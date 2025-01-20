That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in...
Wins Keep Coming: El Paso Port of Entry Is Now CLOSED (Watch)
Politico Columnist Has Meltdown Over Trump's Hilariously Benign Melania Hat Comment
The Border Is CLOSED: Illegal Immigrants Crying at Border Because Trump Isn't Playing...
Gayle King Tries Playing the Race Card With Inaugural Crowd and It Does...
AMERICA IS BACK! White House Website Gets OUTSTANDING Overhaul as Trump Takes Oath...
Delivering Already: Minutes After Inauguration, CBP One App Is SHUT DOWN
Women and Girls WIN! Megyn Kelly Shares Trump EO Declaring 2 SEXES Putting...
Blade in America: Protesters Stage ‘Enormous’ Threat to Democracy with D.C. Guillotine
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Transgender 'Comedian' MELTS DOWN Ahead of Trump's Inauguration and Says 'Trans Rights' Ar...
VIP
Despite Biden Pardons, There's Still a Path to Justice -- If the GOP...
'Today is the Day!' Dana Loesch Speaks Words of Hope and Encouragement on...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!

An Adorable Goof: Watch George W. Bush Having Fun at the Inauguration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:54 PM on January 20, 2025
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Love him or hate him, you gotta admit George W. Bush does know how to have fun.

Here's some video of W. at the Inauguration, having fun with someone off-camera.

Advertisement

This is cute.

And this is a great day, a happy day, for America, which is captured in Bush's playfulness.

He's a better post- president than president, but yes.

With age comes that peace and wisdom.

Glad it wasn't Gore, either.

He is.

Far better than the other former presidents.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The translation reads:

George W Bush is always worth keeping an eye on during presidential inaugurations. The best was when he got into a fight with his rain poncho at Trump's latest.

This was hilarious.

They are adorable.

He is a little bit of an adorable goober.

Absolute gold.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GEORGE W. BUSH INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Politico Columnist Has Meltdown Over Trump's Hilariously Benign Melania Hat Comment
justmindy
That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in Posture at the Border'
Doug P.
The Border Is CLOSED: Illegal Immigrants Crying at Border Because Trump Isn't Playing Around
Amy Curtis
Gayle King Tries Playing the Race Card With Inaugural Crowd and It Does NOT Go Well for Her
Amy Curtis
Wins Keep Coming: El Paso Port of Entry Is Now CLOSED (Watch)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement