LET'S GO: Josh Hawley Leading the Charge on Pro-Life Pardons and Repealing FACES Act

Back in August, this writer told you what was at stake if Kamala Harris won the presidency, and how the Biden-Harris administration (using the FACES Act) put several pro-life activists in prison to 'protect' abortion.

Now that Donald Trump is back in the White House, there's hope that those wrongly imprisoned activists will get pardons and freed from prison.

Senator Josh Hawley is leading the charge:

I had a great conversation this morning with @realDonaldTrump about the pro-life prisoners unjustly persecuted and imprisoned by the corrupt Biden Administration. I urged him to pardon them swiftly. They have done nothing wrong! — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 23, 2025

Hawley shared stories of every pro-lifer jailed by the Biden-Harris administration.

.@HawleyMO is currently on the Senate floor reading through the real stories of every single pro-life prisoner imprisoned by the Biden DOJ. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 23, 2025

Here's Hawley on the Senate floor:

JOSH HAWLEY: "I have urged President Donald Trump to pardon ALL of these pro-life prisoners unjustly persecuted...by the corrupt Biden Administration..." pic.twitter.com/k7KX69bOVN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 23, 2025

He highlights the people Biden-Harris threw behind bars.

Biden prosecuted pro-lifers—including an 89-year-old concentration camp survivor—for singing hymns in a clinic hallway



And then Biden turned around & handed out pardons for criminal murderers on his last day in office



President Trump can & should right these wrongs pic.twitter.com/GggPSqMLs7 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 23, 2025

Wow.

Bevelyn Williams, 33, had two abortions before dedicating her life to Jesus.



The mother of a toddler was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail for attempting to save babies from abortion.



Her story is one of many reasons to repeal the FACE Act, @HawleyMO says. pic.twitter.com/zlWC2B2gt3 — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) January 23, 2025

Those are just two of the many people Biden-Harris locked up in the name of 'reproductive rights.'

President Trump can turn the page on the Biden Admin's pro-life persecutions



I urge him to pardon ALL pro-life prisoners Biden unjustly imprisoned pic.twitter.com/CjOp4MClgF — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 23, 2025

BOOM.