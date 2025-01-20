Wins Keep Coming: El Paso Port of Entry Is Now CLOSED (Watch)

Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan weren't playing around. Trump was inaugurated less than three hours ago and in that time, the CBP One app has stopped worker, illegal immigrants learned their appointments were canceled, and now the port of entry at El Paso was shut down:

🚨 BREAKING: Port of entry in El Paso shut down after Trump sworn in - FOXpic.twitter.com/U7TMe3K2VP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2025

Good.

Not enough tears. I want more pictures of crying migrants.



Seriously, it's really impressive how fast they got organized. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 20, 2025

They had this going since the election, clearly.

Great news for America, finally we have a president who takes border security seriously



El Paso port of entry shutdown is a huge win for MAGA and a strong message to cartels and smugglers



Thanks to Trump and Vance for taking swift action to secure our borders — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 20, 2025

We're glad to see they're taking it seriously.

Already doing more to secure the border than Biden did in four years — Katherine R (@beachgalkar) January 20, 2025

Biden and his administration chose not to.

Shut it down!



Remember when the Biden admin sent tractors to the Texas border to let illegal immigrants in?!https://t.co/ZjI5wlTGlt — RJ (@RJDIntel) January 20, 2025

Never again.

Ya'll remember when Biden lied and said he couldn't do this? — NaofumiOnce (@NaofumiOnce) January 20, 2025

YUP.

He lied.

The free ride is over. https://t.co/2TWBnr6SGK — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) January 20, 2025

OVER.

This made us cry.