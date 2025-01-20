That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in...
Politico Columnist Has Meltdown Over Trump's Hilariously Benign Melania Hat Comment
The Border Is CLOSED: Illegal Immigrants Crying at Border Because Trump Isn't Playing...
Gayle King Tries Playing the Race Card With Inaugural Crowd and It Does...
AMERICA IS BACK! White House Website Gets OUTSTANDING Overhaul as Trump Takes Oath...
Delivering Already: Minutes After Inauguration, CBP One App Is SHUT DOWN
Women and Girls WIN! Megyn Kelly Shares Trump EO Declaring 2 SEXES Putting...
Blade in America: Protesters Stage ‘Enormous’ Threat to Democracy with D.C. Guillotine
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Transgender 'Comedian' MELTS DOWN Ahead of Trump's Inauguration and Says 'Trans Rights' Ar...
An Adorable Goof: Watch George W. Bush Having Fun at the Inauguration
VIP
Despite Biden Pardons, There's Still a Path to Justice -- If the GOP...
'Today is the Day!' Dana Loesch Speaks Words of Hope and Encouragement on...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!

Wins Keep Coming: El Paso Port of Entry Is Now CLOSED (Watch)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:57 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan weren't playing around. Trump was inaugurated less than three hours ago and in that time, the CBP One app has stopped worker, illegal immigrants learned their appointments were canceled, and now the port of entry at El Paso was shut down:

Advertisement

Good.

They had this going since the election, clearly.

We're glad to see they're taking it seriously.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Biden and his administration chose not to.

Never again.

YUP.

He lied.

OVER.

This made us cry.

Tags: BORDER BORDER CRISIS BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP EL PASO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Politico Columnist Has Meltdown Over Trump's Hilariously Benign Melania Hat Comment
justmindy
That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in Posture at the Border'
Doug P.
The Border Is CLOSED: Illegal Immigrants Crying at Border Because Trump Isn't Playing Around
Amy Curtis
Gayle King Tries Playing the Race Card With Inaugural Crowd and It Does NOT Go Well for Her
Amy Curtis
An Adorable Goof: Watch George W. Bush Having Fun at the Inauguration
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement