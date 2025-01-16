David Lynch, Director of 'Dune' and 'Twin Peaks' Dead at 78

David Lynch, the visionary director behind 'Dune', 'Blue Velvet', and television's 'Twin Peaks' has died. He was 78 years old.

Director-writer David Lynch, who radicalized American film with with a dark, surrealistic artistic vision in films like “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” and network television with “Twin Peaks,” has died. He was 78. https://t.co/T2GOao28ux pic.twitter.com/MZpJTZtX2v — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2025

Director-writer David Lynch, who radicalized American film with with a dark, surrealistic artistic vision in films like “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” and network television with “Twin Peaks,” has died. He was 78. Lynch revealed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking, and would likely not be able to leave his house to direct any longer. His family announced his death in a Facebook post, writing, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'” The “Twin Peaks” TV show and films such as “Blue Velvet,” “Lost Highway” and “Mulholland Drive” melded elements of horror, film noir, the whodunit and classical European surrealism. Lynch wove tales, not unlike those of his Spanish predecessor Luis Bunuel, which proceeded with their own impenetrable logic.

Lynch is a four-time Oscar nominee and was giving an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2020. He was born in Missoula, Montana.

He attended art school in a particularly violent area of Philadelphia, which inspired 'Eraserhead' (1977), according to IMDb.

Lynch was a true legend! pic.twitter.com/bMqUe0Q5fi — Ghost Host (@TheGhostHost) January 16, 2025

What a great little story.

David Lynch is eternal pic.twitter.com/HHvlw89Nx4 — Subhodayam Subbarao (@rajasekharaa) January 16, 2025

Absolutely eternal.

He also did Dune in the 90s pic.twitter.com/3RagXdqYlB — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) January 16, 2025

'Dune' was a bold, daring film -- given the complex, dense source material -- but largely a commercial disaster at the time.

Twin Peaks will always be such an influential show in television history. His legacy will live on — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) January 16, 2025

'Twin Peaks' had a major influence on television and has a diehard fan base decades after it went off-air.

One of the best of all time. A true gem to this country, world, and art world. You will be missed heavily sir. From being formed in the nightmare of 1960s Philadelphia, to creating truly beautiful and surreal American works, you are a legend always. Meditate more America. — nietzbux (@nietzbux) January 16, 2025

Lynch was a visionary filmmaker.

He was a filmmaking hero to me.



May every money man who turned him down rot in hell.



RIP David Lynch pic.twitter.com/OqwEkdYVaK — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 16, 2025

Those money men didn't know what they were missing.

In honor of his passing, let me once again tell my favorite David Lynch story: He submits THE STRAIGHT STORY to the MPAA, and gets a call back saying they are going to give it a G rating.



Lynch pauses, and asks them to repeat that again, slowly.



"Why?" responds the voice on… — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) January 16, 2025

This is a great story, so here's the entire post:

Lynch pauses, and asks them to repeat that again, slowly. 'Why?' responds the voice on the other line. Lynch: 'Because I'm never going to hear that again in my life.'

'The Straight Story' (1999) is based on the true story of Alvin Straight who drove across Iowa on a lawn mower to reconnect with his estranged brother.

There will be many wonderful tributes to David Lynch and his work, but I’ve always gotten a kick out of this tangential story about Mel Brooks, who produced The Elephant Man and picked Lynch to direct it after seeing Eraserhead. pic.twitter.com/8R4ZgQxylB — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) January 16, 2025

Another fantastic story.

Lynch is survived by his four children.

Our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans.