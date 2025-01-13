Lunatic Transgender Lawmaker Assures Elementary Students Mutilation by Doctors is Totally...
Military-Grade LIES: Politico Plays Fast and Loose With Meaning of 'American' in Anti-Trump Smear Piece

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on January 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

Just when you think media can't get any more despicable, they surprise even this writer. And she's pretty darned cynical when it comes to the media.

But not cynical enough, apparently.

Check out this headline from Politico:

It is breathtaking in its audacity and lies.

Because you'll be (not) shocked to learn, dear readers, that Politico is getting very creative with the use of 'American.'

They write:

On Nov. 18, two weeks after the election, Trump confirmed he plans to declare a national emergency and use the military for the mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

One fear is that domestic deployment of active-duty troops could lead to bloodshed given that the regular military is mainly trained to shoot at and kill foreign enemies. The only way to prevent that is establishing clear “rules of engagement” for domestic deployments that outline how much force troops can use — especially considering constitutional restraints protecting U.S. citizens and residents — against what kinds of people in what kinds of situations. And establishing those new rules would require a lot more training, in the view of many in the military community.

Fear-mongering much?

Remember, for years, the Biden-Harris administration labeled parents, military veterans, and Catholics 'domestic terrorists.' We saw no breathless, pearl-clutching pieces from Politico about that.

Because Politico would've been fine with use of force against those actual Americans.

Absolutely spent.

This is an insult to ridiculous clowns.

Agreed.

Total mystery as to why we hate their guts.

Clean house. Top to bottom.

They have no shame, though.

We're gonna need a LOT of popcorn.

Nope. Nothing more to say.

