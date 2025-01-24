Not HIS Problem: Gavin Newsom Blames Trump for Pointing Out California's Self-Inflicted Water Problems

This writer really hopes the L.A. wildfires have torched Gavin Newsom's political future. He's shown himself to be petty, incompetent, and unprepared for what it takes to manage one of the nation's most populous state. He's unfit to govern the nation as a whole.

One of the biggest failings of his administration is his lack of preparation for wildfires, which happen frequently in California.

But don't ask Gavin about it, because he'll point the finger anywhere else.

WATCH:

GAVIN NEWSOM FIRES BACK AT TRUMP: There is not a "spigot" that can be turned to solve all the water problems... that don't exist in California.pic.twitter.com/WrgcSollIn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2025

This is a straight up lie.

20,000 cubic feet per second of water going into the ocean in California:pic.twitter.com/bsOc12aW7a — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) January 24, 2025

Oh look.

The magical spigot.

And an empty reservoir.

Those sure would've come in handy while L.A. was burning, no?

All of your criticisms are invalid, because there's no Fire Hydrant Fairy. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) January 24, 2025

Basically what he's saying.

Because he's a terrible governor.

The spigot is already on, you just refuse to do nearly enough to capture and store all that water currently running out to sea. https://t.co/GdyTWLdjfy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 24, 2025

He acts like we don't all know this.

Think about your decision before you say these things. You can use sufficient fresh water to save the "fish" who "raised" you instead of ordinary people. https://t.co/GfLmrJSlJr pic.twitter.com/NyY3gnrEyK — Norma (@Chris_amili) January 24, 2025

He doesn't think about it, because he doesn't want to be held accountable.