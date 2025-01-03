After Terror Attack, Wife of Whistleblower Harassed by DOJ/FBI Asks What Government Priori...
SERIOUSLY?! Biden Brags Judicial Appointments Will 'Uphold the Constitution' Despite Evidence to Contrary

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 03, 2025
Twitchy

Who knew Joe Biden was a comedian? We mean, he has to be, to say something this ridiculously funny with a straight face.

Especially when one of his own judicial nominees makes it very clear he doesn't plan to uphold the Constitution.

Wow, dude. Just wow.

Exactly this.

They are legislating from the bench, Constitution be damned.

Biden is lying.

Thank God for that.

It sure is.

Yes he is.

