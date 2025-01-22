SNOW DAY! X Users Share Pics of Once-in-a-Lifetime Southern Snowfall and They'll Blow Your Mind

It's Wednesday morning and it's been a great week so far, but this post is going to be 99% politics free. Right now, where this writer lives (southeast Wisconsin), it's -2°. But the sun was shining and there's no snow on the ground.

That's not the case in the south, where there was a blizzard warning for southern Louisiana.

One very smart X user, Clay Travis, asked followers for pics of the unusual winter weather and people rose to the ocassion.

Please share your Florida — and Alabama — gulf coast beach snowfall pics below. Can’t believe this is happening. White sand beaches meet white snow. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 21, 2025

Here are some of our favorites:

Wow.

This looks like fun.

Snow on the back bay of Orange Beach, AL. We’re all gonna die. No milk or bread. pic.twitter.com/Pq2aBUpyH1 — Hunter Harrelson (@HUNTC0) January 21, 2025

No milk or bread? That's brave.

That's crazy.

That's a good couple of inches.

Shared from 92.3 FM Pensacola, snow on the beach pic.twitter.com/MoDyfpj2Jd — 🏴‍☠️ Possum Pirate 🏴‍☠️ (@_kair0s_) January 21, 2025

A whole need twist on 'white sandy beaches.'

Here's some video:

There's no sound like the silence that comes with a healthy snowfall.

New Orleans, Gulf of America Coast, 12 inches and still dumping. pic.twitter.com/6LYyzyncD7 — Dominick Louis Licciardi (@DomLSU) January 21, 2025

A FOOT OF SNOW in New Orleans.

All geared up!

It is kinda pretty.

The juxtaposition of palm trees and snow is wild.

Stay safe and warm out there, y'all. And enjoy the pics!