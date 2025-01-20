An Adorable Goof: Watch George W. Bush Having Fun at the Inauguration

Love him or hate him, you gotta admit George W. Bush does know how to have fun.

Here's some video of W. at the Inauguration, having fun with someone off-camera.

Idgaf what anyone says. I love

George Bush and his 10-year-old-Christmas-concert-spirit. #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/bLGyDmjkuP — Hey Shan B. (@heyshanb) January 20, 2025

This is cute.

And this is a great day, a happy day, for America, which is captured in Bush's playfulness.

Still one of my favorite men who was president. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) January 20, 2025

He's a better post- president than president, but yes.

I disagree with his views as president but when he left its like he has i dont give a f**k attitude and i love it — DEION aka hogwarts is my home (@Mr_too_soon) January 20, 2025

With age comes that peace and wisdom.

I remember not caring for him at the time. But as I've grown older, I've asked myself more than once what I would have done had I been in his shoes. I've never been able to answer that question. I'm just glad it wasn't me. — Tom Owens (@TomOwens67) January 20, 2025

Glad it wasn't Gore, either.

I went to a work conference where he was the keynote interview, walked out loving him more. A genuine real guy who loves life! — Amanda Nicole (@AmandaNicole047) January 20, 2025

He is.

The Bushes are the best former presidents since 1826. https://t.co/eY9MhdZ65b — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) January 20, 2025

Far better than the other former presidents.

George W Bush är alltid värd att ha ett öga på under presidentinstallationer. Bäst var när han vid Trumps senaste hamnade i slagsmål med sin regnponcho https://t.co/3Sy3DoFqL6 pic.twitter.com/taPKTZHOHv — Johanna Eklundh (@johannaeklundh) January 20, 2025

The translation reads:

George W Bush is always worth keeping an eye on during presidential inaugurations. The best was when he got into a fight with his rain poncho at Trump's latest.

This was hilarious.

He probably saw the Vance kids.. https://t.co/ODFrFNf57e — Ted (@Tedgforce) January 20, 2025

They are adorable.

It's very important to me that we have a president who is a bit of a goober and therefore I will forever love him https://t.co/n1dR7xUwIu — Julie (@thejuliedaniel) January 20, 2025

He is a little bit of an adorable goober.

When there was a prolonged silence and they stayed focused GW… I got a huge smile on my face because I knew video gold was on the way… https://t.co/Mmg8IMFbOB — 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝔹𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟𝔾𝕣𝕚𝕞𝕖𝕤 (@TheBrianGrimes) January 20, 2025

Absolute gold.