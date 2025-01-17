The Show Must Go On? Stephen King Calls for Oscars to Be Canceled in Wake of L.A. Wildfires

As firefighters continue battling blazes in and around Los Angeles, a lot of people -- this writer included -- are thinking about the future. L.A. is supposed to host the Olympic Games in 2028. But in the more immediate future, the Academy Awards are scheduled for March 2.

At least one celeb is calling for the Oscars to be canceled amid the fires.

Stephen King says he will not vote for the Oscars and the ceremony should be canceled due to the L.A. fires.



“Not voting in the Oscars this year. IMHO they should cancel them. No glitz with Los Angeles on fire.”https://t.co/pbEYVTwLTo — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2025

More from Variety:

Stephen King announced on his Bluesky profile that he will not be voting for the Oscars this year due to the L.A. fires. He also believes the Oscars ceremony should be canceled amid the devastation in Los Angeles. The show remains set for Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “Not voting in the Oscars this year. IMHO they should cancel them,” King wrote on Bluesky. “No glitz with Los Angeles on fire.” In the wake of the L.A. fires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to extend the Oscars voting period and delay the nominations announcement until Thursday, Jan. 22. The nominations were originally going to be announced on Jan. 17. The Academy has also canceled the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon, initially scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10. The organization said it plans to reallocate $250,000 from the nominees luncheon to wildfire relief donation efforts.

The date for nominations is wrong: January 22 is Wednesday. But seeing as they've extended the voting and canceled the Nominees Luncheon, cancellation of the big night might not be outside the realm of possibility.

X was pretty divided on the issue:

If you cancel the Oscars this year you’re probably going to have to cancel them every year since fire season is 12 months a year now. The movie industry and LA in particular needs the boost from the awards shows so let them go on. — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) January 16, 2025

I agree. There shouldn’t be any glitzy award ceremonies this year due to the catastrophic fires in the state of California. Cancel them and just focus on fundraising for the countless families and communities who’s been devastated by these fires. — Claudius (@IClaudiusR) January 16, 2025

What happened to the show must go on?



It seems like a great opportunity and platform to raise money for disaster victims in Florida, North Carolina, California and other places impacted this past year. — Doug (@Doug24Seven) January 16, 2025

Why do that to the hundreds of people who had great projects this year, the thousands who worked on so many films and need that joy, recognition, and continued livelihood more than ever? — (((Orchid)))🌻 (@OrchidNYC) January 17, 2025

I disagree, should use it as a tool to help fundraising. — Casey Ryback (@CaseyRyback00) January 16, 2025

Do people realize how many jobs award shows create? https://t.co/l6ogtVqIq3 — Mallory (@mallsta) January 16, 2025

They've been postponed three times I think: once for area flooding, once after the MLK assassination and once after the attempted Reagan assassination. Postponing is fine, but cancelling is not. https://t.co/0jJtrcKFIi — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) January 16, 2025

We'll see what the Academy decides.