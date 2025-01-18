The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans Who Are STILL Wary of COVID

This writer cannot believe the nightmare that was COVID happened five years ago. At the time, she was not alone in saying the whole 'two weeks to flatten the curve' nonsense was, well, nonsense. The Left made it very clear they were going to keep adding on to those two weeks as long as we tolerated it.

And far too many people tolerated for too long. Even in 2020.

So it's mind-blowing that, a half a decade later, there are still people who live like it's March 2020:

Meet the Americans who still take COVID-19 precautions seriously https://t.co/URttqNCfoz — The Associated Press (@AP) January 18, 2025

The AP writes:

Susan Scarbro stares down a bowling lane at the distant pins. She hears a sound that breaks her focus. Was that a cough? Will her mask protect her? COVID-19 remains a very present threat for the 55-year-old. Scarbro has multiple immune disorders, making her vulnerable to infection. “Any minute anybody could cough, just incidentally,” said Scarbro, who lives in Sunset Beach, North Carolina. “And that cough could be the one thing that could make me sick.” This month marks the fifth anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. The virus would go on to kill 1.2 million Americans and disrupt countless lives.

Of course they find one immunocompromised person to continue the COVID fear-mongering.

You know what's a bigger risk to the immunocompromised? Unfettered illegal immigration wherein those crossing the border aren't vaccinated against anything.

Bowling alley wouldn’t be my first choice for clean places to hang 😂 — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) January 18, 2025

Bowling alleys are ubiquitous in Wisconsin, so this writer can confirm. Lots of fun, not a lot of hygiene.

They have a hilarious reddit community if anyone wants a laugh.



This story doesn't touch on the paranoid delusions, hysteria and mental illness of the Covidians. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) January 18, 2025

Oh Lordy, we bet that's a fun group to hang with.

Any mask that you can breathe through, will allow viruses through. These people are suffering from delusional behavior. — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) January 18, 2025

Yep. The mask in the pic isn't doing much to protect her.

Meet the victims who've been forever traumatized by the fear mongering media. — Not Impressed (@GloAnnie1225) January 18, 2025

Which is exactly what media want.

That's not taking anything seriously, FFS do you guys ever learn. https://t.co/OPeoSAYz6k — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 18, 2025

They do not learn.

EVER.

People have wished for generations that mental people wore signs so you could spot them, and here it is. https://t.co/GCoAVR6ZiC — Mr Whatever (@JP51160167) January 18, 2025

Like poisonous frogs and bright colors. There are signs to avoid at all costs.

This article is an indictment of the so called “public health experts” who pushed for restrictions but failed to tell Americans the truth about them and tell them they were not necessary. Shameful. https://t.co/zi0uAtdgcL — Rusty Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) January 18, 2025

All by design.

What do you think people who are still COVID cautious five years on will do if those 'public health experts' say there's another pandemic?

They will demand even harsher restrictions and lockdowns. Permanently.

Imagine being friends with one of these people https://t.co/qK75VY0TYM — Zlatan Negrohimovic™️ (@FuckinStoopKid) January 18, 2025

Nah. We're good.