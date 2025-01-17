ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them

Imagine if we lived in a country where media presented facts and truth, regardless of which political party or cause such actions harmed or benefited. It would be a refreshing change of pace.

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, there would still be conspiracy theories and theorists, and sometimes they'd be right. But these days, today's 'conspiracy theories' are tomorrow's reality. And it's because media are no longer objective reporters of reality, but propagandists for the Left.

So it's hilarious when CBS News acts surprised that conspiracy theories are going viral. Again.

Wildfire conspiracy theories are going viral again. Why? https://t.co/u0sz4Ov5uU — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2025

They write (emphasis added):

While investigators work to find out what caused multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area, some conspiracies about the fires' origins have spread on social media platforms. Posts about baseless theories — ranging from celebrity involvement to secret government weapons — have racked up millions of views. Despite fact-checking efforts, researchers say conspiracies of this kind regularly emerge after large wildfires. "I think that the more emotionally overwhelming it is, the more likely we are to just see high volumes of conspiracy theories to cope and make people feel like they have control," said misinformation researcher Abbie Richards.

No one trusts 'fact-checkers' because they just parrot the Democratic Party line. And that's it.

Probably because all you do with your immense power is spread Democrat propaganda and lies, leaving people without enough credible news sources in the corporate media space. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 17, 2025

Exactly. This is all on the media.

Because you all are nothing more than DNC propaganda, so people go to social media to get the closest thing possible to true information.



And because you are so desperate for the relevancy you forfeited, you declare anything that isn’t DNC propaganda to be “conspiracy theory.” — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 17, 2025

Exactly this.

The latest leftist media ploy seems to be branding any and all criticisms as "Misinformation" while promoting irrational fears of Climate Change.



The good news is that the 2024 election proved most people stopped listening! — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) January 17, 2025

They've learned nothing from the 2024 election, either.

You're bad at this. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 17, 2025

So incredibly bad at this.

This is why: pic.twitter.com/fT7mFdggBU — America First Paul 🇺🇸 (@PaulRSchmidtTM) January 17, 2025

Advertisement

That's a very long list.

Because all you people do is lie and nobody trusts you. https://t.co/UpWXYU9PiG — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 17, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Because there are no answers from our government or YOU IDIOT JOURNALISTS WHO ARE SUPPOSED TO BE JOURNALISMING https://t.co/tkhXEtk0Hw — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 17, 2025

They could be sending reporters to investigate all of this.

We notice they are not doing that.

I’m sorry the lies we have been fed by MSM FOR YEARS, caught up with you. Sit down if the theories are untrue we will know. Just like your slant, is known! We don’t need babysitters. https://t.co/PNQK0LBjtB pic.twitter.com/om5v7A6PH1 — Grandmaj (Judy) (@grandmaj2) January 17, 2025

The chickens finally came home to roost, and CBS doesn't like it.

Too bad.