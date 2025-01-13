Military-Grade LIES: Politico Plays Fast and Loose With Meaning of 'American' in Anti-Trump Smear Piece

Just when you think media can't get any more despicable, they surprise even this writer. And she's pretty darned cynical when it comes to the media.

But not cynical enough, apparently.

Advertisement

Check out this headline from Politico:

Donald Trump has said he’d deploy the military against Americans. Anxiety among service members is mounting.https://t.co/O9wzhfaxBE — POLITICO (@politico) January 12, 2025

It is breathtaking in its audacity and lies.

Because you'll be (not) shocked to learn, dear readers, that Politico is getting very creative with the use of 'American.'

They write:

On Nov. 18, two weeks after the election, Trump confirmed he plans to declare a national emergency and use the military for the mass deportations of illegal immigrants. One fear is that domestic deployment of active-duty troops could lead to bloodshed given that the regular military is mainly trained to shoot at and kill foreign enemies. The only way to prevent that is establishing clear “rules of engagement” for domestic deployments that outline how much force troops can use — especially considering constitutional restraints protecting U.S. citizens and residents — against what kinds of people in what kinds of situations. And establishing those new rules would require a lot more training, in the view of many in the military community.

Fear-mongering much?

Remember, for years, the Biden-Harris administration labeled parents, military veterans, and Catholics 'domestic terrorists.' We saw no breathless, pearl-clutching pieces from Politico about that.

Because Politico would've been fine with use of force against those actual Americans.

One big difference between eight years ago and now is that eight years ago, this article would have been treated as legitimate and led to hysteria whereas now it's just kind of seen as stupid and easily dismissed. Y'all are spent. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 13, 2025

Absolutely spent.

No he didn’t you ridiculous clowns. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 12, 2025

This is an insult to ridiculous clowns.

Any service member having anxiety over this, should be promptly relieved of their duties. — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) January 12, 2025

Agreed.

“One fear is that domestic deployment of active-duty troops could lead to bloodshed given that the regular military is mainly trained to shoot at and kill foreign enemies.”



And Deep State Media wonders why everyone hates them. pic.twitter.com/qtoqgyx0BE — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) January 12, 2025

Total mystery as to why we hate their guts.

Hey @PeteHegseth - time to clear out every single civilian faculty member from every single military academy and caught war college… https://t.co/vhee2jmDkX pic.twitter.com/6AQKEXRDbu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 13, 2025

Advertisement

Clean house. Top to bottom.

Stupid, hysterical fearmongering and Politico should be ashamed to print this.



I’d also be remiss not to point out that this type of nonsense is why A) No one trusts the media anymore and B) Why Trump got reelected- because none of the fearmongering about him EVER comes true. https://t.co/naDHXKDqO2 — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) January 12, 2025

They have no shame, though.

Another 4 years of Democrat Mouthpiece Media impaling itself on its own sword.

Invest in popcorn, people.

This promises to be entertaining.

🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 🍿 https://t.co/BKZg6G36cT — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) January 13, 2025

We're gonna need a LOT of popcorn.

As the story makes clear, uniformed personnel are required to obey legal orders. That's it. There's nothing more to say. https://t.co/IKQHnA9xTD — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 13, 2025

Nope. Nothing more to say.