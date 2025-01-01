POLICY SHIFT: Reporter's Spin on Fewer Border Crossings Proves Biden Could've Addressed Issue YEARS Ago

Now that Joe Biden's heading into retirement, the media are trying to whitewash Biden's record on many things, including illegal immigration.

Biden's actual record on illegal immigration is abysmal: almost unfettered border crossings resulting in the deaths of numerous Americans, the gang takeover of apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, and incredible burdens on state and city budgets.

But you can always count on the media to try and spin that:

Illegal border crossings fall to a four-year low, below where they were when Trump left office, as Biden policy shift takes effect. https://t.co/fYEgKDf4Tu — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 1, 2025

More from The LA Times:

Unlawful border crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border have dropped to a four-year low, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with 46,610 people stopped between ports of entry in November. The number of illegal crossings that month marked an 18% decrease from the previous month, and the lowest level since July 2020, the agency said. “Our enhanced enforcement efforts, combined with executive actions and coordination with Mexico and Central American countries in recent months, are having a sustained, meaningful impact,” said Troy A. Miller, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

So the Times is admitting Biden had the power all along to decrease illegal crossings, and didn't do it until the last weeks of his term?

These numbers fail to take into account the 47,578 encountered by the Office of Field Operations. Which more than doubles the total cited by the LA Times.



You tried, though. Oh, by the way, did you see what came across the border and drove to New Orleans earlier? pic.twitter.com/B4IgQ7dlXS — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) January 1, 2025

This stat is also being cited in a pending Community Note.

So, Biden could have always closed the Border, even without that horrible border bill he complained the Republicans blocked, but he just chose not to!?



What an awful person and a terrible president!!! — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) January 1, 2025

Basically, Biden could have done this fix in his first year in office rather than mid-election-year 2024.



Biden made the damage; then blamed Congress for 3.5 years and then he fixed it on his own. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 1, 2025

The issue was always a political football for Biden.

I see you didn’t make a New Year’s resolution to be a more credible journalist. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) January 1, 2025

Don't forget this.

Why wasn't this policy shift enacted 4 years ago, Pete? You incurious f**k. — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) January 1, 2025

Reclassification of illegal crossers as “asylum seekers” makes your “data” bulls**t. That’s the “policy shift.” — EJ Hill (@EJHill_PSC) January 1, 2025

Odd way to say that a 4-year crisis was entirely a matter of choice and Dems could have prevented or solved it at any point. https://t.co/BuveP5lona — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) January 1, 2025

Yes pumping the breaks right before the election so headlines like this can exist and future historians can later disingenuously claim that “Biden was making progress” on the crisis he caused!



We all know the game ! https://t.co/wvLpwyKi3V — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 1, 2025

Imagine if these policy shifts had occurred at the beginning of the Biden administration instead of waiting until an election year to address the border crisis... https://t.co/WSNm4dF3JT — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 1, 2025

This is basically an admission that Biden's policy choices caused the border crisis in the first place. https://t.co/uysruaqSiP — Fred Bauer (@fredbauerblog) January 1, 2025

