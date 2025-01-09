RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS...
WATCH: U.K. Dad Says Police Threatened to Arrest HIM When He Reported Daughter's Assault by Grooming Gang

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 09, 2025
Meme screenshot

This writer really thought 2025 would maybe, kinda, sorta be a little less crazy than 2024. Hoo boy, was she wrong. Between the horrific New Orleans terror attack on New Year's Day and the raging wildfires in LA, there is a lot going on.

There's also the ongoing brouhaha in the U.K., with PM Keir Starmer and the Labour Party under a lot of heat for their handling of the 'grooming gang' scandal. We don't want to let that story go, because the girls harmed by these monsters deserve answers and justice.

Because this is the kind of stuff U.K. law enforcement did.

WATCH (and get angry):

Fathers protect their children. The fact police threatened to arrest this man for 'racism' after Pakistani men raped his daughter is an appalling miscarriage of justice.

Because the U.K. has made it clear the purpose of police is to be Orwellian patrollers of thought crimes and not actual crimes.

Who will arrest grandmas for offensive Facebook posts?

They would crack down on vigilante justice so fast it'd make your head spin.

It is absolutely believable. And if the authorities want to prove the claim wrong, they could investigate. They won't do that, however.

PRIORITIES!

As always, the problem with the Left is not the crime, but the fact the 'wrong people' noticed the crime and the coverup.

It was inevitable.

The reckoning is long overdue.

It doesn't seem real. But yet it is.

We're surprised that didn't happen.

That being said, the U.K. would throw anyone who did dispatch his daughter's abusers in prison for life.

The Left will let you, and your children, suffer if they think the alternative is even being perceived as racist. There is no plank of their agenda they won't sacrifice you for.

Tags: PAKISTAN POLICE RAPE RAPE CULTURE U.K. WOKE

