'I'm Not a Liar, I'm Just Stupid': Read Matt Yglesias' Awful Excuse for Ignoring Biden's Cognitive Issues

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 31, 2024
Twitter

One of the biggest -- probably the biggest -- stories of 2024 is President Joe Biden's cognitive health, and the coverup by the media and White House to hide his condition.

And that's exactly what they did: covered it up. They can pretend to be exposing the truth now, but if those of us without j-school degrees knew Biden wasn't playing with a full deck back in 2020, the media have no excuse. They don't get to pretend to be vaunted heroes, but they're not.

The most egregious part of this is how they're going to shrug their shoulders and ask, 'How were we supposed to know?' as if asking hard questions and digging for answers isn't, you know, their job.

Here's Matt Yglesias, admitting he's, well, a terrible journalist and just an all-around not smart guy:

It really is a thing to say out loud.

Apparently not.

We remember.

There isn't an ethical standard or shred of dignity they won't nuke if it means helping Democrats and damaging Donald Trump.

The coverup is always worse than the original lie.

Anyone with eyes could tell, really.

They're lying. They saw it.

Also not wrong.

How embarrassing.

All of this.

We'd like to think Yglesias is ashamed, but he's not capable of feeling shame, as this statement proves.

