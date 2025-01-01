POLICY SHIFT: Reporter's Spin on Fewer Border Crossings Proves Biden Could've Addressed Issue YEARS Ago

Asparagus Fortune Teller Says Vegetable Told Her Donald Trump Will Have 'Health Scare'...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 01, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Now that Joe Biden's heading into retirement, the media are trying to whitewash Biden's record on many things, including illegal immigration.

Biden's actual record on illegal immigration is abysmal: almost unfettered border crossings resulting in the deaths of numerous Americans, the gang takeover of apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, and incredible burdens on state and city budgets.

But you can always count on the media to try and spin that:

More from The LA Times:

Unlawful border crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border have dropped to a four-year low, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with 46,610 people stopped between ports of entry in November.

The number of illegal crossings that month marked an 18% decrease from the previous month, and the lowest level since July 2020, the agency said.

“Our enhanced enforcement efforts, combined with executive actions and coordination with Mexico and Central American countries in recent months, are having a sustained, meaningful impact,” said Troy A. Miller, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

So the Times is admitting Biden had the power all along to decrease illegal crossings, and didn't do it until the last weeks of his term?

Sure seems they are.

Well, look at that.

This stat is also being cited in a pending Community Note.

Yup.

The issue was always a political football for Biden.

He did not.

Don't forget this.

We all know why.

Wow.

Sure is.

We all know this game.

The conversation would be very, very different.

Yes it is.

