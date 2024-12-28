VIP
'We're From the Government and We're Here to Help': MI Cage Free Egg Law Already Causing Trouble (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

What would we do without government interfering in our lives? Live more freely and less expensively, probably.

In Michigan, the powers that be in government just made it harder for poor families to purchase eggs -- something which has gotten extremely expensive thanks to inflation and bird flu to begin with -- by mandating all eggs sold in the state be 'cage free.'

This is a choice that consumers should be free to make, not one dictated by petty tyrants in Lansing:

Maddening.

She's rich, so it doesn't impact her.

Yet there they are.

And they won't stop with eggs.

The poor are always hardest hit.

Soon Lansing will demand an increase in food stamps because eggs are just too darned expensive.

Whitmer will outlaw chicken ownership, just like she outlawed buying seeds during COVID.

It'll only get worse.

Totally on brand for that witch.

That's all it is.

Yes.

The cost and shortages are the point.

