WATCH: U.K. Dad Says Police Threatened to Arrest HIM When He Reported Daughter's Assault by Grooming Gang

Between the horrific New Orleans terror attack on New Year's Day and the raging wildfires in LA, there is a lot going on.

There's also the ongoing brouhaha in the U.K., with PM Keir Starmer and the Labour Party under a lot of heat for their handling of the 'grooming gang' scandal. We don't want to let that story go, because the girls harmed by these monsters deserve answers and justice.

Because this is the kind of stuff U.K. law enforcement did.

WATCH (and get angry):

Holy shlit. Dad claims his 13-year-old daughter was r*ped by Pakistani men and when he called the police they told him he needs to let it go, otherwise he will get arrested for being racist.pic.twitter.com/YZ2WLXIVpd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2025

Fathers protect their children. The fact police threatened to arrest this man for 'racism' after Pakistani men raped his daughter is an appalling miscarriage of justice.

What is the purpose of having the police if they just tell you to "let it go" when your daughter is getting gang r*ped?



These people should never see the outside of prison again. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 9, 2025

Because the U.K. has made it clear the purpose of police is to be Orwellian patrollers of thought crimes and not actual crimes.

Why do we even have police? Do they want vigilante justice? — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 9, 2025

Who will arrest grandmas for offensive Facebook posts?

They would crack down on vigilante justice so fast it'd make your head spin.

I totally believe it. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) January 9, 2025

It is absolutely believable. And if the authorities want to prove the claim wrong, they could investigate. They won't do that, however.

The police are too busy arresting citizens for posting on social media to worry about rapes and murders pic.twitter.com/f6xLfGvTy9 — Nick (@nofiltersnick) January 9, 2025

PRIORITIES!

Every Twitter conservative in the 201X years knew this was happening and we were banging the drums about it every time any little story came out of their pitiful media, so we could try to amplify it. Now all the European failing states want to blame Elon for just finding out and… https://t.co/8xNcbfs9No — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) January 9, 2025

As always, the problem with the Left is not the crime, but the fact the 'wrong people' noticed the crime and the coverup.

We are living in the times where liberal policies are brought to their full conclusions. https://t.co/VukihoRNA2 — Lynn Thomas (@LynnT919) January 9, 2025

It was inevitable.

Time for a reckoning. 🤬 https://t.co/rzEseRUBG6 — 𝕂 ℝ 𝕀 𝕊 𝕋 𝕀 ℕ (@Stoxsiren) January 9, 2025

The reckoning is long overdue.

Can you believe this is really happening in a civilized world? https://t.co/KQ3f6PqZr0 — Leo The Lion (@LeoTheLion1964) January 9, 2025

It doesn't seem real. But yet it is.

If that happened to my daughter, and I knew which men were responsible. They would not still be breathing. No cops. https://t.co/71TdU8geF2 — The left always cheats (@CamWill79995447) January 9, 2025

We're surprised that didn't happen.

That being said, the U.K. would throw anyone who did dispatch his daughter's abusers in prison for life.

Here’s the evidence of the race card being used to sacrifice children- if any more was needed https://t.co/ga5nwnu2bY — 🦖ZonedOut KPSS Safeguarder Agent#42500 (@ZonedTortoise) January 9, 2025

The Left will let you, and your children, suffer if they think the alternative is even being perceived as racist. There is no plank of their agenda they won't sacrifice you for.