SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in Chicago Apartment (WATCH)

Hey, 2025?

Yeah, hi. It's us here at Twitchy. While we appreciate the content, we're gonna have to ask you to tap the brakes a little bit, because this year is off to a crazy start.

New Orleans, Las Vegas, the wildfires in L.A. and it's only the third week of the year.

And now this really scary news out of Chicago.

WATCH:

TERROR: Chicago HVAC worker discovers lair of sleeper cell filled with explosives, firearms, IDs, and fake fire and police uniforms. How many others cells are undiscovered waiting for their signal to strike? pic.twitter.com/LlJjk8oAQb — @amuse (@amuse) January 14, 2025

This is ALL the red flags, isn't it?

Who is the person in custody? That is the most important question. This lady did the right thing and we should all be on guard. — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) January 14, 2025

If you see something, say something.

This, coupled with the FBI statement, is even more concerning.



Listen carefully to the misleading language used.



He said, "We are not tracking any credible threats."



This leaves the door wide open, as if something happens, they can say that the threats were not on the… pic.twitter.com/muVGb17hjh — SeekingTruth (@envisionalt7) January 14, 2025

This doesn't seem relate to Chicago, per se, but it's concerning nonetheless.

If only we had agencies responsible for securing our borders and policing at a federal level to protect against these kinds of things. — Nicomachus (@evan_georgeson) January 14, 2025

If only.

God bless her for making that call. Glad she was servicing the building that day to see those items before it became a tragedy. — USALover (@USALover2025) January 14, 2025

Yes.

Absent using that stuff to commit an act of terror or other crime, imagine if the building caught on fire with that stuff inside?

Yikes.

Most likely many others hidden among us just waiting for the right moment to strike. This was allowed to happen. — Alghero Man 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇻🇪 (@AlgheroMan) January 14, 2025

Yes, it was allowed to happen.

God bless that woman! https://t.co/uFJFDct76b — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 14, 2025

Instead of Hillary Clinton and George Soros, give her the Medal of Freedom.

Four years of open borders…. https://t.co/FjjeurI28K — Boadicea (@boadicea_m) January 14, 2025

Chinese nationals, known terrorists of all stripes, and a smorgasbord of criminals.

Good job, Joe and Kamala!

A sleeper cell in Chicago??!!



When will people wake up and understand lots of people in the world want to kill us and are actively working on it? https://t.co/CJKBKezhaN — T Serewicz (@TimSerewicz) January 14, 2025

It's a sobering thought, but probably accurate.