Couch Tater Brian Stelter Is Back Doing What He Does Best: Watching Fox News to Whine About What He Sees

Oh look. Brian Stelter's 'job' is once again watching Fox News to complain about the coverage on that network. Seriously -- what else does he do?

He was watching 'Fox & Friends' this morning and was appalled that new Trump administration Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn't answer a question to his liking:

Just now on "Fox & Friends," @PressSec was gently asked about the January 6 pardon "controversy," and she audaciously responded, "I don't think it's causing much controversy." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 21, 2025

Seriously?

She's correct. Outside of media newsrooms, it isn't causing much controversy.

Cope and seethe, Tater.

But the question was asked 'gently'!

Biden pardoned murderers, rapists and his own evil family.



Pardoning 1500 people who had their constitutional rights trampled is really not controversial. — Ginny (@ginkates) January 21, 2025

It is to the Left, apparently.

Who do you think the market for “Here’s what they said on Fox and Friends today“ actually is, clown?



Do you think we can’t watch it on our own?

Do you think we don’t have cable? Do you think we need your analysis?



Why would you think that? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) January 21, 2025

Because Stelter thinks he's way more important than he actually is.

Pardoning protesters doesn't seem as controversial as blanket pardons for people who have, allegedly, committed no crimes. — Roger (@Roger247_) January 21, 2025

THIS.

Because it's not, Tater.



Instead of MAKING news (i.e., creating controversy) I have a novel idea for you: try reporting.



You might find at least a plurality of citizens looking askance at the disparate treatment of J6 types vs. BLM (fiery but peaceful).



IOW: perch & rotate — John Rose (@JohnRose_65) January 21, 2025

'Perch and rotate' made us laugh out loud.

Biden freed not one, not two, but THREE cop killers.



While you’re whining about J6 hostages being released, you are actively ignoring how Biden disgraced himself. — PNWBirdhunter 🦆 🐕 🇺🇸 (@FanaticLurker) January 21, 2025

Because that's (D)ifferent.

It would never cause controversy because that was one of the platforms he ran on, and he was voted in as president. It can’t be controversial when it’s an open stated promise of an election.



What’s controversial is you think we’re stupid enough to think it’s controversial. — Klay (@klay_anderson) January 21, 2025

They really do think we're stupid.

Must suck to be told point blank that the days of something being controversial just because media figures say it’s controversial are over, especially when you’re a member of the media establishment who got to be the arbiters of these things up until recently https://t.co/w7LQDWMk3b — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 21, 2025

Must suck.

Oh well.

She’s right. No one but you guys care, and if you are so oblivious that you don’t know *why* that is then you probably shouldn’t be reporting on things. https://t.co/iGH9VkOQDz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 21, 2025

As someone this writer knows says, move newsrooms to the Midwest.

This would solve a lot of problems.