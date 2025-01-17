Make Consequences Great Again: FBI Agent Who Said New Orleans Wasn't Terror Attack Has Been 'Reassigned'

Back on New Year's Day, in the aftermath of a terror attack in New Orleans, one of the FBI agents on scene told the media the terrorist attack was not a terrorist attack.

It caught our eye here at Twitchy at the time, for sure, because the mayor of New Orleans said it was.

Now that agent, Althea Duncan, has been reassigned:

NEWS: FOX News has learned per multiple sources that Assistant Special in Charge Alethea Duncan from FBI New Orleans has been temporarily reassigned following her initial press conference in which she stated: “This is not a terrorist event.”



It was terrorism. After the original… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 17, 2025

Here's video of Duncan saying just that:

Just days after shuttering their DEI Department, the FBI has announced that the agent who initially reported on the NOLA attacks has been reassigned.



She is the one who claimed that the attack wasn’t terror related.



She should be FIRED! pic.twitter.com/mT9d0Mggn6 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 17, 2025

In fairness, I guarantee you she was told to say this or at least told it was not that type of event and just repeated it. I have a feeling she is taking the fall for it. — Dixon Mathis (@dIx0n_MaThIs) January 17, 2025

She's part of the FBIs Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), if this was her best effort, she probably shouldn't be in that particular unit and definitely not the face of it. — LeeRoyJenkins® (@NunyaBiznnes) January 17, 2025

She’s only with the FBI for 3 more days — Tongue Eating Louse (@TonyJen48667368) January 17, 2025

Maybe Alethea can apply to be the new DNC spokeswoman. https://t.co/VIOzpAdmmg — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 17, 2025

Good. You have to be a special kind of stupid (or woke) to not call that terrorism with a damn ISIS flag hanging on the truck that was used to run over people. https://t.co/gv1xkU4VUE — Kelby Daigle (@KelbyDaigleLA) January 17, 2025

