GOOD NEWS: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Announces She's Officially Cancer-Free

We needed some good news to start of 2025. Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announced today she's officially in remission from an undisclosed cancer:

BREAKING NEWS: HRH The Princess of Wales has announced she is in remission from an undisclosed cancer. pic.twitter.com/6SR2FsYDYl — vbspurs (@vbspurs) January 14, 2025

Her Royal Highness disclosed she had cancer in an emotional video last March and underwent treatment for her illness at Royal Marsden Hospital, where she recently returned for a visit:

Kate Middleton makes emotional visit to Royal Marsden hospital where she received cancer treatment https://t.co/1rA9FuloWt pic.twitter.com/R98gzu9pSd — New York Post (@nypost) January 14, 2025

But here's the story about her remission:

BREAKING: Kate, the Princess of Wales, has announced that her cancer is in remission, less than one year after she shared her diagnosis publicly. https://t.co/3ax5iVXW6W pic.twitter.com/Q61FDwlhYu — ABC News (@ABC) January 14, 2025

More from Good Morning America:

Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced Tuesday that her cancer is in remission, less than one year after announcing her diagnosis. The 43-year-old princess shared the update in a statement on X,writing, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery." "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she wrote, in part. "There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support." Kate, the wife of Prince William and mother of three young children, announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo chemotherapy. Since then, she has not shared publicly further details of her diagnosis or treatment.

And here is that post:

I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.



My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.



We couldn’t have asked for more.… pic.twitter.com/f3sA7yZdOi — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2025

Well-wishes abounded:

A beautiful message and such a special visit. Hoping for your continued health and healing Catherine, and the same for all cancer patients. So pleased to hear you're in remission ❤️ — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) January 14, 2025

We're happy, too.

Thank you so much for these lovely words and shining a light on the work that happens at The Royal Marsden everyday.🙏



We are so delighted to have you both as our Joint Patrons.❤️ @royalmarsdenNHS — The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (@royalmarsden) January 14, 2025

It is a lovely tribute.

So thrilled to see that The Princess of Wales is in remission! This is a great start to 2025! Now just waiting for good news from The King! https://t.co/9K5jfz6IEz — The Legal Monarchist (Ed W) (@RoyaltyandLaw) January 14, 2025

King Charles III is also battling cancer.

Wishing The Princess of Wales a long and healthy life.#PrincessofWales https://t.co/Z5NdoVAyMj — DuchessofChungaChanga (@ChangaDuchessof) January 14, 2025

As are we.