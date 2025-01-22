SNOW DAY! X Users Share Pics of Once-in-a-Lifetime Southern Snowfall and They'll Blow Your Mind

It's Wednesday morning and it's been a great week so far, but this post is going to be 99% politics free. Right now, where this writer lives (southeast Wisconsin), it's -2°. But the sun was shining and there's no snow on the ground.
That's not the case in the south, where there was a blizzard warning for southern Louisiana.
One very smart X user, Clay Travis, asked followers for pics of the unusual winter weather and people rose to the ocassion.
Please share your Florida — and Alabama — gulf coast beach snowfall pics below. Can’t believe this is happening. White sand beaches meet white snow.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 21, 2025
Here are some of our favorites:
Perdido Key (Pensacola) pic.twitter.com/bm9Cdtl3We— Mr. Brandon (@Brandon_SV) January 21, 2025
Wow.
One block off of #TheGulfofAmerica - Gulfport, MS! pic.twitter.com/keMRe0azjR— Benjamin Simms (@bennysmms) January 21, 2025
This looks like fun.
Snow on the back bay of Orange Beach, AL. We’re all gonna die. No milk or bread. pic.twitter.com/Pq2aBUpyH1— Hunter Harrelson (@HUNTC0) January 21, 2025
No milk or bread? That's brave.
January 21, 2025
That's crazy.
New Brockton, Ala. (Near Enterprise, Ala.) pic.twitter.com/iFvHrilbWX— Catherine of Siena (@1catherinesiena) January 21, 2025
That's a good couple of inches.
Shared from 92.3 FM Pensacola, snow on the beach pic.twitter.com/MoDyfpj2Jd— 🏴☠️ Possum Pirate 🏴☠️ (@_kair0s_) January 21, 2025
A whole need twist on 'white sandy beaches.'
Here's some video:
Orange beach, Al pic.twitter.com/R2nGGCO1Ov— Hack (@hackkongphooey) January 21, 2025
There's no sound like the silence that comes with a healthy snowfall.
New Orleans, Gulf of America Coast, 12 inches and still dumping. pic.twitter.com/6LYyzyncD7— Dominick Louis Licciardi (@DomLSU) January 21, 2025
A FOOT OF SNOW in New Orleans.
Watersound Origins, Inlet Beach, FL https://t.co/Oxv251xiEd pic.twitter.com/RatOyuZZps— Reynolds Henderson (@Steelyfox22) January 21, 2025
All geared up!
Metairie Louisiana: https://t.co/CZj3W53Erl pic.twitter.com/rhACFCyKyz— Syzygyone 🦅🇺🇸 (@syzygyone1) January 21, 2025
It is kinda pretty.
Biloxi Mississippi Blues https://t.co/nhAuswwxhi pic.twitter.com/2Do7RlXt6e— john basile (@johnecto) January 21, 2025
The juxtaposition of palm trees and snow is wild.
Stay safe and warm out there, y'all. And enjoy the pics!
