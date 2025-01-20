Better Lawyer Up, Sandy: Libs of TikTok Lights Up AOC for Her Deranged...
Adam Kinzinger's Snotty Commentary About 'Needing a Pardon' Comes Back to Haunt Him...
WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to...
'I Will Not Rest': Rand Paul Reacts to Biden's Preemptive Pardon of Anthony...
It’s Morning in America
'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuri...
VIP
This Line in WH's Presidential Pardon Statement Maddeningly Sums Up the Biden Years
So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons...
Turn It Down: Don Jr. Reminds Fauci He Doesn't HAVE to Accept Biden's...
'I Believe in the Rule of Law' Says Disgraced Outgoing POTUS Who Just...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pard...
Vlad Got the Old Heisman: Donald Trump Jr. Says Zelensky BEGGED Three Times...
Cleaning House: Diplomats Leaving in Droves As Team Trump Demands State Department Resigna...

FLASHBACK: Watch What Joe Biden Said About Preemptive Pardons in December 2020 Interview

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:45 AM on January 20, 2025
ImgFlip

Well, well, well.

The Internet is forever, and there are bound to be a lot of gems dug up today, as Joe Biden announced preemptive pardons for several people, including Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, and the January 6 Committee.

Advertisement

But it's unlikely any of them will top this.

WATCH:

Huh. What changed?

Except Joe Biden's cognitive function, that is.

He sure is.

He lies nonstop.

Totally out of character.

Not.

This is who he is and always has been.

Or by listening to what they accuse their opponents of doing/not doing.

Hoping the Inauguration Day news would sweep it under the rug.

Absolutely incredible.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

ALL projection.

But NORMS! DEMOCRACY!

No one is above the law!

Or something.

And we still have two hours before he's officially done.

Composing a list of the truthful things he said would be easier.

It's a very short list.

Tags: INTERVIEW JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS PARDON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuriating Photos
Sam J.
WATCH: Leftist Having a Totally Normal One, Posts HILARIOUS Video About 'Talking to a MAGA'
Laura W.
Adam Kinzinger's Snotty Commentary About 'Needing a Pardon' Comes Back to Haunt Him GLORIOUSLY (Watch)
Sam J.
'I Will Not Rest': Rand Paul Reacts to Biden's Preemptive Pardon of Anthony Fauci
Amy
'Presidential Powers As a Type of Performative Art': Turley WRECKS Biden's Preemptive Pardons (THREAD)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement