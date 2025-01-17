Pete Buttigieg's Farewell: A Masterclass in Futility, Ends Just as He Served...
The Show Must Go On? Stephen King Calls for Oscars to Be Canceled in Wake of L.A. Wildfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool

As firefighters continue battling blazes in and around Los Angeles, a lot of people -- this writer included -- are thinking about the future. L.A. is supposed to host the Olympic Games in 2028. But in the more immediate future, the Academy Awards are scheduled for March 2.

At least one celeb is calling for the Oscars to be canceled amid the fires.

More from Variety:

Stephen King announced on his Bluesky profile that he will not be voting for the Oscars this year due to the L.A. fires. He also believes the Oscars ceremony should be canceled amid the devastation in Los Angeles. The show remains set for Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“Not voting in the Oscars this year. IMHO they should cancel them,” King wrote on Bluesky. “No glitz with Los Angeles on fire.”

In the wake of the L.A. fires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to extend the Oscars voting period and delay the nominations announcement until Thursday, Jan. 22. The nominations were originally going to be announced on Jan. 17. The Academy has also canceled the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon, initially scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10. The organization said it plans to reallocate $250,000 from the nominees luncheon to wildfire relief donation efforts.

The date for nominations is wrong: January 22 is Wednesday. But seeing as they've extended the voting and canceled the Nominees Luncheon, cancellation of the big night might not be outside the realm of possibility.

ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them
Amy Curtis
X was pretty divided on the issue:

It's not really 12 months a year, but movies could use the boost.

A reasonable point.

Also a reasonable point.

It's about more than the big name actors, true.

It can be.

The problem with that is people are sour on rich celebrities asking normies for money when eggs are $7 a dozen.

Many jobs, undoubtedly.

One could make that argument.

A plausible compromise.

We'll see what the Academy decides.

