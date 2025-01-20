FLASHBACK: Watch What Joe Biden Said About Preemptive Pardons in December 2020 Interview

Well, well, well.

The Internet is forever, and there are bound to be a lot of gems dug up today, as Joe Biden announced preemptive pardons for several people, including Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, and the January 6 Committee.

But it's unlikely any of them will top this.

WATCH:

December, 2020. Jake Tapper asks President-elect Biden about the rumor that Trump may issue some preemptive pardons before leaving office.



Biden: You're not going to see me do that. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YNyS0Qk9yY — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 20, 2025

Huh. What changed?

Except Joe Biden's cognitive function, that is.

If Joe is speaking, he is lying! pic.twitter.com/38osf54xlU — Ren (@RennyisRight) January 20, 2025

He sure is.

He lies nonstop.

Biden wasn’t being honest?! How out of character for him… — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) January 20, 2025

Totally out of character.

Not.

This is who he is and always has been.

You can tell what Democrats are going to do by listening to them tell you what they are not going to do. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 20, 2025

Or by listening to what they accuse their opponents of doing/not doing.

He’s right. We didn’t see it. He did it under the cover of darkness. — Olivia DeHaviland ❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️ (@okrainer) January 20, 2025

Hoping the Inauguration Day news would sweep it under the rug.

Absolutely incredible.

Joe Biden is simply everything the press ever accused Donald Trump of being.



It was all projection. https://t.co/n3oCgxmFla — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2025

ALL projection.

Wow. Look at the date. Not only did Biden use pre-emptive pardons, but he attempted to add an amendment to the US Constitution "by tweets." https://t.co/XDBgKMAFw0 — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) January 20, 2025

But NORMS! DEMOCRACY!

No one is above the law!

Or something.

Biden just did this exact things with pardons and, on Friday, tried to change the constitution via tweet.

There is genuinely no low for this rancid scumbag. Good riddance. https://t.co/4IUI1iBYM1 — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) January 20, 2025

And we still have two hours before he's officially done.

Biden managed to get in his one millionth lie just under the wire. https://t.co/DjmprPsw9S — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 20, 2025

Composing a list of the truthful things he said would be easier.

It's a very short list.