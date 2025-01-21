The New Yorker Proves It's Still in the Denial Stage of Grief, Lamenting Kamala Cover That Never Was

The Left are not coping well with the fact Donald Trump is now President again. Not at all. In some sense, this writer gets it: they were told Kamala Harris was a sure thing, she had all the momentum, the polls showed her ahead, etc.

But the reality was, she was never going to win.

Doesn't stop them from engaging in some major wishcasting, though.

Like The New Yorker, who posted about the issue that would've been had Kamala won:

“Kamala,” by Kadir Nelson, would have been the cover of the November 18, 2024, issue of The New Yorker, had Kamala Harris had won the election. Read about the cover that never was: https://t.co/GlOlEFKmR8 pic.twitter.com/VaQqfPMcSm — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) January 20, 2025

First of all, that's completely unflattering, but whatever.

They write:

The portrait above, “Kamala,” painted by Kadir Nelson, would have been the cover of the November 18, 2024, issue of The New Yorker—that is, if Kamala Harris had won the election on November 5th. Instead, late that evening, when it became clear that the vote was going the other way, it was swapped out for a silhouette of soon-to-be President Donald Trump, drawn quickly by Barry Blitt (who is also the artist behind the January 20, 2025, cover about the Inauguration).

Whoops.

Maybe you folks can focus on your writing skills; you're an embarrassment to the brand. pic.twitter.com/oQ8QMlpj44 — Terry (@terrybythebay) January 20, 2025

They must've edited that, but egads.

"Wheels" if she had them she would be a wagon. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 20, 2025

Exactly.

Her loss was so brat — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 21, 2025

So brat.

You should be well beyond the denial phase of grief at this point. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) January 20, 2025

They are not beyond the denial phase.

Oh well. She's gone. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 21, 2025

Thank goodness.

Pretty much sums it up.

Here's the cover they used instead: “Back with a Vengeance,” by Barry Blitt. https://t.co/dJUZSvmEVM pic.twitter.com/mpr9uVPqdo — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) January 21, 2025

They're doing great. Just great.

EL. OH. EL.

The level of confidence major publications had going into the election is remarkable. https://t.co/JLZ4OaWatm pic.twitter.com/b9IGQxTlAo — weisser (@julianweisser) January 20, 2025

Because they lived in bubbles where everyone and everything said she was going to win.

Add this visual onanism to the pile of reasons I’m so glad Donald Trump won the election again. https://t.co/UQ3cdSsCEH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 21, 2025

So glad.

Everyone point and laugh at this self-indulgent tripe that never was. https://t.co/TiRbcnhezL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2025

And never will be.

Gavin Newsom but not Clarence Thomas https://t.co/gVSaqbPH0c — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 20, 2025

Says everything we need to know.