Cecile Richards, Former President of Planned Parenthood, Dead at 67

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:30 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Cecile Richards, the daughter of the late former Texas Governor Ann Richards and one time leader of Planned Parenthood has died. She was 67 years old.

Her family issued this statement on Richard's personal X account.

More from CNN:

Richards served as president of Planned Parenthood from 2006 to 2018, helping boost the profile of an organization long criticized by conservatives and anti-abortion activists who have called on the government to strip its funding.

“Together, we have made real progress in this country, expanding access to services and making reproductive rights a central priority of our nation’s health care system,” Richards said in January 2018 when she announced she was stepping down. “I’m deeply proud of the progress we’ve made for the millions of people Planned Parenthood health centers serve across the country each year.”

Planned Parenthood describes itself as the nation’s leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health care for all people, as well as the nation’s largest provider of sex education, with nearly 600 health centers across the country.

Senator Claire McCaskill remembered Richards fondly:

As did several others:

Planned Parenthood remembered their one-time president as well:

And a call to arms:

President Biden issued a statement, too.

Others had more somber reactions:

Well said.

Cecile Richards is survived by husband Kirk Adams and her children, Lily, Hannah, and Daniel.

Our sympathies to her family and friends.

