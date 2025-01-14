'Thank You, Ron!' Trump Praises DeSantis Special Session on Immigration, Tells Other Governors to Do Same

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled a special session of the Florida legislature for January 27, with the express purpose of appropriating funds for enforcing immigration laws.

Here's what DeSantis posted on X:

President-elect Trump was elected with a mandate to stop illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens already in our country.



State and local officials in Florida will actively facilitate the Trump Administration’s policies against illegal immigration, and to do that we need to… pic.twitter.com/PHvNYvjAH6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 13, 2025

Some Florida Republicans were mad about this. Specifically the Florida speaker of the House and Senate president, saying it's 'too soon' to discuss deportations.

Sure, Jan.

In fairness, one could argue this should have been part of a regular legislative session, but it wasn't. It is, however, necessary. DeSantis was one of the governors who flipped the illegal immigration debate on its ear by bussing illegals to sanctuary cities -- something the Left did not like. At all.

Now Donald Trump is thanking DeSantis:

🚨 #BREAKING: Trump rallies to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' defense in supporting his call for a special session that will ensure the deportations are carried out.



"Thank you Ron, hopefully other governors will follow!"



Florida's Senate president and House speaker both came… pic.twitter.com/Zp43S6DjgK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2025

We're not surprised Trump appreciates DeSantis' move.

MORE: Trump's supportive words are particularly important here as DeSantis is currently at odds with his own GOP legislature's leaders.https://t.co/iT6ayDnd3y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2025

Republicans: shooting themselves in the foot since forever.

I really like seeing Trump and DeSantis getting along — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) January 14, 2025

So do we.

About time someone took a stand for law and order! If governors across the nation had half the backbone of DeSantis and Trump, we might actually secure our borders and put America first. But I won't hold my breath waiting for the woke crowd to wake up. — Intuition (@intuit_analysis) January 14, 2025

California just approved $50 million to fight Trump's agenda, so yeah. They won't.

NOW: @realDonaldTrump Truths in support of @GovRonDeSantis' call for a special session in FL on January 27th. Let's get to work! https://t.co/xWBJMX48qI pic.twitter.com/02QIhfPEfP — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 14, 2025

We're sure if Trump's support doesn't get the dissenting Republicans in line, DeSantis will.

The more cooperation we have between the Trump and DeSantis camps, the better off we'll all be — CluckyMcCluckerson (@BockBockBucock) January 14, 2025

Agreed.

Calling @GovMikeKehoe. Yesterday's executive action was a great first step, but ya better keep the foot on the pedal. The American people accross the country have given all GOP governors & @realDonaldTrump a mandate. We're tired of the foreign invasion!!!!! https://t.co/p3y4ZYL9pT — OG Thor ✝️🙏 (@ThorSpirit) January 14, 2025

People voted for change. The status quo isn't working and is actually harming Americans.