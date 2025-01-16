Terrified of Trump: The View’s Joy Behar’s Sad ‘Good Person’ Biden’s Destructive Presidenc...
WH Twitter Drops Dumb Video of Biden Stumbling Through Farewell Tour ... 'Where's...
Joy Reid Says Ben Shapiro Is Funded by an Oligarch, Warns of Tech...
Kamala Harris Hears a Lot of Thank You's as the Public Face of...
Pete Buttigieg Worries About Lies and Conspiracy Theories Apparently Forgetting He Worked...
CNN’s Jim Acosta Assures Us Journalists Are Defenders of the People
Axios Sounds the Alarm Bells: Warns CEOs Can Now Say Whatever They Want...
Four More Days: Watch Joe Biden Need Stage Directions at Armed Forces Farewell
LA Public Health Has Its Elbow on the Pulse of the City With...
Quite the Vibe Shift: U.K. Home Office Finally Says It Will Crack Down...
CNN's Terrible Week Gets WORSE! Judge Tells Network's Lawyer He Has ZERO Credibility...
Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and...
VIP
UNFORGIVABLE! Billboard Chris Shares Horrific Video of What Gender Ideology REALLY Looks L...
FDA Gives Green Light to Zyn for Smoking Cessation ... One...

Fixed It for Ya! Virginia AG Jason Miyares Provides Richmond Times-Dispatch With Helpful Headline Edit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 16, 2025
Journalism meme

This writer is completely confused by how the Left has gone all-in on the trans issue. In the sphere of public opinion, the issue has to be 90-10, with those of us who understand basic biology making up the majority. We look at the Left's insistence men can become women (and vice versa) because they say so and scratch our heads.

Advertisement

But the Left isn't relenting, and they're going to keep fighting the GOP in order to keep men in women's sports, because they have no clue how insane that sounds to the rest of America.

Media, reliably Leftist too, is helping out in that endeavor.

Thankfully, Virginia AG Jason Miyares founds some time to work as an editor for The Richmond Times-Dispatch and he fixed their wildly misleading headline:

Thank you, sir.

Media really do make fools of themselves in furtherance of their pet causes.

Recommended

Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Part of that is not using 'trans women' seriously. They are men. Call them men.

Can't imagine why.

They sure are.

And nothing ever changes that.

Well, that and calling women 'egg producers' and 'womb owners.'

It's that simple.

Advertisement

It is common sense.

It's no mystery why media are dying. But they're not going to do a darned thing to change course.

He's good. Very good. VA is lucky to have him and other AGs could learn a thing or two from him.

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL GOP JOURNALISM VIRGINIA TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account
Amy Curtis
WH Twitter Drops Dumb Video of Biden Stumbling Through Farewell Tour ... 'Where's My Hoveround?' Edition
justmindy
Joy Reid Says Ben Shapiro Is Funded by an Oligarch, Warns of Tech Bros
Brett T.
Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending Party While L.A. BURNED
Sam J.
CNN's Terrible Week Gets WORSE! Judge Tells Network's Lawyer He Has ZERO Credibility in Lawsuit Trial
Amy Curtis
LA Public Health Has Its Elbow on the Pulse of the City With Warning About Clean-Up Inspections
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account Amy Curtis
Advertisement