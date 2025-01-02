AWFL Alert: Libs of TikTok WRECKS Mom Who Took Her Kid to Drag...
Victim Shaming: Telford Girl Tells How Police HARASSED Her After She Was Abused by Grooming Gangs (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on January 02, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

We expect to hear a lot about the U.K. grooming gangs in the coming weeks; apparently several of the convicted abusers are set to be released from prison, and that's the few that were actually imprisoned in the first place.

See, the U.K. authorities turned a blind eye to the abuse of young British girls -- abuse that sadly included rape, sexual assault, and grooming -- because the perpetrators were largely Pakistani men and arresting them for their crimes would be racist.

And when the authorities did pay attention, they often blamed the victims. We told you about one such incident earlier. Here's another.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

Then, I went on national TV with Mark Steyn to discuss child sexual exploitation in my hometown and the fact that little girls are still being raped and exploited on council estates in Telford today.

The police came banging on my door the next day after searching every address I’d ever lived at.

They tried to demand that I go to the police station for an 'interview' and tried to intimidate me into silence because:

'When you go on national TV to discuss grooming gangs, you should expect us to come to you.'

This isn’t a thing of the past.

This is the present.

Absolutely unforgivable.

They should be imprisoned.

It does.

They can't throw all the normies in prison.

They might try, but they can't.

They are more concerned with being racist than being right.

Shame on them.

 Beyond worthless.

We'd be okay with this.

Very brave.

And they think they're the good guys.

They absolutely are.

We should hold them accountable for this garbage.

The politicians who hate the West and seek to destroy it. That's who.

