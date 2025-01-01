Asparagus Fortune Teller Says Vegetable Told Her Donald Trump Will Have 'Health Scare' in the New Year

It's waaaaaay too early on a holiday to try and process this story, but try we will.

We'll start by saying that we had no idea that -- *checks notes* -- asparagus fortune tellers were a thing, but they apparently are.

Advertisement

And one of them, 'asparamancer' Jemima Packington, says Trump will have a 'major health scare' this year:

Donald Trump ‘major health scare’ predicted in 2025 — by world’s only ‘asparagus fortune teller’ known for accurate readings https://t.co/eUCeKL1QfZ pic.twitter.com/LoTXpyVbTY — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2025

More from The New York Post:

Spears the deal. The world’s only 'asparamancer' — who claims to to be able to see into the future by tossing a handful of asparagus into the air and observing the way it lands — predicts a major health scare for president-elect Donald Trump in the coming months. Jemima Packington, 68, who correctly predicted major events such as the Queen’s death and Brexit has revealed her top predictions for 2025, saying the world is in for a series of surprises. Besides the eyebrow-raising news about the soon-to-be Commander-in-chief, the veggie voyeur anticipates more deaths in Britain’s royal family — and the arrest of some high-profile celebrities.

Donald Trump is 78. We'd be surprised if he didn't have a health scare, frankly. Also, this writer would argue almost getting shot in the head qualifies as a major health scare.



As for the other predictions, well, King Charles III has had cancer for a while so predicting his death isn't exactly difficult, and celebrities getting arrested happens.

But 'asparamancer' gotta get paid, we guess.

Trump will have a major health scare? Wow…he’s 78 years old, obese (from a medical standpoint), drinks Diet Cokes all day, and eats McDonald’s religiously. She’s a fortune teller indeed. 🤦‍♂️ — Degreewhisperer (@degreewhisperer) January 1, 2025

Really some bold predictions here.

The guy is 78, anyone that old is high odds for a 'major health scare', any year 🙄. — Frank Drebin (@frank_drebin) January 1, 2025

Exactly.

This is why we don't take legacy media seriously. — Florida Conservative (@FlaDogLover) January 1, 2025

They've done nothing to make us take them seriously.

My friends in the broccoli circle told me that asparagus has little to no credibility & to "pay no hee," to the asparagus folks. Happy New Year to all....eat more broccoli. — dogwhisperer (@dogwhis65745703) January 1, 2025

Heh.

Well, I was a sceptic until I heard that asparagus speaks to her. People who dismiss asparagus predictions do so at their peril! — Mildred Hornblower (@MildredHrn1) January 1, 2025

Advertisement

This made us chuckle.

How does one discover this talent? https://t.co/iixY2zXHZj — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) January 1, 2025

No idea.

Broken clocks are right twice. https://t.co/mpsWNDnVwH — Todd (@sonofaveatch) January 1, 2025

Yup.

Looks like the Iowa pollster found a new job! https://t.co/5lzgiT5Z58 — Mark R. Weaver (@MarkRWeaver) January 1, 2025

The asparagus is probably more reliable, honestly.

And in case you were wondering, 'asparamancers' read asparagus by throwing the vegetable and interpreting the shapes and patterns they make.

This writer has no asparagus handy, but she predicts 2025 is gonna be wild.