Not HIS Problem: Gavin Newsom Blames Trump for Pointing Out California's Self-Inflicted Water Problems

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

This writer really hopes the L.A. wildfires have torched Gavin Newsom's political future. He's shown himself to be petty, incompetent, and unprepared for what it takes to manage one of the nation's most populous state. He's unfit to govern the nation as a whole.

One of the biggest failings of his administration is his lack of preparation for wildfires, which happen frequently in California.

But don't ask Gavin about it, because he'll point the finger anywhere else.

WATCH:

This is a straight up lie.

Oh look.

The magical spigot.

And an empty reservoir.

Those sure would've come in handy while L.A. was burning, no?

Basically what he's saying.

Because he's a terrible governor.

He acts like we don't all know this.

He doesn't think about it, because he doesn't want to be held accountable.

