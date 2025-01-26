Now That Joe Biden's Gone, The Economist Is TOTES Concerned About POTUS 'Responsibly' Using Pardon Power

Rules for thee, but not for me.

The mantra of media and the larger Left in general.

Media were largely quiet as Joe Biden issued pardon after pardon right up until 15 minutes before he was out of office. That was fine -- including his pardon of son Hunter -- because it's (D)ifferent.

It's only when Republicans do the same things Democrats do that those actions become problematic.

Presidents should wield their pardon power more responsibly. To persuade them to do so would require public pressure and awareness of what a better system might look like https://t.co/IfPCb2jZYi 👇 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) January 26, 2025

They write:

American presidents are often disappointed to discover limits to their authority, but the country’s founders intended the nearly absolute pardon power to be an exception. Alexander Hamilton, for example, believed that legislators should not be involved in the pardons process because 'one man appears to be a more eligible dispenser of the mercy of government, than a body of men.' Americans might now question the wisdom of bestowing such responsibility on men like Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

This writer did a cursory search of their feed, and found just a couple of posts about Biden's pardon of Hunter, which they called 'hypocrisy.'

Mark your calendar, folks, cause this writer doesn't say this often: they're right.

But where were these think pieces two months ago? A week ago?

They only come out when the changes can be made to hamper Republicans.

Why do allegedly innocent people need pardons? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 26, 2025

'Because Donald Trump is fascist who will use the government we weaponized against him against us!' -- the Left, probably.

You say that now. Weird. — 🇮🇱 MaTT 🇮🇱 (@matt_clarke) January 26, 2025

The timing is the issue.

One President "pre-emptively" pardoned his extended family for any crimes they MIGHT have committed during the past decade.



The other pardoned strangers who had been convicted of crimes committed at a political protest on one day.



These are in no way similar pardons. — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) January 26, 2025

There is also this.

And the fact Trump corrected what he perceived as judicial injustices at the start of his term rather than four years from now also speaks volumes.

Americans do not care about the opinions of effete British periodicals. — Maggie Melo TERF Agent #93292 🟩⬜️🟪 (@MaggieMelo93292) January 26, 2025

We only care inasmuch as we can drag them here on Twitchy.

Good luck with that.



The majority of Americans and their 400M population are ok with it.



That’s democracy! — Max Continuous (@FutureHumanz) January 26, 2025

Is there anyone who voted for Trump who didn't expect this?

No. We knew, and we elected him anyway.

Remind me which president pardoned family? — African Immigrant Woman of Color (very oppressed) (@stopharassers) January 26, 2025

After everyone from Biden on down to media said Biden wouldn't do that.

Why didn't you use a picture of Biden signing a pardon document? — John D. Peck (@JohnDPeck) January 26, 2025

We all know why. And that's what's wrong with this piece.

It's the double standards.