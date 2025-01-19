'Thrilled to Watch Him Go': Conservative Strategist Joey Mannarino Celebrates Biden's Last Day in Office

We are now about 27 hours away from the end of Joe Biden's presidency.

Thank goodness.

Conservative political strategist Joey Mannarino took to X to recap Biden's legacy, which is so much more than the dementia-riddled figurehead, which is scandalous enough in and of itself.

Advertisement

It's so much worse than that:

Today is the final day of Joe Biden’s presidency.



Many will remember him as an old man who simply couldn’t handle the Presidency.



I won’t remember him that way. He was a truly horrible President and a worse man.



Joe Biden used our country as his personal piggy bank for fifty… pic.twitter.com/L8kgLV2n6Z — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) January 19, 2025

The entire post reads:

Joe Biden used our country as his personal piggy bank for fifty year. He sold us out at every single turn for his gain and the gain of his family. Not to mention, the man is a pedophile who molested his own daughter in the shower as a young girl. That’s not me saying it, it’s her diary. He raised his son Hunter in such a way that he became a drug-addled pervert of the highest order. He doesn’t claim his own grandchild that Hunter had with a stripper. That’s just his personal life - forget all the political damage he did and the damage he did to the institution of the presidency. Remember when he called half the country enemies? Remember when he looked at his watch during the arrival of the thirteen corpses from Afghanistan that died because of his own incompetence? I remember. I will never forget. So, on this final day, I am thrilled to watch him go. I hope he is never heard from again.

Joe Biden has always been terrible.

We are not sorry to see him go.

Joe Biden is responsible for their deaths.

Thankful that era is ending, excited for Trump's new term to bring back America's greatness



Biden's presidency was marked by failed policies and corruption, time for a change



Looking forward to Trump's administration making America great again — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 19, 2025

So are we.

Everything he did as president hurt the country and the world. Joe Biden has left this country in a worst state of affairs as well as the world that we have seen in our history.



Hopefully, we are entering a new era of American dominance. — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) January 19, 2025

Here's hoping.

It’s fitting that Biden’s exit was so horrifying. It’s who he really is, and always has been. In fact, as the door slowly closes behind him, he will forever be known as the worst president in the history of our nation — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) January 19, 2025

Absolutely terrible.

Advertisement

He was immoral, racist, and corrupt long before his old age problems kicked in. — justmytwosatoshis (@SirBootUSA) January 19, 2025

We can't forget that. This is who he always was.

Amen to all of this. https://t.co/CcVVzLOS0X — CalmRevolutionary (@CalmingRevolt) January 19, 2025

Amen, indeed.

At no point should any sympathy you might feel for this old man abused and betrayed by his allies and even his family should cloud the realization that Joe Biden is a monstrous human being who richly deserved everything he got. https://t.co/GxZZOffEkX — Koskovics Zoltán (@KoskovicsZ) January 19, 2025

All of this.