Fair Winds and Following Seas: Warren Upton, Last Pearl Harbor Survivor of USS Utah, Dies at 105

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo

Back in April we told you Lou Conter, the last surviving crew member of the USS Arizona passed away at age 102. On Christmas day, Warren Upton, the last surviving crew member of the USS Utah passed away.

Upton was 105.

He died following complications from pneumonia, according to family:

More from the AP:

The Utah, a battleship, was moored at Pearl Harbor when Japanese planes began bombing the Hawaii naval base in the early hours of Dec. 7, 1941, in an attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

Upton told The Associated Press in 2020 that he had been getting ready to shave when he felt the first torpedo hit the Utah. He recalled that no one on board knew what made the ship shake. Then, the second torpedo hit and the ship began to list and capsize.

The then-22-year-old swam ashore to Ford Island, where he jumped in a trench to avoid Japanese planes strafing the area. He stayed for about 30 minutes until a truck came and took him to safety.

After Pearl Harbor, Upton served as a Navy radioman. After the war, he married and had a family. His wife Gene, a Navy nurse, passed in 2018.

Of the 87,000 personnel at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, there are now only 15 remaining.

Upton turned 105 in October:

What a life!

Upton was among the best of us.

The Greatest Generation, indeed.

Soon they'll all be lost to history.

Ford Island sits in the middle of Pearl Harbor; the USS Arizona memorial sits next to it.

They met and exceeded those expectations.

Just in case.

Here's a news report about Upton's passing:

Fair winds and following seas, sailor. Semper fortis.

Tags: NAVY PEARL HARBOR WORLD WAR II

