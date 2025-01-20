Cleaning House: Diplomats Leaving in Droves As Team Trump Demands State Department Resignations

If this report from The Washington Post is true, this is good news for Donald Trump. The major house cleaning he needs to do -- to get rid of the Biden-era holdovers who would thwart Trump's agenda -- is starting, apparently.

Advertisement

Many career diplomats are jumping ship from the State Department before Trump is sworn in this afternoon. At the request of the incoming Trump administration.

To which we say: don't let the door hit ya!

NEW: Scores of senior career diplomats are resigning from the State Dept effective at noon on Monday after receiving instructions to do so from Trump’s aides.

The forced departures, the prerogative of an incoming admin, indicate a desire to quickly break with the Biden era — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) January 20, 2025

We need a quick, clean break from the BIden era.

More from WaPo:

Requesting the resignations, the prerogative of any incoming administration, indicates a desire to quickly shift the tone and makeup of the State Department as Trump seeks to upend the global diplomatic chessboard after four years of President Joe Biden. Key priorities for Trump include imposing sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries, ending the war in Ukraine, solidifying the wobbly ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and deporting millions of undocumented immigrants. 'It is entirely appropriate for the transition to seek officials who share President Trump’s vision for putting our nation and America’s working men and women first. We have a lot of failures to fix, and that requires a committed team focused on the same goals,' said a spokesperson for the transition team.

Yes, it's entirely normal. Media will try to spin this as some authoritarian offense, of course.

Those told to tender resignations include decorated veterans of the Foreign Service, including Under secretary John Bass and Assistant Secretary Geoff Pyatt. — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) January 20, 2025

Buh-bye.

Some incoming presidents choose to keep a larger stable of career diplomats until political appointees get confirmed. Instead, Trump has authorized the selection of more than 20 “senior bureau officials,” to take over various divisions where leadership posts are being vacated… — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) January 20, 2025

The entire post reads:

Instead, Trump has authorized the selection of more than 20 “senior bureau officials,” to take over various divisions where leadership posts are being vacated this week.

When those diplomats don't try to actively undermine the incoming administration, they can stay. That's not the case here.

A number of those officials served in key roles in the State Department and the National Security Council during the Trump’s first term, and some have been pulled out of retirement, said officials familiar with the matter. — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) January 20, 2025

Good. Bring in loyalists.

Advertisement

One senior diplomat who was asked to resign said the Trump admin wants people "who are known quantities" to them, such as Lisa Kenna. pic.twitter.com/ciiyHRAf6d — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) January 20, 2025

Yes. That's how this should work.

Trump not making the same mistake twice. — furious_🚀🌛🚀🌛🚀_a (@furious_a) January 20, 2025

No, he's not.

Thanks for the great news. Anyone supporting the last four disastrous years will not be missed. — Earl Scott (@rightnGA) January 20, 2025

They will not be missed.

Need to do this at DOJ. https://t.co/wJ9pF0oxu9 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 20, 2025

And the FBI, IRS, CIA, Department of Education -- every agency.

Considering what we’ve seen out of Biden’s State, this makes sense. https://t.co/nq1gdXq6pH — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) January 20, 2025

Perfect sense.