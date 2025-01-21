VIP
The New Yorker Proves It's Still in the Denial Stage of Grief, Lamenting Kamala Cover That Never Was

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 21, 2025
Twitchy

The Left are not coping well with the fact Donald Trump is now President again. Not at all. In some sense, this writer gets it: they were told Kamala Harris was a sure thing, she had all the momentum, the polls showed her ahead, etc.

But the reality was, she was never going to win.

Doesn't stop them from engaging in some major wishcasting, though.

Like The New Yorker, who posted about the issue that would've been had Kamala won:

First of all, that's completely unflattering, but whatever.

They write:

The portrait above, “Kamala,” painted by Kadir Nelson, would have been the cover of the November 18, 2024, issue of The New Yorker—that is, if Kamala Harris had won the election on November 5th. Instead, late that evening, when it became clear that the vote was going the other way, it was swapped out for a silhouette of soon-to-be President Donald Trump, drawn quickly by Barry Blitt (who is also the artist behind the January 20, 2025, cover about the Inauguration).

Whoops.

They must've edited that, but egads.

Exactly.

So brat.

They are not beyond the denial phase.

Thank goodness.

Pretty much sums it up.

They're doing great. Just great.

EL. OH. EL.

Because they lived in bubbles where everyone and everything said she was going to win.

So glad.

And never will be.

Says everything we need to know.

