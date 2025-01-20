Cleaning House: Diplomats Leaving in Droves As Team Trump Demands State Department Resignations

So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 AM on January 20, 2025
Meme

If this report from The Washington Post is true, this is good news for Donald Trump. The major house cleaning he needs to do -- to get rid of the Biden-era holdovers who would thwart Trump's agenda -- is starting, apparently.

Many career diplomats are jumping ship from the State Department before Trump is sworn in this afternoon. At the request of the incoming Trump administration.

To which we say: don't let the door hit ya!

We need a quick, clean break from the BIden era.

More from WaPo:

Requesting the resignations, the prerogative of any incoming administration, indicates a desire to quickly shift the tone and makeup of the State Department as Trump seeks to upend the global diplomatic chessboard after four years of President Joe Biden. Key priorities for Trump include imposing sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries, ending the war in Ukraine, solidifying the wobbly ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and deporting millions of undocumented immigrants.

'It is entirely appropriate for the transition to seek officials who share President Trump’s vision for putting our nation and America’s working men and women first. We have a lot of failures to fix, and that requires a committed team focused on the same goals,' said a spokesperson for the transition team.

Yes, it's entirely normal. Media will try to spin this as some authoritarian offense, of course.

Buh-bye.

The entire post reads:

Instead, Trump has authorized the selection of more than 20 “senior bureau officials,” to take over various divisions where leadership posts are being vacated this week.

When those diplomats don't try to actively undermine the incoming administration, they can stay. That's not the case here.

Good. Bring in loyalists.

Yes. That's how this should work.

No, he's not.

They will not be missed.

And the FBI, IRS, CIA, Department of Education -- every agency.

Perfect sense.

