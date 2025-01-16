Fixed It for Ya! Virginia AG Jason Miyares Provides Richmond Times-Dispatch With Helpful Headline Edit

This writer is completely confused by how the Left has gone all-in on the trans issue. In the sphere of public opinion, the issue has to be 90-10, with those of us who understand basic biology making up the majority. We look at the Left's insistence men can become women (and vice versa) because they say so and scratch our heads.

But the Left isn't relenting, and they're going to keep fighting the GOP in order to keep men in women's sports, because they have no clue how insane that sounds to the rest of America.

Media, reliably Leftist too, is helping out in that endeavor.

Thankfully, Virginia AG Jason Miyares founds some time to work as an editor for The Richmond Times-Dispatch and he fixed their wildly misleading headline:

Thank you, sir.

The Times Disgrace is lost. Been lost. Gone. May it keep hemorrhaging readers & advertisers. Kudos on your editorial skills. More importantly thank you for your leadership on this important issue. Same to Riley Gaines. God bless! — One Man Mutiny Shooting Spitballs at the Moon (@putneyjk) January 16, 2025

Media really do make fools of themselves in furtherance of their pet causes.

Republicans have got to stop falling for Blue Party framing on this. Gender is made up, this is about defining biological sex. Drag the debate to biology which is rigidly defined. — nero (@n3ro) January 16, 2025

Part of that is not using 'trans women' seriously. They are men. Call them men.

Can't imagine why.

They literally ARE biological males 😂 pic.twitter.com/i4lXBXPJol — PollyG (@PollyGHHC) January 16, 2025

They sure are.

And nothing ever changes that.

Of all the language manipulation used by gender activists, the term "trans women" to mean "men who 'identify' as women" may be the most obvious example. https://t.co/7F23doq4Kx — Stephen Parker (@ParkerPhonics) January 16, 2025

Well, that and calling women 'egg producers' and 'womb owners.'

Do you have a Y chromosome? Then you don't belong in athletic competitions for those without one. GENDER IS a social construct, but BIOLOGICAL SEX is science. https://t.co/8lKoFLDacA — JTC 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱🇹🇼🇺🇦🇺🇲 (@JTCGayFlamer) January 16, 2025

It's that simple.

Very proud to be the Chief co-sponsor of the bill to protect women’s sports! This is the year to protect women and promote common sense.



Thank you @JasonMiyaresVA for leading the way. https://t.co/rngG0pFAk3 — Mark Earley (@earley4delegate) January 16, 2025

It is common sense.

And MSM wonders why they are dying. Thanks for the correction, Jason Miyares. https://t.co/cPk2LQaEuA — TootieBug (@TootieBug685941) January 16, 2025

It's no mystery why media are dying. But they're not going to do a darned thing to change course.

THAT'S MY ATTORNEY GENERAL! MIYARES THE THE GOAT!!!! https://t.co/tvfkgcabrP — AJ ✝️🇺🇲 (@AramJustinOcean) January 16, 2025

He's good. Very good. VA is lucky to have him and other AGs could learn a thing or two from him.