Spies Who LIED: Agents Who Said Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation Are About to Face the Music

It's just before 6:00 am Central Time and this writer is celebrating the last six hours of the Biden administration. For a variety of reasons, there's a lot to look forward to with the incoming Trump administration and this writer can't help but remember that -- no matter what happens -- it'll be better than anything a Kamala Harris administration would've given us.

There are reports that Trump plans to sign a lot of executive orders once he takes the oath of office, and while they're all awesome, there's one in particular that is really incredible.

On his first day, Trump is expected to strip the security clearances of the 51 intel agents who lied about the Hunter Biden laptop before the 2020 election - FOX pic.twitter.com/6lW94UVpqu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 19, 2025

Remember that? We do. These 51 intel agents said Hunter Biden's laptop was 'Russian disinformation' (it wasn't).

More from Fox News:

The official also said Trump will fully reform the federal bureaucracy by reestablishing presidential control over the career federal workforce and make clear to federal workers that they can be removed from posts for failing to comply with executive directives. Trump will sign an executive order to strengthen presidential control over senior government officials and implement a new merit-based hiring review. Trump will also take action to return federal workers to in-person work. The official also said Trump will end the 'weaponization of the federal government,' and 'restore freedom of speech' and 'end federal censorship.' Trump, on his first day, will also suspend the security clearances for the 51 national security officials who "lied" about Hunter BIden's laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Consequences have actions.

The Left are going to lose their minds over this, so get your popcorn ready.

I hope Brenna cries. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 20, 2025

We hope Brennan cries, too.

They literally signed their name to a lie. Makes it easy for Trump lol.



He can just go down the list lmao pic.twitter.com/pGbFczs6wV — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) January 20, 2025

They really thought they could get away with it.

They should face more than that pic.twitter.com/nK0HWEAVct — David Sullivan (prosecute, fauci) (@sully40272) January 19, 2025

The FO stage is starting TODAY.

What a fantastic first move. It’s one thing to tell a story for national security for a short time before later admitting the facts & why u needed to do it.

It’s a whole other ballgame & unacceptable to blatantly lie to interfere in an election. — NagsDoc (@ponydoc) January 20, 2025

Yes it is.

Strip their clearances, require every USG contract they are part of to remove them from their payrolls, otherwise, risk losing the contract. Demand they maintain all their text messages, emails, etc (NSA has them all anyway) and put all on notice to not leave the country until… https://t.co/4kDVeTy3M2 — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) January 20, 2025

The last sentence reads:

and put all on notice to not leave the country until the investigation is complete.

Yes.

Make their government pensions reliant on them not talking to the press while you're at it. https://t.co/AxHJVzsIRj — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 20, 2025

This would be wise.

They showed a total lack of judgment

A completely partisan use if their perceived credibility

And should never be trusted or allowed to profit from a clearance https://t.co/t4C1fG8lIe — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 20, 2025

All of this.

Dear @SecBlinken look at what you accomplished. You destroyed 51 former Intel lives all at once. You're leaving the same way you came in. Destroying people's lives. https://t.co/590NAmlR6X — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) January 20, 2025

Good work, Blinken. Bang up job.