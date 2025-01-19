AP Parrots Lie That Crime Is Down As It Asks Why People Still...
President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation...
CAT FIGHT! Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Reveals BRUTAL Nickname for Bitter Jill Biden in...
JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at...
AOC Predicts Doom with 'Authoritarian Government' Alert ... Nation Responds with Collectiv...
The Kids Are NOT Okay: Report Says Youth Are Calling 911 Over TikTok...
Usha Vance: From Political Periphery to Runway Royalty ... An Instant Fashion Phenomenon
Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the...
WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's...
In 10 Words, Sen. Marsha Blackburn Tweets Three Things 'President Trump Will Make'
'Handsome Devil': Scott Jennings ROCKS a Tux on CNN Before He Attends Inaugural...
Erick Erickson Attributes 7 Results to Leftwing Institutions
NBC News: Democrats Who Hid Joe Biden's Mental Decline Demand Transparency from Trump...
TikTok Announces It's in the Process of Restoring Service, Thanks President Trump

'Thrilled to Watch Him Go': Conservative Strategist Joey Mannarino Celebrates Biden's Last Day in Office

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We are now about 27 hours away from the end of Joe Biden's presidency.

Thank goodness.

Conservative political strategist Joey Mannarino took to X to recap Biden's legacy, which is so much more than the dementia-riddled figurehead, which is scandalous enough in and of itself.

Advertisement

It's so much worse than that:

The entire post reads:

Joe Biden used our country as his personal piggy bank for fifty year.

He sold us out at every single turn for his gain and the gain of his family.

Not to mention, the man is a pedophile who molested his own daughter in the shower as a young girl. That’s not me saying it, it’s her diary.

He raised his son Hunter in such a way that he became a drug-addled pervert of the highest order. 

He doesn’t claim his own grandchild that Hunter had with a stripper.

That’s just his personal life - forget all the political damage he did and the damage he did to the institution of the presidency.

Remember when he called half the country enemies?

Remember when he looked at his watch during the arrival of the thirteen corpses from Afghanistan that died because of his own incompetence?

I remember. I will never forget. 

So, on this final day, I am thrilled to watch him go.

I hope he is never heard from again.

Recommended

President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation on Inauguration Day
justmindy
Advertisement

Joe Biden has always been terrible.

We are not sorry to see him go.

Joe Biden is responsible for their deaths.

So are we.

Here's hoping.

Absolutely terrible.

Advertisement

We can't forget that. This is who he always was.

Amen, indeed.

All of this.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY JOE BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation on Inauguration Day
justmindy
JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at Voters (Proving Why Dems Lost BIG)
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's March Crowd
Amy Curtis
CAT FIGHT! Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Reveals BRUTAL Nickname for Bitter Jill Biden in Politico Interview
Amy Curtis
Usha Vance: From Political Periphery to Runway Royalty ... An Instant Fashion Phenomenon
justmindy
Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation on Inauguration Day justmindy
Advertisement