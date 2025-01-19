WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's March Crowd

You all remember Ivan Pavlov, right? He was the the Russian neurologist most famous for his work on classical conditioning with dogs. He taught dogs to associate the sound of a bell with eating to the point where just the sound of the bell triggered a response.

The same thing can be said for the Left. They've become so conditioned to hate anything related to Trump, they have a visceral reaction to something as simple as a MAGA hat.

WATCH:

D.C — A black man wearing a MAGA hat walks by the People’s March, a rebranded Women’s March that denies the legitimacy of Trump’s electoral win. The left-wing protesters are furious and police escort the man away. pic.twitter.com/a5qolVQ9Ie — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 18, 2025

They're so mad.

Gonna be a looooong four years for them.

Black Lives Matter goes out the window when the black person has their own independent thoughts apparently



Democrats are the actual racists — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) January 18, 2025

Yes they are.

Which is why they project about racism and try to blame the right.

Hilarious. They’re like drone bees in a hive.



And like first graders in their backpacks. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) January 18, 2025

Both bees and first graders are offended at this comparison.

That dude has got some guts. Rock on — Jeffery Hoffer (@hoffer_jef62827) January 18, 2025

He clearly wanted to poke the bear, and poke it he did.

As they hold up their Stop Racism Now signs! pic.twitter.com/tGYeoMLFE4 — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) January 18, 2025

Oh, the irony.

These white liberal women are so racist it's disgusting. — Killuminati_A.I. (@EnkiEa1776) January 18, 2025

They're AWFLs for a reason.

What happened to the Party of Joy ??? — Val (@TrumpsHurricane) January 18, 2025

The joy is gone.

It’s always white liberals yelling at black men. https://t.co/U1wmLvGUSt — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) January 18, 2025

Yeah, well, old Democrat habits die hard.

Radical white liberals the most racist group of people https://t.co/aDKhuTam3z — Thomas James (@T_James32) January 18, 2025

They truly are.

So, who are the actual fascist Nazis again?? https://t.co/ECff5ofNSc — America The Beautiful (@Hoopdereitis) January 19, 2025

The Left.

Got a strong feeling that the "tolerant left" that's so about DEI said some pretty derogatory comments to that gentleman today. Just a guess. https://t.co/3FKKknRTJm — The Burgundy Ghost 👻 🇺🇸 (@HmBrewer72) January 19, 2025

They aren't tolerant, and they don't want diversity. They want conformity.