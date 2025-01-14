Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She...
SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in Chicago Apartment (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Martha Irvine

Hey, 2025? 

Yeah, hi. It's us here at Twitchy. While we appreciate the content, we're gonna have to ask you to tap the brakes a little bit, because this year is off to a crazy start.

New Orleans, Las Vegas, the wildfires in L.A. and it's only the third week of the year. 

And now this really scary news out of Chicago.

WATCH:

This is ALL the red flags, isn't it?

If you see something, say something.

This doesn't seem relate to Chicago, per se, but it's concerning nonetheless.

If only.

Yes. 

Absent using that stuff to commit an act of terror or other crime, imagine if the building caught on fire with that stuff inside?

Yikes.

Yes, it was allowed to happen.

Instead of Hillary Clinton and George Soros, give her the Medal of Freedom.

Chinese nationals, known terrorists of all stripes, and a smorgasbord of criminals.

Good job, Joe and Kamala!

It's a sobering thought, but probably accurate.

