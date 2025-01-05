SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
John Harwood Just Keeps Proving He's a Boil on the Butt of Humanity

Release Them NOW: Young Israeli Hostage, 19, Begs for Life in New Hamas Propaganda Video

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 05, 2025
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

This was hard to watch, but watch it we must.

As we mark almost 18 months since Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel, killed over a thousand, and took dozens of innocent men, women, and children (including infants) hostage, there are still people being held captive by the terror organization.

Now another hostage -- a woman named Lira Albag, who is only 19 years old -- was seen in a propaganda video:

More from The New York Post:

Hamas released a video Saturday indicating that 19-year-old hostage Liri Albag is possibly still alive — and showing her hanging her head in despair as she talks of “living in a nightmare.”

In the three-and-a-half-minute clip, Albag references the New Year and states she has been held captive for 450 days, showing it was filmed recently but there is no proof it was shot within the last few days.

“I’m only 19 years old. I have my entire life in front of me, but now my entire life has been put on pause,” Albag said through tears in the video, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Hamas are monsters. Full stop.

The war ends when they are released and Hamas leaves Israel alone.

So difficult to watch.

Like the dinosaurs.

It has to be gut wrenching for the families.

And yet, so many people are.

Not one ounce of sympathy for Hamas.

Not. One.

We all know why.

The Hamas supporters don't care.

Donald Trump has demanded the release of the hostages, or threatened retribution, and Scott Jennings thinks they'll get released once Trump is in office.

We certainly hope so.

And then this writer hopes Israel wipes Hamas from the face of the earth.

