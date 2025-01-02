Victim Shaming: Telford Girl Tells How Police HARASSED Her After She Was Abused by Grooming Gangs (WATCH)

We expect to hear a lot about the U.K. grooming gangs in the coming weeks; apparently several of the convicted abusers are set to be released from prison, and that's the few that were actually imprisoned in the first place.

See, the U.K. authorities turned a blind eye to the abuse of young British girls -- abuse that sadly included rape, sexual assault, and grooming -- because the perpetrators were largely Pakistani men and arresting them for their crimes would be racist.

And when the authorities did pay attention, they often blamed the victims. We told you about one such incident earlier. Here's another.

When I came forward about my abuse, I remember being asked by a detective from the CSE team whether I had “consented” to sexual activity at any point.



I was five when I was first abused.



And like 96.5% of sex abuse cases, CPS refused to take my abusers to court.



— Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) January 2, 2025

Then, I went on national TV with Mark Steyn to discuss child sexual exploitation in my hometown and the fact that little girls are still being raped and exploited on council estates in Telford today. The police came banging on my door the next day after searching every address I’d ever lived at. They tried to demand that I go to the police station for an 'interview' and tried to intimidate me into silence because: 'When you go on national TV to discuss grooming gangs, you should expect us to come to you.' This isn’t a thing of the past. This is the present.

Absolutely unforgivable.

Any detective asking a victim of sexual assault whether they consented to sex aged under 5 should be immediately dismissed for serious misconduct. — Robbie Travers (@RobbieTravers) January 2, 2025

They should be imprisoned.

The lid needs to be blown right off this.



No matter who it offends or who loses their job, or who gets thrown into prison.



No more. — Ian J (@ianjcam) January 2, 2025

It does.

They can't throw all the normies in prison.

They might try, but they can't.

What the f**k is wrong with British police? Do they not have friends or family? Nobody to call them on their bulls**t? Any like this need picked up by the throat and slammed down. Maybe they would wake up a little. — Central Midwesterner ❌ (@MidWesterner007) January 2, 2025

They are more concerned with being racist than being right.

Shame on them.

My daughter was being groomed by a known offender on the registry and cops would do nothing. This was a year ago and there have been two more incidents and they still won’t stop him. They talk tough but when it comes to protecting our kids, they are worthless. — Aaron Corneail (@ACorneail) January 2, 2025

Beyond worthless.

Every authority that facilitated, ignored, and covered up the Child Rape Gangs should be prosecuted and liked up for life — Denouncefying, anti-Communist (@denouncefying) January 2, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

How brave Samantha, and credit to @MarkSteynOnline who was subsequently cancelled. https://t.co/WZQogMsjPF — Rich Yarwood 🐄🥛 (@jryarwood) January 2, 2025

Very brave.

State-sponsored rape culture, brought to you by the Labour Party. https://t.co/5H1B3DLHG1 — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) January 2, 2025

And they think they're the good guys.

This isn't just ignorance on the part of the authorities. They were actively intimidating and silencing victims, and likely still are. https://t.co/51qHyxoUoh — Mike (@LU7AN) January 2, 2025

They absolutely are.

We shouldn’t view the UK as allies. They are morally corrupt and are near socialists as many European countries are. Europe should not receive a dime of American dollars directly or indirectly from our defensive spending or climate initiatives. https://t.co/xZPyvlq2cP — Jeremy Aguilar (@LeggsRed) January 2, 2025

We should hold them accountable for this garbage.

Ffs, when you get raped you are guilty in the UK. Absolute destruction of society. Who gives the directives to the police for this? https://t.co/pJ0jpnJSnC — DesignedByNature (@DesignedNature) January 2, 2025

The politicians who hate the West and seek to destroy it. That's who.