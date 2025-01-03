SERIOUSLY?! Biden Brags Judicial Appointments Will 'Uphold the Constitution' Despite Evidence to Contrary

Who knew Joe Biden was a comedian? We mean, he has to be, to say something this ridiculously funny with a straight face.
Especially when one of his own judicial nominees makes it very clear he doesn't plan to uphold the Constitution.
Wow, dude. Just wow.
Biden's description doesn't fit any liberal judge. They all believe what they're doing is pushing liberalism by other means and attaching legal rhetoric to it. You can't believe in the law and the Constitution while believing in a "living constitution" at the same time.— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 2, 2025
Exactly this.
They are legislating from the bench, Constitution be damned.
Biden claims his judges will "respect the rule of law," yet one of them thinks illegal immigration shouldn’t even be a crime. Respect the Constitution? They don’t even respect our borders! How many more of these “fair and impartial” judges are rewriting the law to fit their…— N.L.R. (@NaturalWay_NLR) January 2, 2025
Biden is lying.
But the supreme court has and will belong to Trump and the Dems can't do a damn thing about it.— Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) January 2, 2025
Thank God for that.
Illegal immigration not criminal? That’s a joke only the left could tell with a straight face.— Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) January 2, 2025
It sure is.
Biden might be the biggest liar ever to stand in front of a podium outside of the 'Justice Department'.— Brad Cage (@BradCageMusic) January 2, 2025
Yes he is.
He literally said the exact opposite of the truth. It never ceases to amaze me.— Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 3, 2025
And it's not the dementia talking. Joe Biden has always been a despicable liar.
Bulls**t. https://t.co/yrU8jPT9We— Tree Mitch (@TotallyTuus) January 3, 2025
A big, steaming pile of bulls**t.
Help me please... illegal immigration shouldn't be prosecuted??? what the holy hell does "illegal" mean then? https://t.co/OgQJIcrBPf— Ricardo Musculo (@1DrRick) January 3, 2025
It's meaningless to them.
They'll jail real Americans. Frauds all of them. https://t.co/xtgvkMuvSo— Bill K (@billkcyber) January 3, 2025
Bingo. They'll find 'crimes' and jail Americans.
One of his confirmed judges:— Arthur Kimes (@ComradeArthur) January 3, 2025
“Illegal immigration should not be criminalized.” https://t.co/b7IVBE6GpG
Make it make sense.
Lawfare and 2 tiered justice is the Dems modus operandi. These judges work for them and have the same goals. https://t.co/cc3YkEQBzM— Tony (@Inlabswetrust) January 2, 2025
All of this.
