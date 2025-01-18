The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans Who Are STILL Wary of COVID

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 18, 2025
meme

This writer cannot believe the nightmare that was COVID happened five years ago. At the time, she was not alone in saying the whole 'two weeks to flatten the curve' nonsense was, well, nonsense. The Left made it very clear they were going to keep adding on to those two weeks as long as we tolerated it.

And far too many people tolerated for too long. Even in 2020.

So it's mind-blowing that, a half a decade later, there are still people who live like it's March 2020:

The AP writes:

Susan Scarbro stares down a bowling lane at the distant pins.

She hears a sound that breaks her focus. Was that a cough? Will her mask protect her?

COVID-19 remains a very present threat for the 55-year-old. Scarbro has multiple immune disorders, making her vulnerable to infection.

“Any minute anybody could cough, just incidentally,” said Scarbro, who lives in Sunset Beach, North Carolina. “And that cough could be the one thing that could make me sick.”

This month marks the fifth anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. The virus would go on to kill 1.2 million Americans and disrupt countless lives.

Of course they find one immunocompromised person to continue the COVID fear-mongering.

You know what's a bigger risk to the immunocompromised? Unfettered illegal immigration wherein those crossing the border aren't vaccinated against anything.

Bowling alleys are ubiquitous in Wisconsin, so this writer can confirm. Lots of fun, not a lot of hygiene.

Oh Lordy, we bet that's a fun group to hang with.

Yep. The mask in the pic isn't doing much to protect her.

Which is exactly what media want.

They do not learn.

EVER.

Like poisonous frogs and bright colors. There are signs to avoid at all costs.

All by design.

What do you think people who are still COVID cautious five years on will do if those 'public health experts' say there's another pandemic?

They will demand even harsher restrictions and lockdowns. Permanently.

Nah. We're good.

