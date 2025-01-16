Axios Sounds the Alarm Bells: Warns CEOs Can Now Say Whatever They Want (the HORROR!)

Fixed It for Ya! Virginia AG Jason Miyares Provides Richmond Times-Dispatch With Helpful...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 16, 2025
ImgFlip

Has anyone who works for Axios ever actually read Axios?

Because this writer isn't entirely sure they have. Because if they spent even five minutes browsing, they'd know they have precisely no grounds on which to write this:

You mean outrageous things like 'Kamala Harris was never the border czar'? Like that, Axios?

This writer absolutely LOVES the headline of the piece, too: 'CEOs can say whatever they want now'

The horror! Free speech from CEOs!

Spoiler alert, guys and gals, CEOs always had the right to say what they want. It's called the First Amendment.

Axios writes:


CEOs are enjoying a hot speech winter, one where speaking out in outrageous ways carries no cost.

Why it matters: While CEOs of old would generally wield their power and authority with judiciousness and restraint, a new breed appears to be reveling in the fact that Donald Trump has ripped off those fetters.


The big picture: Trump's superpower, since at least the release of the Access Hollywood tape if not earlier, has always been that he is able to say truly outrageous things and suffer no real repercussions for doing so.

  • Elon Musk has followed in his footsteps — and now others are jumping on the bandwagon, most prominently Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Between the lines: The new "cultural elites," Zuckerberg said on Joe Rogan's podcast recently, are the "voices that are being authentic" and are viewed by the public as "the people who give it to me straight."

They really don't cope well at the mere thought other people can say things they over at Axios don't like.

They could learn from 'The Boy Who Cried Wolf', but they're incapable of learning, apparently.

YUP.

Do you need a tissue, Axios?

So many twisted panties.

Nada, zip, none.

It's still free speech. Even if Axios whines about it.

