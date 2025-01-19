WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's March Crowd

Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 19, 2025
Twitter

You all remember Ivan Pavlov, right? He was the the Russian neurologist most famous for his work on classical conditioning with dogs. He taught dogs to associate the sound of a bell with eating to the point where just the sound of the bell triggered a response.

The same thing can be said for the Left. They've become so conditioned to hate anything related to Trump, they have a visceral reaction to something as simple as a MAGA hat.

WATCH:

They're so mad.

Gonna be a looooong four years for them.

Yes they are.

Which is why they project about racism and try to blame the right.

Both bees and first graders are offended at this comparison.

He clearly wanted to poke the bear, and poke it he did.

Oh, the irony.

They're AWFLs for a reason.

The joy is gone.

Yeah, well, old Democrat habits die hard.

They truly are.

The Left.

They aren't tolerant, and they don't want diversity. They want conformity.

