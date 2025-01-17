Kamala Harris Applauds Biden's New 'Law of the Land' and This Just Keeps...
ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 17, 2025
ImgFlip

Imagine if we lived in a country where media presented facts and truth, regardless of which political party or cause such actions harmed or benefited. It would be a refreshing change of pace.

Undoubtedly, there would still be conspiracy theories and theorists, and sometimes they'd be right. But these days, today's 'conspiracy theories' are tomorrow's reality. And it's because media are no longer objective reporters of reality, but propagandists for the Left.

So it's hilarious when CBS News acts surprised that conspiracy theories are going viral. Again.

They write (emphasis added):

While investigators work to find out what caused multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area, some conspiracies about the fires' origins have spread on social media platforms.

Posts about baseless theories — ranging from celebrity involvement to secret government weapons — have racked up millions of views. 

Despite fact-checking efforts, researchers say conspiracies of this kind regularly emerge after large wildfires.

"I think that the more emotionally overwhelming it is, the more likely we are to just see high volumes of conspiracy theories to cope and make people feel like they have control," said misinformation researcher Abbie Richards.

No one trusts 'fact-checkers' because they just parrot the Democratic Party line. And that's it.

Exactly. This is all on the media.

Exactly this.

They've learned nothing from the 2024 election, either.

So incredibly bad at this.

That's a very long list.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

They could be sending reporters to investigate all of this. 

We notice they are not doing that.

The chickens finally came home to roost, and CBS doesn't like it.

Too bad.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CBS CBS NEWS CONSPIRACY THEORIES LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

