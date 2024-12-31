Pramila Jayapal Takes Lead in 'Stupidest Post of 2024' Contest With Hot Take on Guns and Concert Tickets

Tell us you've never actually bought a gun -- a so-called 'assault weapon' or otherwise -- without telling us you've never actually bought a gun.

That's Pramila Jayapal in a nutshell.

Advertisement

It's clear she has no idea what gun laws are or how the process of purchasing a gun actually works, and she's going to make sure she shares her ignorance with the rest of us.

It shouldn’t be easier to buy an assault weapon than concert tickets. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) December 30, 2024

Um. It's not.

This writer has bought both, and here's what she had to do to get a gun:

Go to the gun store. Show her ID. Fill out federal Form 4473 so that it exactly matched her ID. Answer a bunch of questions. Have the clerk run the background check. Pay for the gun.

Here's what this writer had to do to buy concert tickets.

Go to the website. Select her seats. Pay for the tickets.

So Jayapal is either a) lying or b) stupid.

This writer will let her decide.

You have to go through a background check and sometimes wait days to buy concert tickets? Wow. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 30, 2024

What kind of concert is she going to?!

This is the dumbest fcking post on all of X today.



Congrats Pramila! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 31, 2024

Quite the accomplishment.

You’re not in the squad because even they know you’re too much of a dummy — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 31, 2024

Ouch.

Making your case for being the dumbest member of Congress. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 31, 2024

And that competition is stiff, for sure.

I looked everywhere but could not find “concert tickets” anywhere in this sacred document. pic.twitter.com/2kVdE7HgWq — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) December 30, 2024

Nope. Not there.

And it's still harder to buy a gun.

This post isn’t for people who are capable of rational thought. Instead, it’s for leftists. They read it and then praise Jayapal for speaking “truth to power.” https://t.co/3S5W4tNjkH — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 31, 2024

Exactly this.

You’ve clearly never purchased either. https://t.co/bG6TD3LNuf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 31, 2024

Clearly.

It’s not, but it absolutely should be. I should be able to have a tank overnighted to my front lawn if I want to. https://t.co/sd2Obf8DJ0 — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) December 31, 2024

A tank would be so badass, not gonna lie.

Wonder if she can define "assault weapon" better than she can define "woman." https://t.co/VfC5Rg096x — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 31, 2024

Not a chance.

Babe. Listen to me.

I know you were trying to create a little witty talking point there, but, as with every dumb Democrat talking point, it just exposed you for the moron you really are. https://t.co/dNfDIkEnRY — ⚜ • 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 • ⚜ (@BasedSolutions1) December 31, 2024

It sure did.

And we're okay with that. We want people to see how incredibly stupid and dishonest our so-called political 'leaders' really are.