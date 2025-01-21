Slippery Slope: Canadian Doctors Demonstrate Evils of MAID Program With Ghoulish Organ Don...
Couch Tater Brian Stelter Is Back Doing What He Does Best: Watching Fox News to Whine About What He Sees

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 21, 2025
Twitchy

Oh look. Brian Stelter's 'job' is once again watching Fox News to complain about the coverage on that network. Seriously -- what else does he do?

He was watching 'Fox & Friends' this morning and was appalled that new Trump administration Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn't answer a question to his liking:



Seriously?

She's correct. Outside of media newsrooms, it isn't causing much controversy.

Cope and seethe, Tater.

But the question was asked 'gently'!

It is to the Left, apparently.

Because Stelter thinks he's way more important than he actually is.



THIS.

'Perch and rotate' made us laugh out loud.

Because that's (D)ifferent.

They really do think we're stupid.



Must suck.

Oh well.

As someone this writer knows says, move newsrooms to the Midwest.

This would solve a lot of problems.



