Doom and Gloom: CBS Shares Poll Showing Americans Aren't Optimistic on Trump Lowering Costs

The economy is not great, and hasn't been for a while. Americans are feeling the pinch of Joe Biden's economic policies, and it's part of why Kamala Harris -- part and parcel of the administration -- lost to Donald Trump.

People remembered that eggs were affordable and they could fill up their gas tanks when Trump was president.

Not so under Biden.

That being said, CBS News talked to Americans and said most of us don't think Trump will lower costs:

Most Americans doubt Trump will be able to bring down costs of food, housing, health care. https://t.co/Irl24Z8f1h — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2025

They write:

Worries about everyday expenses helped return President-elect Donald Trump to the White House. But with his second term quickly approaching, many U.S. adults are skeptical about his ability to bring down costs. Only about 2 in 10 Americans are "extremely" or "very" confident that Trump will be able to make progress on lowering the cost of groceries, housing or health care this year, according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, while about 2 in 10 are "moderately" confident.

This is interesting for a couple of reasons. For starters, they're admitting Bidenomics is a complete failure. Thanks for doing that as Joe packs up the Oval Office, guys.

They're also really trying to lay the groundwork for criticizing the Trump administration no matter the gains. Under Biden, if the rate of inflation slowed, it was hailed as a massive win. We doubt they'll be as conciliatory to Trump.

But if most Americans didn't think he could do this, why did he -- and the Republicans -- win back the federal government?

Yeah nah. I see the party message is out. every legacy news is repeating this. Why? Setting trump up for bidens failures. When the predecessor sabotages the road, you put the blame on the person trying to travel it for not being able to cross.



NORC poll= associated press =… — ⓇⒺⒹⒻⒶⓃ (@DemonBeauregard) January 17, 2025

Yeah, any poll from the AP is suspect.

Bidenomics is going to take time to unwind. The damage done is not very transitory. — Miamicool (@miamicool) January 17, 2025

This is the game Democrats play: a bad economy on their watch is never their fault, and any good economic news during a Republican administration is actually from the Democrat's policies.

61%. Just incredible.

I’m just guessing but at least 75 million Americans think he will bring down costs 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ryan Madigan (@Ryanthelionkick) January 17, 2025

The only poll that matters, ultimately.

Odd. Never once did CBS “News” run a poll like this as it pertained to the current president or 2024 Democratic nominee… https://t.co/mm5iQQ8IYp — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 17, 2025

So odd.

77 million Americans disagree with this poll. https://t.co/xgbkRiOvEs — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) January 17, 2025

They sure did.

So Democrats made things so bad that they can’t be fixed and yet the Media is attacking Republicans for what the Democrats did?

This is why I call the mainstream legacy media The Assault Media. https://t.co/06OFD7CJsm — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) January 17, 2025

That's their M.O. -- blame Republicans.

Was that really his mandate?



Reduced costs rarely occur because business if they reduce costs will gladly accept the increased margins.



The point was, is and always will be reducing the inflation (continued increase). And have pay outstrip inflation (aka real wage) https://t.co/FgeI6j0yal — CJ (@CJforMerica) January 17, 2025

Also true.