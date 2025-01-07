Office of Refugee Resettlement Ignores Trafficking to Ask Migrant Children Their Pronouns Instead

You would think that after losing a major election, in part because of their stance on illegal immigration and gender ideology, the Left would pause and rethink their legislative priorities.

You would be wrong.

They have learned nothing from their electoral defeat, and are continuing with the insanity that landed them where they are in the first place:

NEW: Unaccompanied minors entering the US will be asked for their pronouns and be able to identify as non-binary in new forms from the Office of Refugee Resettlement. pic.twitter.com/itSJXqdAxJ — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) January 6, 2025

Sigh.

Well it's really important that they assimilate — Pariah The Doll (@DollPariah) January 7, 2025

Well played.

That should help 🙄 — Bea’s Cooch (@CzechMe0ut) January 7, 2025

It's a solution in search of a problem.

Instead of finding their parents or what they’re doing in this country without documentation and guardianship…



We want to know their pronouns..



These people are not serious. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) January 6, 2025

They are very unserious people.

What if these "unaccompanied minors" don't know what a "pronoun" is? — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸🎗🇮🇱 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) January 7, 2025

Some Lefty will be along to teach them.

Pretty sure congress didn't pass that as a law and it can be undone in 14 days 🙏 — Beavis Cornhole (@Action4Freedom) January 6, 2025

Here's hoping.

I thought you were joking but no. 😬 — Erik Nelson (@Ofmtpocimmz) January 6, 2025

This is definitely not a joke.

Right because it’s their pronouns that matter not the fact that they are likely being sex trafficked. https://t.co/Za67xtZOpB — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) January 7, 2025

They have their priorities.

Are you f kidding me. We shouldn’t have unaccompanied minor entering the US because the only reason they’re entering the US is because they’re being trafficked. https://t.co/jSdkhgVO8F — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 6, 2025

But what's really important is that we don't misgender them before they're trafficked.

Or something.

#woke This is a prime example of how backwards "woke" ideology is. https://t.co/ymiI7ss5ES — Sexy Patriotic Vixen (@VevaCentrix) January 7, 2025

It's so incredibly backwards.

It is utterly ridiculous.

This will be used as a way for child trafficking networks to cover their tracks & disappear children even easier. If a child’s identity can be manipulated then it’s much harder to track them & find them. https://t.co/D3xWaoulr6 — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) January 7, 2025

And the Left doesn't care. They never stopped to think about the consequences of their actions.