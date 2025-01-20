Dem Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Confessed to Election Rigging ... Nation Chu...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Shameless Oregon Duo Busted Playing Firefighter in Stolen Auction Rig at California Blaze
Hakeem Jeffries Suddenly Wants to Work With Trump Because ‘America’s Too Expensive’
Moving Motivation: Border Czar Tom Homan Outlines Plan that Incentivizes Illegal Aliens to...
Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was...
The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmatio...
VIP
A Kind Suggestion: A Touch More Etiquette Could Enrich Our Society
Time Magazine Reveals Trump Cover That’s More Animated than ‘Journalists’ Have Been for...
Stair Force One: President Joe Biden Takes Final Flight Aboard AF1 Before America...
VIP
I Won't Forget Joe Biden
He Isn't Even Out the Door and Politico is Already Re-Remembering Biden's Presidency
AP Parrots Lie That Crime Is Down As It Asks Why People Still...
'Thrilled to Watch Him Go': Conservative Strategist Joey Mannarino Celebrates Biden's Last...

Spies Who LIED: Agents Who Said Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation Are About to Face the Music

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 AM on January 20, 2025
Sarah D.

It's just before 6:00 am Central Time and this writer is celebrating the last six hours of the Biden administration. For a variety of reasons, there's a lot to look forward to with the incoming Trump administration and this writer can't help but remember that -- no matter what happens -- it'll be better than anything a Kamala Harris administration would've given us.

Advertisement

There are reports that Trump plans to sign a lot of executive orders once he takes the oath of office, and while they're all awesome, there's one in particular that is really incredible.

Remember that? We do. These 51 intel agents said Hunter Biden's laptop was 'Russian disinformation' (it wasn't).

More from Fox News:

The official also said Trump will fully reform the federal bureaucracy by reestablishing presidential control over the career federal workforce and make clear to federal workers that they can be removed from posts for failing to comply with executive directives. 

Trump will sign an executive order to strengthen presidential control over senior government officials and implement a new merit-based hiring review. Trump will also take action to return federal workers to in-person work. 

The official also said Trump will end the 'weaponization of the federal government,' and 'restore freedom of speech' and 'end federal censorship.'

Trump, on his first day, will also suspend the security clearances for the 51 national security officials who "lied" about Hunter BIden's laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Consequences have actions.

The Left are going to lose their minds over this, so get your popcorn ready.

We hope Brennan cries, too.

They really thought they could get away with it.

The FO stage is starting TODAY.

Yes it is.

The last sentence reads:

and put all on notice to not leave the country until the investigation is complete.

Advertisement

Yes.

This would be wise.

All of this.

Good work, Blinken. Bang up job.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDERS HUNTER BIDEN SECURITY CLEARANCE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dem Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Confessed to Election Rigging ... Nation Chuckles in Unison
justmindy
Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was Unwell Until the Debate
Warren Squire
The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmation
Warren Squire
Shameless Oregon Duo Busted Playing Firefighter in Stolen Auction Rig at California Blaze
justmindy
Hakeem Jeffries Suddenly Wants to Work With Trump Because ‘America’s Too Expensive’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement