Aaaand It's GONE! Allstate Scrubs CEO's Insulting Woke Commercial, Forgets the Internet Is Forever

The other day, we told you how Allstate decided it was a good idea to record and play a woke video featuring CEO Tom Wilson before the Sugar Bowl. In the video, he lectured us about 'our addiction to negativity' and to 'accept people's differences.'

On a normal day, this would have been insulting enough. But this came right after 14 innocent Americans were killed in a terror attack. So it was a slap in the face to the victims and their families. The problem wasn't they didn't 'accept people's differences' or that they were '[addicted] to negativity.'

They were killed by a radical Islamic terrorist.

The backlash was well deserved, quick, and apparently so overwhelming Allstate has now deleted the message:

Allstate deletes social media post of CEO's controversial Sugar Bowl message amid backlash https://t.co/58WkM26Xxq — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 3, 2025

More from Fox News:

Allstate, the corporate sponsor of the Sugar Bowl, appeared to wipe its social media of a video message from CEO Tom Wilson after his remarks following the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans sparked massive backlash online. In the message played for fans Thursday prior to kickoff in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Georgia and Notre Dame, Wilson stated that Americans should overcome an "addiction to divisiveness" and instead "accept people's imperfections and differences." "Wednesday, tragedy struck the New Orleans community. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. We also need to be stronger together by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity," Wilson said in the video.

We wonder if people will leave Allstate for other insurance companies that don't do something so utterly tone deaf.

Go woke, to broke.

When Democrats are in power, it’s all hands on deck to send Republicans to prison.



Move ahead a few years



Republicans take power and now it’s all let’s all be friends



No f**k that

you started the war now you deal with the consequences — R C Taylor (@littlenewsnetwk) January 4, 2025

Not only do they play the 'let's be friends' card, this is the 'we're going to imply this terror attack is somehow your fault' card.

It's the condescension.

Clearly, they understand neither how insurance or the internet works. @AllState will soon be history. Bud Light them into oblivion. — Happee Thawts (@HappeeThawts) January 3, 2025

Yep.

Talk about failing to “read the room”, ESPN deciding to broadcast Allstate’s social media post rather than the National Anthem shows a total disrespect for our country. — Wythe Jones Realtor (@WytheJRealty) January 4, 2025

It sure does.

You KNOW they had an entire committee write up every single syllable of hos speech, AND they they're perplexed as to what went wromg — Old Phlegmatic Jud (@cra11169) January 4, 2025

They live in such a bubble of woke they can't imagine why it was so offensive to the vast majority of people.

How did the CEO of one of the largest companies in America — and EVERYONE AROUND HIM — not notice that the world has turned and left him hanging out there like Wile E. Coyote over the canyon. https://t.co/wn5ApVK2d9 pic.twitter.com/Y47tqNpF9r — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) January 4, 2025

Because, like we said, they live in a bubble.

Like so many other CEOs, this one is apparently tonedeaf. 🙄 And, as others who replied below pointed out, ESPN is seemingly run by a bunch of anti-American idiots for not showing the National Anthem & the moment of silence. Shame on them!🤨 https://t.co/ek3og1yCXA — Stacy D (@StacyDmomof5) January 4, 2025

They have no shame.

Allstate should lose billions in $$$ for this. We don’t want this woke s**t from companies at all. https://t.co/qNsprg11Do — Tex210 (@Magavictexas) January 4, 2025

No, we don't.