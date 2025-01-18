LAWLESS ADMINISTRATION: Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Files Suit Against Biden's Proposed Water Heater Ban

On his way out the door, Joe Biden (well, his handlers) sure seem determined to cause as much chaos and harm to Americans as they can. We long for the days when the worst thing the outgoing administration did was steal the W keys from White House computer keyboards.

Now? Joe Biden is unilaterally amending the constitution, passing a slew of laws meant to screw over the incoming Trump administration's agenda, and punish the American people.

This writer was unaware the Biden Administration had set its sights on our water heaters now, too:

NEW: I have filed suit against Joe Biden's last-ditch effort to ban certain water heaters.@JoeBiden has no right to dictate what appliances you have in your home.



We will fight this lawless administration to the end. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 17, 2025

Absolutely lawless.

Here's the text of the suit.

The entire Democratic Party agenda can be summed up thusly: making American's quality of life worse, while making everything very expensive.

Great move AG Bailey, fighting for our freedoms against overreach



This is exactly why we need strong leaders like you and Trump to stand up

to the bureaucracy and defend our rights as Americans



Keep pushing back against these lawless regulations, we've got your back — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 17, 2025

The bureaucracy needs to be controlled.

Especially considering that Electric water heaters are THE MOST inefficient type available...

All of this ELECTRIC/EV ONLY is just to give the RULERS the ability to" FLIP AN OFF SWITCH" if the peasants get unruly... we must not give in to this insanity — S M Carter (@JAFSMCarter) January 17, 2025

Exactly.

'We see you have a sign for the Republican presidential nominee in your yard. No hot water for you.'

And yet here in Gavinfornia, new wood burning fireplaces are banned. Outdoor fire-pits on the beach are banned. Incandescent bulbs are banned. Primary color outdoor paints are to be water-based only, which fade quickly in the sun. Plastic bags are banned at the market. In some… — Anita Miller (@FoxNewsMom) January 17, 2025

But Gavin Newsom told us California is a bastion of freedom.

Let me guess, they are trying to end gas heat.

They seem to have a problem with gas appliances. Why?

They can't control them as well because they are deregulated?

They want everyone on the electrical grid that they can boobytrap and shut everyone down?

They want The People… — RealityBites (@WeThePeopleN0W) January 17, 2025

Gas heat is next.

Today it's going to be 26° in Wisconsin. Tomorrow the high is 7°. This writer would freeze to death, along with a lot of her neighbors.

We just halted his attempt to ban certain dishwashers one year ago.



You would think he'd learn. https://t.co/rVdTG18dI0 — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) January 17, 2025

The Left doesn't learn and they don't give up on their agenda.

Whoa, when did Biden think of mere water heaters as "assault weapons"! https://t.co/pLttEXlKbA — Completely Harmless Sailor Scout (@BanMeIfURAPedo) January 17, 2025

When some staffer told him to.

Frankly, the Federal Government has no constitutional authority to be that far up our ass in the first place. https://t.co/7CjDaNeJ7a — jj's jungle (@jimfarmer) January 17, 2025

They do not, but they think they do.

Another last moment idiotic movement by Joe Biden. I don't want anyone who sees this to forget about this administration. To forget what Democrats were involved. https://t.co/ksVG29altc — Fed Up Yet? I'm Done! (@citrusnewsMO) January 17, 2025

We cannot forget.