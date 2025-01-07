Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud...
Office of Refugee Resettlement Ignores Trafficking to Ask Migrant Children Their Pronouns Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

You would think that after losing a major election, in part because of their stance on illegal immigration and gender ideology, the Left would pause and rethink their legislative priorities.

You would be wrong.

They have learned nothing from their electoral defeat, and are continuing with the insanity that landed them where they are in the first place:

Sigh.

Well played.

It's a solution in search of a problem.

They are very unserious people.

Some Lefty will be along to teach them.

Here's hoping.

This is definitely not a joke.

They have their priorities.

But what's really important is that we don't misgender them before they're trafficked.

Or something.

It's so incredibly backwards.

It is utterly ridiculous.

And the Left doesn't care. They never stopped to think about the consequences of their actions.

