Doom and Gloom: CBS Shares Poll Showing Americans Aren't Optimistic on Trump Lowering Costs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 17, 2025
Twitchy

The economy is not great, and hasn't been for a while. Americans are feeling the pinch of Joe Biden's economic policies, and it's part of why Kamala Harris -- part and parcel of the administration -- lost to Donald Trump.

People remembered that eggs were affordable and they could fill up their gas tanks when Trump was president.

Not so under Biden.

That being said, CBS News talked to Americans and said most of us don't think Trump will lower costs:

They write:

Worries about everyday expenses helped return President-elect Donald Trump to the White House. But with his second term quickly approaching, many U.S. adults are skeptical about his ability to bring down costs.

Only about 2 in 10 Americans are "extremely" or "very" confident that Trump will be able to make progress on lowering the cost of groceries, housing or health care this year, according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, while about 2 in 10 are "moderately" confident.

This is interesting for a couple of reasons. For starters, they're admitting Bidenomics is a complete failure. Thanks for doing that as Joe packs up the Oval Office, guys.

They're also really trying to lay the groundwork for criticizing the Trump administration no matter the gains. Under Biden, if the rate of inflation slowed, it was hailed as a massive win. We doubt they'll be as conciliatory to Trump.

We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and All We Can Say Is ... Huh?
Grateful Calvin
But if most Americans didn't think he could do this, why did he -- and the Republicans -- win back the federal government?

Yeah, any poll from the AP is suspect.

This is the game Democrats play: a bad economy on their watch is never their fault, and any good economic news during a Republican administration is actually from the Democrat's policies.

61%. Just incredible.

The only poll that matters, ultimately.

So odd.

They sure did.

That's their M.O. -- blame Republicans.

Also true.

