Make Consequences Great Again: FBI Agent Who Said New Orleans Wasn't Terror Attack Has Been 'Reassigned'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Back on New Year's Day, in the aftermath of a terror attack in New Orleans, one of the FBI agents on scene told the media the terrorist attack was not a terrorist attack.

It caught our eye here at Twitchy at the time, for sure, because the mayor of New Orleans said it was.

Now that agent, Althea Duncan, has been reassigned:

Here's video of Duncan saying just that:

She should be fired, but the fact she was 

Possibly.

Definitely not the face of it.

We hope.

There you go.

This.

Tags: FBI ISIS NEW ORLEANS TERROR ATTACK

