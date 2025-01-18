The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
LAWLESS ADMINISTRATION: Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Files Suit Against Biden's Proposed Water Heater Ban

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

On his way out the door, Joe Biden (well, his handlers) sure seem determined to cause as much chaos and harm to Americans as they can. We long for the days when the worst thing the outgoing administration did was steal the W keys from White House computer keyboards.

Now? Joe Biden is unilaterally amending the constitution, passing a slew of laws meant to screw over the incoming Trump administration's agenda, and punish the American people.

This writer was unaware the Biden Administration had set its sights on our water heaters now, too:

Absolutely lawless.

Here's the text of the suit.

The entire Democratic Party agenda can be summed up thusly: making American's quality of life worse, while making everything very expensive.

The bureaucracy needs to be controlled.

Exactly. 

'We see you have a sign for the Republican presidential nominee in your yard. No hot water for you.'

But Gavin Newsom told us California is a bastion of freedom.

Gas heat is next.

Today it's going to be 26° in Wisconsin. Tomorrow the high is 7°. This writer would freeze to death, along with a lot of her neighbors.

The Left doesn't learn and they don't give up on their agenda.

When some staffer told him to.

They do not, but they think they do.

We cannot forget.

