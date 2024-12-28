'We're From the Government and We're Here to Help': MI Cage Free Egg Law Already Causing Trouble (WATCH)

What would we do without government interfering in our lives? Live more freely and less expensively, probably.

In Michigan, the powers that be in government just made it harder for poor families to purchase eggs -- something which has gotten extremely expensive thanks to inflation and bird flu to begin with -- by mandating all eggs sold in the state be 'cage free.'

This is a choice that consumers should be free to make, not one dictated by petty tyrants in Lansing:

🚨ALERT🚨 ￼ beginning January 1 Michigan businesses will only be allowed to sell cage free eggs. This is what is happening at the Kroger near me. Almost completely out of eggs. pic.twitter.com/E46LvzJZyU — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) December 27, 2024

Maddening.

“What’s the big f@cking deal?” pic.twitter.com/IDcLtVznX6 — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) December 28, 2024

She's rich, so it doesn't impact her.

I do have a soft spot for the poor hens but it's been proven that cage-free factory farms are worse than the cages were and I think the government should not tell us what we can and can't sell or eat. — Pat Taylor (@PatTayl11797422) December 27, 2024

Yet there they are.

And they won't stop with eggs.

Another tax on the poor just trying to get their eggs. The Lansing egg dictator has spoken🙄 — GreatLakesLady (@GreatlakesladyM) December 27, 2024

The poor are always hardest hit.

Soon Lansing will demand an increase in food stamps because eggs are just too darned expensive.

I have a feeling people will start buying their own chickens — Karlee🇺🇸🍊 (@lowkeykarlee) December 28, 2024

Whitmer will outlaw chicken ownership, just like she outlawed buying seeds during COVID.

THIS. IS. CRAZY. Just picked up dozen eggs today & prices were jacked up & out of nearly all. Same thing happened last week & I had just assumed it was pre-Christmas rush. BUT now ladies comment makes sense: "Those better be some damn happy hens at that price." 1/ https://t.co/L6BOjbubru — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 28, 2024

It'll only get worse.

I can’t believe the lady that banned the sale of seeds during Covid would do this. https://t.co/g03AEeJNJb — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 27, 2024

Totally on brand for that witch.

Virtue signaling garbage. Cage free chickens are crammed together in their own filth. Just not in a cage. https://t.co/oG3k52hQ58 — DiGriz (@TheDigriz) December 27, 2024

That's all it is.

Why does @GovWhitmer hate poor children?



They shouldn't have access to CHEAPER EGGS?



She only wants rich people to have protein packed, nutritious food? https://t.co/4hjEnRwCed — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) December 28, 2024

Yes.

This has been in place since last year in Washington State. Our prices have skyrocketed, and the supply is always short of eggs.



These illegal and dangerous laws must be overturned. https://t.co/XEyUhZpgIv — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) December 27, 2024

The cost and shortages are the point.