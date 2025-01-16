David Lynch, Director of 'Dune' and 'Twin Peaks' Dead at 78

Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:45 PM on January 16, 2025
Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File

David Lynch, the visionary director behind 'Dune', 'Blue Velvet', and television's 'Twin Peaks' has died. He was 78 years old.

More from Variety:

Director-writer David Lynch, who radicalized American film with with a dark, surrealistic artistic vision in films like “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” and network television with “Twin Peaks,” has died. He was 78.

Lynch revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking, and would likely not be able to leave his house to direct any longer. His family announced his death in a Facebook post, writing, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'”

The “Twin Peaks” TV show and films such as “Blue Velvet,” “Lost Highway” and “Mulholland Drive” melded elements of horror, film noir, the whodunit and classical European surrealism. Lynch wove tales, not unlike those of his Spanish predecessor Luis Bunuel, which proceeded with their own impenetrable logic.

Lynch is a four-time Oscar nominee and was giving an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2020. He was born in Missoula, Montana.

He attended art school in a particularly violent area of Philadelphia, which inspired 'Eraserhead' (1977), according to IMDb.

What a great little story.

Absolutely eternal.

'Dune' was a bold, daring film -- given the complex, dense source material -- but largely a commercial disaster at the time.

'Twin Peaks' had a major influence on television and has a diehard fan base decades after it went off-air.

Lynch was a visionary filmmaker.

Those money men didn't know what they were missing.

This is a great story, so here's the entire post:

Lynch pauses, and asks them to repeat that again, slowly.  

'Why?' responds the voice on the other line.

Lynch: 'Because I'm never going to hear that again in my life.'

'The Straight Story' (1999) is based on the true story of Alvin Straight who drove across Iowa on a lawn mower to reconnect with his estranged brother.

Another fantastic story.

Lynch is survived by his four children.

Our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans.

