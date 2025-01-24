AP Framing of Target Stores Ending DEI Initiatives Is Why They're Called 'Associated...
'Because It Was Bulls**t': Axios Doesn't Understand How Musk, Tesla Remain 'Bulletproof' F...
VIP
AOC Better Be Careful Because Jasmine Crockett Is QUICKLY Closing in on Being...
Hot New Media Term for 'Illegal Alien' Just Dropped
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': Twitter Bids 'Good Riddance' as Norah O'Donnell...
OOPSIES! Eric Swalwell Just ACCIDENTALLY Made the Best Case EVER to Confirm Kash...
Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a...
We'd Pay MONEY to See Adam Schiff's Face When He Hears Trump Voicing...
Attn. Pam Bondi! AOC Tells Jon Stewart Insider Trading Is Rampant in Congress
Trump FREES Prolife Activist Bevelyn Williams Biden JAILED for Praying in Front of...
X Deposited a Community Note in Bank of America's Account After Their Response...
Both Stunning AND BRAVE! You Guys Won't Believe It When You SEE What...
Javier Milei Breaks Out VERBAL Chainsaws on WEF Over Trans Indoctrination and DAMN...
VIP
Guess What L.A. Officials Were Warned About Before the Fires (So This WASN'T...

Rashida Tlaib Offers 'Solution' to Expensive Grocery Prices That'll Just Make Things Cost MORE (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Amazing. This is simply amazing. 

After spending the whole of the Biden presidency telling Americans the economy was great and grocery store prices were 'misinformation', Democrats are finally admitting things are expensive.

Advertisement

Like eggs.

But rather than accept responsibility for the damage their former president did, they're using the expensive costs to advocate making things more expensive by raising the minimum wage.

Watch mathematically challenged Rashida Tlaib try this:

It didn't matter to Democrats until 12:01 pm on January 20, either.

Because there was an election to win.

Tlaib's state outlawed eggs that aren't cage-free.

Whoops.

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Advertisement

Not a word when ol' Joe was in office.

Honestly? Remember a few years ago how celebrities and other Lefties tried to live off food stamps and shopped at Whole Foods?

Yeah, that.

We all knew this was going to happen.

She's a lot of things, but upgrade from Conyers isn't one of them.

No, no.

Now the Democrats are champions for the poor and downtrodden. Who they made poor and downtrodden.

Advertisement

Please, answer that question Rashida.

Bingo.

That's up to Michigan voters.

Tags: INFLATION MINIMUM WAGE RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
'Because It Was Bulls**t': Axios Doesn't Understand How Musk, Tesla Remain 'Bulletproof' From Nazi Smear
Amy Curtis
OOPSIES! Eric Swalwell Just ACCIDENTALLY Made the Best Case EVER to Confirm Kash Patel as FBI Director
Sam J.
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': Twitter Bids 'Good Riddance' as Norah O'Donnell Exits CBS Evening News
Grateful Calvin
Hot New Media Term for 'Illegal Alien' Just Dropped
Doug P.
OK, What the HECK Is Going on with Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston? Megyn Kelly SPILLS the Tea (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth Sam J.
Advertisement