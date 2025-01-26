Shot Across the Bow: Trump Warns Teachers Who Push Trans Ideology on Kids...
Now That Joe Biden's Gone, The Economist Is TOTES Concerned About POTUS 'Responsibly' Using Pardon Power

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Rules for thee, but not for me.

The mantra of media and the larger Left in general. 

Media were largely quiet as Joe Biden issued pardon after pardon right up until 15 minutes before he was out of office. That was fine -- including his pardon of son Hunter -- because it's (D)ifferent.

It's only when Republicans do the same things Democrats do that those actions become problematic.

They write:

American presidents are often disappointed to discover limits to their authority, but the country’s founders intended the nearly absolute pardon power to be an exception. Alexander Hamilton, for example, believed that legislators should not be involved in the pardons process because 'one man appears to be a more eligible dispenser of the mercy of government, than a body of men.' Americans might now question the wisdom of bestowing such responsibility on men like Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

This writer did a cursory search of their feed, and found just a couple of posts about Biden's pardon of Hunter, which they called 'hypocrisy.' 

Mark your calendar, folks, cause this writer doesn't say this often: they're right.

But where were these think pieces two months ago? A week ago?

They only come out when the changes can be made to hamper Republicans.

'Because Donald Trump is fascist who will use the government we weaponized against him against us!' -- the Left, probably.

The timing is the issue.

There is also this.

And the fact Trump corrected what he perceived as judicial injustices at the start of his term rather than four years from now also speaks volumes.

We only care inasmuch as we can drag them here on Twitchy.

Is there anyone who voted for Trump who didn't expect this?

No. We knew, and we elected him anyway.

After everyone from Biden on down to media said Biden wouldn't do that.

We all know why. And that's what's wrong with this piece.

It's the double standards.

