'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for Ignoring Biden's Cognitive Issues

One of the biggest -- probably the biggest -- stories of 2024 is President Joe Biden's cognitive health, and the coverup by the media and White House to hide his condition.

And that's exactly what they did: covered it up. They can pretend to be exposing the truth now, but if those of us without j-school degrees knew Biden wasn't playing with a full deck back in 2020, the media have no excuse. They don't get to pretend to be vaunted heroes, but they're not.

The most egregious part of this is how they're going to shrug their shoulders and ask, 'How were we supposed to know?' as if asking hard questions and digging for answers isn't, you know, their job.

Here's Matt Yglesias, admitting he's, well, a terrible journalist and just an all-around not smart guy:

In which Matt Yglesias admits he was incapable of assessing and investigating Biden’s condition on his own and needed “insiders” to feed him talking points so he could function as a “journalist.”



What a thing to say out loud. pic.twitter.com/ZXPsI3VyAM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 30, 2024

It really is a thing to say out loud.

Lol I guess all the videos of Biden mumbling incoherently and wandering off weren’t enough evidence for him? 😂 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 30, 2024

Apparently not.

We were just sharing “cheap fakes,” remember? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 30, 2024

We remember.

What makes this so precious is that these people will basically concede they are retarded as long as it keeps them in good standing with the blob they live to serve. pic.twitter.com/Sv1wy2909j — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) December 30, 2024

There isn't an ethical standard or shred of dignity they won't nuke if it means helping Democrats and damaging Donald Trump.

When your excuses sound even worse than the truth... — Pam D (@soirchick) December 31, 2024

The coverup is always worse than the original lie.

I could tell it four years ago. pic.twitter.com/OJxA4QUckB — Johnny Flyover 🇺🇸 (@JohnFlyover) December 31, 2024

Anyone with eyes could tell, really.

Literally everyone experienced in dealing with elderly relatives suffering dementia knew what was going on, but these people couldn’t see it? Really?? https://t.co/3ZABK9wsgg — Thy Geekdom Come🇻🇦 (@ThyGeekdomCome) December 31, 2024

They're lying. They saw it.

They’re wrong again and again because all they’re capable of is laundering elite hive mind consensus.



They have no meaningful heuristics for reality testing and they provide no value added.



‘Muh I went to Dalton and Harvard and I’m in group chats with Very Important People.’ https://t.co/bKWVLPnOgh — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) December 31, 2024

Also not wrong.

Matt Yglesias just adopted the Tim Walz excuse: “I’m not a liar, I’m just stupid” pic.twitter.com/FWMT6jE8lX — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 30, 2024

How embarrassing.

"I thought the emperor was going to prove his doubters wrong by showing off his wonderful garments. I know that ever since the humiliation of the world seeing the emperor buck naked the world thinks the entire media was in on a massive coverup but the fact is many of us (and… pic.twitter.com/ikeGkDyYdV — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) December 30, 2024

All of this.

We'd like to think Yglesias is ashamed, but he's not capable of feeling shame, as this statement proves.