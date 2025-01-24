Rashida Tlaib Offers 'Solution' to Expensive Grocery Prices That'll Just Make Things Cost MORE (WATCH)

Amazing. This is simply amazing.

After spending the whole of the Biden presidency telling Americans the economy was great and grocery store prices were 'misinformation', Democrats are finally admitting things are expensive.

Like eggs.

But rather than accept responsibility for the damage their former president did, they're using the expensive costs to advocate making things more expensive by raising the minimum wage.

Watch mathematically challenged Rashida Tlaib try this:

The cost of eggs is now $9 but the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour. Families are struggling to buy groceries while corporations continue to profit from price-gouging. But I know this doesn’t matter to President Trump and his billionaire friends. pic.twitter.com/oDPgr9buHj — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 23, 2025

It didn't matter to Democrats until 12:01 pm on January 20, either.

You said you guys fixed this. Why did you lie? — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 24, 2025

Because there was an election to win.

Your state requires that people are forced to buy the most expensive eggs on the market. pic.twitter.com/AQQAVhVzJI — Good Morning Liberty (@GoodAMLiberty) January 23, 2025

Tlaib's state outlawed eggs that aren't cage-free.

Whoops.

Rashida never cared about the cost of anything under Kamala and Joe - policies she supported that screwed Michiganders over. How often did she fight for your groceries then? Or gas? Or Eggs!



Now she cares about eggs and groceries because fighting Trump is easier than actually… pic.twitter.com/jgpj8TaZJu — Stefanie (@MidWestStef) January 23, 2025

Not a word when ol' Joe was in office.

The most expensive cage free, hormone free, free range local farm eggs I can find are $8 near me. Regular organic $6, Costco free range $5, and factory produced $2. Where in hell do you shop? — BigAmish (@Joefink) January 24, 2025

Honestly? Remember a few years ago how celebrities and other Lefties tried to live off food stamps and shopped at Whole Foods?

Yeah, that.

Congresswoman Tlaib appears to have received her chip update. https://t.co/OZwWUM5bfl pic.twitter.com/RFmXsrUYVH — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 24, 2025

We all knew this was going to happen.

You were supposed to be an upgrade from John Conyers. https://t.co/GNRGIB5rmS — BidenBeachHouse (@BidenBeachHouse) January 24, 2025

She's a lot of things, but upgrade from Conyers isn't one of them.

Wait.

So we're not making fun of struggling families for worrying about food costs by shouting,, 'EGGS,' at them now? https://t.co/5gnP0VxXqB — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 24, 2025

No, no.

Now the Democrats are champions for the poor and downtrodden. Who they made poor and downtrodden.

How did eggs get to be so expensive? https://t.co/JsAIZOG1NX — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 24, 2025

Please, answer that question Rashida.

Dems talking about eggs now that they don't hold the White House https://t.co/gvIGiLc5sC pic.twitter.com/FWl6bxFlGd — Scott Brewer ☦️ (@MagisterScottus) January 24, 2025

Bingo.

Politicians should lose their jobs for posting s**t like this https://t.co/0aS5JhlJXj — Quarra_Z (@quarra_z) January 24, 2025

That's up to Michigan voters.