Cecile Richards, Former President of Planned Parenthood, Dead at 67

Cecile Richards, the daughter of the late former Texas Governor Ann Richards and one time leader of Planned Parenthood has died. She was 67 years old.

Her family issued this statement on Richard's personal X account.

More from CNN:

Richards served as president of Planned Parenthood from 2006 to 2018, helping boost the profile of an organization long criticized by conservatives and anti-abortion activists who have called on the government to strip its funding. “Together, we have made real progress in this country, expanding access to services and making reproductive rights a central priority of our nation’s health care system,” Richards said in January 2018 when she announced she was stepping down. “I’m deeply proud of the progress we’ve made for the millions of people Planned Parenthood health centers serve across the country each year.” Planned Parenthood describes itself as the nation’s leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health care for all people, as well as the nation’s largest provider of sex education, with nearly 600 health centers across the country.

Senator Claire McCaskill remembered Richards fondly:

She was an amazing woman. This was taken at the DNC in Chicago this year. Cecile fought for women’s rights. Hard. Millions of women benefited from her courage and determination. Cecile Richards made her mom proud. RIP. 💔 pic.twitter.com/WU5AIxPqfi — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 20, 2025

As did several others:

Rest In Power 🕊️ Cecile Richards

Thank You For Your Service



An American activist who served as the president of the @PPFA Planned and president of the @PPact, helping to ensure women’s rights to healthcare choice.

Our deepest condolences 💐 to her family and friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sQ3gyGIc0f — ArtOnArtsBlog (@ArTallks) January 20, 2025

Planned Parenthood remembered their one-time president as well:

We are heartbroken to lose the indomitable force that is our former president, Cecile Richards. In her 12 devoted years of service to our org, she brought us to new heights in our health care, education, and advocacy work.



She was the embodiment of “Care, no matter what.” https://t.co/4SiosVpba8 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) January 20, 2025

And a call to arms:

As the reproductive freedom movement navigates unchartered territory, we know Cecile would tell us the best way to honor her memory is to suit up (in pink!), link arms, and fight like hell for the health and rights of all people. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) January 20, 2025

President Biden issued a statement, too.

One of the last statements from Biden as President is on the passing of Cecile Richards: pic.twitter.com/tgGZqXdW44 — Nida Khan (@NidaKhanNY) January 20, 2025

Others had more somber reactions:

I don’t celebrate the deaths of anyone, and I won’t celebrate hers.



I’m just also not sad about this in the slightest. The woman ran the largest abortion mill in the U.S. and it was definitively proven how corrupt and depraved their practices were and still are.



I hope for her… https://t.co/WUxYQf0U1E — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) January 20, 2025

Well said.

Approximately 4 million babies were killed during the time Cecile Richards was president of Planned Parenthood.



We mourn their deaths. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 20, 2025

Cecile Richards is survived by husband Kirk Adams and her children, Lily, Hannah, and Daniel.

Our sympathies to her family and friends.