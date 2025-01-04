Liz Cheney Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Telling Trump 'This Is Not...
'Bang Up Job!' KJP Shares Pic & Encourages Team of Shameless WH Liars...
But Which One's Worse? Biden Gives Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton AND...
VIP
Politico Reminds Us Trump Will Soon Be Judged by His Ability to Fix...
Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than...
'Rules for Thee' Alert! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Is Apparently Exempt From Her...
Missed It by THAT Much! Twitter ALMOST Got a 2025 Gift With a...
Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN About Democrat Lawfare in Trump’s NYC...
Rant Revelation: Don Lemon Says He Will Stop Being a Racist When Trump...
Dem Double-Think: C-SPAN Caller Hates ‘Insurrectionist’ Trump but Craves an Insurrection A...
Grunge Plunge! ‘Soundgarden’ Gig Comes with Faceplant as Singer Fell on More Than...
Plenty Of Challenges Await The Trump Administration: Carol Roth Explains Three Of the...
VIP
Stacey Plaskett Has a Voice, but Not a Clue
Delusional Dem: Kamala Harris Gaslights Child by Saying She Wasn’t Defeated in the...

Aaaand It's GONE! Allstate Scrubs CEO's Insulting Woke Commercial, Forgets the Internet Is Forever

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on January 04, 2025
ImgFlip

The other day, we told you how Allstate decided it was a good idea to record and play a woke video featuring CEO Tom Wilson before the Sugar Bowl. In the video, he lectured us about 'our addiction to negativity' and to 'accept people's differences.'

Advertisement

On a normal day, this would have been insulting enough. But this came right after 14 innocent Americans were killed in a terror attack. So it was a slap in the face to the victims and their families. The problem wasn't they didn't 'accept people's differences' or that they were '[addicted] to negativity.'

They were killed by a radical Islamic terrorist. 

The backlash was well deserved, quick, and apparently so overwhelming Allstate has now deleted the message:

More from Fox News:

Allstate, the corporate sponsor of the Sugar Bowl, appeared to wipe its social media of a video message from CEO Tom Wilson after his remarks following the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans sparked massive backlash online. 

In the message played for fans Thursday prior to kickoff in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Georgia and Notre Dame, Wilson stated that Americans should overcome an "addiction to divisiveness" and instead "accept people's imperfections and differences."

"Wednesday, tragedy struck the New Orleans community. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. We also need to be stronger together by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity," Wilson said in the video.

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than Jihadism
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We wonder if people will leave Allstate for other insurance companies that don't do something so utterly tone deaf.

Go woke, to broke.

Not only do they play the 'let's be friends' card, this is the 'we're going to imply this terror attack is somehow your fault' card.

It's the condescension.

Yep.

It sure does.

They live in such a bubble of woke they can't imagine why it was so offensive to the vast majority of people.

Advertisement

Because, like we said, they live in a bubble.

They have no shame.

No, we don't.

Tags: COMMERCIAL DELETED INSURANCE NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST ATTACK WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than Jihadism
Grateful Calvin
'Bang Up Job!' KJP Shares Pic & Encourages Team of Shameless WH Liars to 'Run Through the Tape'
Doug P.
'Rules for Thee' Alert! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Is Apparently Exempt From Her Own 'Climate Laws'
Doug P.
But Which One's Worse? Biden Gives Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton AND George Soros
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN About Democrat Lawfare in Trump’s NYC ‘Hush Money’ Trial
Warren Squire
Missed It by THAT Much! Twitter ALMOST Got a 2025 Gift With a New Banner for Justin Trudeau
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than Jihadism Grateful Calvin
Advertisement