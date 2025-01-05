Release Them NOW: Young Israeli Hostage, 19, Begs for Life in New Hamas Propaganda Video

This was hard to watch, but watch it we must.

As we mark almost 18 months since Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel, killed over a thousand, and took dozens of innocent men, women, and children (including infants) hostage, there are still people being held captive by the terror organization.

Now another hostage -- a woman named Lira Albag, who is only 19 years old -- was seen in a propaganda video:

More from The New York Post:

Hamas released a video Saturday indicating that 19-year-old hostage Liri Albag is possibly still alive — and showing her hanging her head in despair as she talks of “living in a nightmare.” In the three-and-a-half-minute clip, Albag references the New Year and states she has been held captive for 450 days, showing it was filmed recently but there is no proof it was shot within the last few days. “I’m only 19 years old. I have my entire life in front of me, but now my entire life has been put on pause,” Albag said through tears in the video, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Hamas are monsters. Full stop.

All the hostages need to come home right now. 🎗️ — Andrea Karshan | #JusticeforMalkiRoth (@karshanandrea) January 4, 2025

The war ends when they are released and Hamas leaves Israel alone.

Lord have mercy, this is difficult to watch. — Crypto Frank (@CryptoFrankkie) January 5, 2025

So difficult to watch.

Hamas needs to go extinct. — Brandon's Crew Chief (@RWReagan1) January 4, 2025

Like the dinosaurs.

That poor family. Can't imagine the anger and sadness. Sad. — Nerdy Liberty Fan (@nerdylibertyfan) January 5, 2025

It has to be gut wrenching for the families.

Imagine being confused about who the bad guys are here https://t.co/KSJwToerxo — Jaime Aguilas (@jaimeaguilas) January 5, 2025

And yet, so many people are.

I’m supposed to feel bad about Hamas being destroyed. Yeah right. https://t.co/8n0C0HfFif — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) January 4, 2025

Not one ounce of sympathy for Hamas.

Not. One.

Why do I not hear the news outlets condemning this https://t.co/dMON1HSFat — Daniel Cohen (@RealDanielCohen) January 4, 2025

We all know why.

Want to shove this video in the face of the protestors that support Hamas here in our streets of the USA - You can't support this torture....Hamas is UGLY https://t.co/0vDvsRYcuW — Mayor of Union Street SF (@unionstreetsf) January 5, 2025

The Hamas supporters don't care.

Donald Trump has demanded the release of the hostages, or threatened retribution, and Scott Jennings thinks they'll get released once Trump is in office.

We certainly hope so.

And then this writer hopes Israel wipes Hamas from the face of the earth.