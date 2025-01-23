LET'S GO: Josh Hawley Leading the Charge on Pro-Life Pardons and Repealing FACES Act

Stormy Weather: Milwaukee Meteorologist Fired for Calling Elon Musk a Nazi on Instagram
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Back in August, this writer told you what was at stake if Kamala Harris won the presidency, and how the Biden-Harris administration (using the FACES Act) put several pro-life activists in prison to 'protect' abortion.

Now that Donald Trump is back in the White House, there's hope that those wrongly imprisoned activists will get pardons and freed from prison.

Senator Josh Hawley is leading the charge:

Hawley shared stories of every pro-lifer jailed by the Biden-Harris administration.

Here's Hawley on the Senate floor:

He highlights the people Biden-Harris threw behind bars.

Wow.

Those are just two of the many people Biden-Harris locked up in the name of 'reproductive rights.'

BOOM.

Tags: ABORTION DONALD TRUMP PARDON PRO-LIFE JOSH HAWLEY

