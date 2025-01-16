Axios Sounds the Alarm Bells: Warns CEOs Can Now Say Whatever They Want (the HORROR!)

Has anyone who works for Axios ever actually read Axios?

Because this writer isn't entirely sure they have. Because if they spent even five minutes browsing, they'd know they have precisely no grounds on which to write this:

Trump's superpower has always been that he is able to say truly outrageous things and suffer no real repercussions for doing so.



Elon Musk has followed in his footsteps — and now others are jumping on the bandwagon, most prominently Mark Zuckerberg. https://t.co/zq2rqvVJZs — Axios (@axios) January 16, 2025

You mean outrageous things like 'Kamala Harris was never the border czar'? Like that, Axios?

This writer absolutely LOVES the headline of the piece, too: 'CEOs can say whatever they want now'

The horror! Free speech from CEOs!

Spoiler alert, guys and gals, CEOs always had the right to say what they want. It's called the First Amendment.

Axios writes:



CEOs are enjoying a hot speech winter, one where speaking out in outrageous ways carries no cost. Why it matters: While CEOs of old would generally wield their power and authority with judiciousness and restraint, a new breed appears to be reveling in the fact that Donald Trump has ripped off those fetters.

The big picture: Trump's superpower, since at least the release of the Access Hollywood tape if not earlier, has always been that he is able to say truly outrageous things and suffer no real repercussions for doing so. Elon Musk has followed in his footsteps — and now others are jumping on the bandwagon, most prominently Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Between the lines: The new "cultural elites," Zuckerberg said on Joe Rogan's podcast recently, are the "voices that are being authentic" and are viewed by the public as "the people who give it to me straight."

They really don't cope well at the mere thought other people can say things they over at Axios don't like.

You spent almost 10 years claiming he is Orange Hitler or "ending the republic" and you're shocked that no one believes you anymore? Remember "fine people" hoax, Russiagate hoax, or the 100 other hoaxes you pushed?



Y'all are so clueless lol. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) January 16, 2025

They could learn from 'The Boy Who Cried Wolf', but they're incapable of learning, apparently.

"truly outrageous" to Leftist Media means anything they don't like 🤣 — Informalib🔍 (@Informalib) January 16, 2025

YUP.

I'm sorry that you can't be the thought police. I'm sorry you have no power over people. I'm sorry that we like brash, bold people. I'm sorry that we're fighters. I'm sorry that the liberals don't have a monopoly on media anymore. — Mon (@monberkel) January 16, 2025

Do you need a tissue, Axios?

And the panties of hall outraged hall monitor class are twisted as a result — 古Noble Savage ⚡️ (@DarthAncient) January 16, 2025

So many twisted panties.

Biden couldn’t ever think or talk for four years and the media said nothing. They didn’t even question who was running h the White House. The media has no credibility. Zilch. — RedQuill (@Cassie1695982) January 16, 2025

Nada, zip, none.

We used to call this free speech https://t.co/cNcHr1eRnQ — Wake Up Right (@Wake_Up_Right) January 16, 2025

It's still free speech. Even if Axios whines about it.