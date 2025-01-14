Scott Jennings: Taxpayers Should Not Give California Democrats a ‘Blank Check’ to Fuel...
CBS News Adds 'Suburban Sprawl' to List of What Caused L.A. Wildfires but...
206 Democrats Vote Against 'Cruel' House Bill Banning Men from Competing in Girls'...
Raging Hypocrite Tim Kaine Has (D)ifferent Views on Conduct in Marriage When It...
SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in...
Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She...
Democrat Mazie Hirono Proves Why She's the Dumbest Senator
So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified...
Pete Hegseth Vows to Reinstate Military Heroes Biden Booted Over COVID Vaccine Refusal
Raising Kaine: Senator Forgets Own Antifa Thug Son While Berating Pete Hegseth’s Fatherly...
Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was...
Senator Gary Peters Reaches for Aloe as Pete Hegseth Delivers Scorching CEO Hiring...
VIP
Senator Who Lied His A*S Off About His Vietnam Service Questions Pete Hegseth...
ANOTHER 1 Bites the Dust: Pete Hegseth Does SO Well Schooling Tammy Duckworth...

'Thank You, Ron!' Trump Praises DeSantis Special Session on Immigration, Tells Other Governors to Do Same

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled a special session of the Florida legislature for January 27, with the express purpose of appropriating funds for enforcing immigration laws.

Advertisement

Here's what DeSantis posted on X:

Some Florida Republicans were mad about this. Specifically the Florida speaker of the House and Senate president, saying it's 'too soon' to discuss deportations.

Sure, Jan.

In fairness, one could argue this should have been part of a regular legislative session, but it wasn't. It is, however, necessary. DeSantis was one of the governors who flipped the illegal immigration debate on its ear by bussing illegals to sanctuary cities -- something the Left did not like. At all.

Now Donald Trump is thanking DeSantis:

Recommended

Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We're not surprised Trump appreciates DeSantis' move.

Republicans: shooting themselves in the foot since forever.

So do we.

California just approved $50 million to fight Trump's agenda, so yeah. They won't.

We're sure if Trump's support doesn't get the dissenting Republicans in line, DeSantis will.

Advertisement

Agreed.

People voted for change. The status quo isn't working and is actually harming Americans.

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA IMMIGRATION REFORM RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings: Taxpayers Should Not Give California Democrats a ‘Blank Check’ to Fuel More Wildfires
Warren Squire
So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified Candidate for DOD EVER (Watch)
Sam J.
206 Democrats Vote Against 'Cruel' House Bill Banning Men from Competing in Girls' Sports
Brett T.
Senator Gary Peters Reaches for Aloe as Pete Hegseth Delivers Scorching CEO Hiring Retort
justmindy
SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in Chicago Apartment (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement