VICTORY! 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Rules Obama-Era DACA Is Illegal in Texas

This is big news that kinda flew under the radar yesterday amid the whole (non-existent) 28th Amendment kerfuffle, but on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration -- and his vow to begin mass deportations ASAP -- this can only make the incoming administration happy:

🚨 NEW: Federal court rules DACA is illegal on eve of Trump administration - ABC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2025

Here's more from Just the News:

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld most of a lower court's ruling that former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was unconstitutional, throwing the future of the program in jeopardy. U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen in September of 2023 ruled that the Biden administration could not codify the program as a memorandum and that efforts to do so violated immigration law, according to The Hill. The Appeals court decision only upheld Hanen's ruling for the state of Texas, thereby suspending the program in the Lone Star state, and said the judge was incorrect in halting the program nationwide, per CNN.

As the article points out, this only applies to Texas. For now.

Texas AG Ken Paxton took a victory lap on X:

VICTORY: Today, we secured a major victory in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which affirmed a district court’s ruling that the Biden Administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (“DACA”) policy is unlawful.



This is a win for Texas. I am pleased the… https://t.co/QFj1GFcMmU — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 18, 2025

The entire post reads:

This is a win for Texas. I am pleased the Fifth Circuit found that the Biden Administration’s DACA policy was unlawful. I look forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump to ensure that the rule of law is restored, and the illegal immigration crisis is finally stopped. Biden’s policies unleashed historic levels of lawlessness upon this country, and it is time to start fixing the mess the outgoing administration made.

And it's a big mess.

