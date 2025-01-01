Fair Winds and Following Seas: Pearl Harbor Survivor Harry Chandler Dies at 103

Another survivor of the December 7, 1941 Japanese attack Pearl Harbor has died. Navy medic Harry Chandler died Monday at the age of 103.

This comes days after William Upton, the last survivor of the USS Utah died at age 105. A few weeks ago Bob Fernandez, who served on the USS Curtiss died at age 100.

Harry Chandler, a Navy medic who helped pull injured sailors from the oily waters of Pearl Harbor after the 1941 Japanese attack on the naval base, has died. He was 103. Chandler died Monday at a senior living center in Tequesta, Florida, according to Ron Mahaffee, the husband of his granddaughter Kelli Fahey. Chandler had congestive heart failure, but Mahaffee said doctors and nurses noted his advanced age when giving a cause of death. The third Pearl Harbor survivor to die in the past few weeks, Chandler was a hospital corpsman 3rd class on Dec. 7, 1941, when waves of Japanese fighter planes dropped bombs and fired machine guns on battleships in the harbor and plunged the U.S. into World War II.

There are now 14 survivors of Pearl Harbor still living.

After the war, Chandler bought an upholstery business with his brother and did painting and wallpaper hanging. He joined the Navy reserves and retired in 1981.

Chandler told the news he was too busy saving lives to be afraid, and didn't think about the risk as he pulled his fellow servicemen out of the water.

Chandler was also an avid golfer who managed five holes-in-one in his lifetime.

Chandler had one biological daughter and two adopted daughters from his second marriage to Anna Chandler, who died in 2004. Chandler is survived by two daughters, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

We extend our sympathies and prayers to Chandler's loved ones.

Fair winds and following seas, Sailor.