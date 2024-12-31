Speaker Squeaker? Mike Johnson Says He Has Votes to Stay on the Job...
Pramila Jayapal Takes Lead in 'Stupidest Post of 2024' Contest With Hot Take on Guns and Concert Tickets

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 31, 2024
meme

Tell us you've never actually bought a gun -- a so-called 'assault weapon' or otherwise -- without telling us you've never actually bought a gun.

That's Pramila Jayapal in a nutshell.

 It's clear she has no idea what gun laws are or how the process of purchasing a gun actually works, and she's going to make sure she shares her ignorance with the rest of us.

Um. It's not.

This writer has bought both, and here's what she had to do to get a gun:

  1. Go to the gun store. 
  2. Show her ID. 
  3. Fill out federal Form 4473 so that it exactly matched her ID. 
  4. Answer a bunch of questions.
  5. Have the clerk run the background check.
  6. Pay for the gun.

Here's what this writer had to do to buy concert tickets.

  1. Go to the website.
  2. Select her seats.
  3. Pay for the tickets.

So Jayapal is either a) lying or b) stupid.

This writer will let her decide.

What kind of concert is she going to?!

Quite the accomplishment.

Ouch.

And that competition is stiff, for sure.

Nope. Not there.

And it's still harder to buy a gun.

Exactly this.

Clearly.

A tank would be so badass, not gonna lie.

Not a chance.

It sure did.

And we're okay with that. We want people to see how incredibly stupid and dishonest our so-called political 'leaders' really are.

