SNOW DAY! X Users Share Pics of Once-in-a-Lifetime Southern Snowfall and They'll Blow Your Mind

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 AM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

It's Wednesday morning and it's been a great week so far, but this post is going to be 99% politics free. Right now, where this writer lives (southeast Wisconsin), it's -2°. But the sun was shining and there's no snow on the ground.

That's not the case in the south, where there was a blizzard warning for southern Louisiana.

One very smart X user, Clay Travis, asked followers for pics of the unusual winter weather and people rose to the ocassion.

Here are some of our favorites:

Wow.

This looks like fun.

No milk or bread? That's brave.

That's crazy.

That's a good couple of inches.

A whole need twist on 'white sandy beaches.'

Here's some video:

There's no sound like the silence that comes with a healthy snowfall.

A FOOT OF SNOW in New Orleans.

All geared up!

It is kinda pretty.

The juxtaposition of palm trees and snow is wild.

Stay safe and warm out there, y'all. And enjoy the pics!

