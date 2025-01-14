GOOD NEWS: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Announces She's Officially Cancer-Free

Oh, No You Don't! New York Times Reporter Tries Backpedaling on Kavanaugh Coverage...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File

We needed some good news to start of 2025. Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announced today she's officially in remission from an undisclosed cancer:

Advertisement

Her Royal Highness disclosed she had cancer in an emotional video last March and underwent treatment for her illness at Royal Marsden Hospital, where she recently returned for a visit:

But here's the story about her remission:

More from Good Morning America:

Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced Tuesday that her cancer is in remission, less than one year after announcing her diagnosis.

The 43-year-old princess shared the update in a statement on X,writing, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery."

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she wrote, in part. "There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Kate, the wife of Prince William and mother of three young children, announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo chemotherapy. Since then, she has not shared publicly further details of her diagnosis or treatment.

Advertisement

And here is that post:

Well-wishes abounded:

We're happy, too.

It is a lovely tribute.

Advertisement

King Charles III is also battling cancer.

As are we.

Advertisement
Advertisement
