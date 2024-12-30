Bottom of the Barrel: AP Tries REALLY Hard to Pad Jimmy Carter's Record With Parasite Eradication Story

We expected wall-to-wall coverage of former president Jimmy Carter after he passed away yesterday at age 100. He was the longest living president, after all.

His legacy, however, is not very black and white. His presidency was one of the worst, and his post-presidential career was also complicated and morally questionable. But in an effort to pad his legacy, the AP came up with this gem:

Jimmy Carter made eradicating Guinea worm disease a top mission https://t.co/3HGSrnt19R — The Associated Press (@AP) December 30, 2024

They write (and, yeah, we'll warn you now -- the Guinea worm is kind of nasty so proceed with caution):

Noble Prize-winning peacemaker Jimmy Carter spent nearly four decades waging war to eliminate an ancient parasite plaguing the world’s poorest people. Rarely fatal but searingly painful and debilitating, Guinea worm disease infects people who drink water tainted with larvae that grow inside the body into worms as much as 3-feet-long. The noodle-thin parasites then burrow their way out, breaking through the skin in burning blisters. Carter made eradicating Guinea worm a top mission of The Carter Center, the nonprofit he and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, founded after leaving the White House. The former president rallied public health experts, billionaire donors, African heads of state and thousands of volunteer villagers to work toward eliminating a human disease for only the second time in history.

On one hand, it seems like the AP is desperate to write something positive on Carter.

On the other: where was anyone else on this issue? Seems kind of important to get clean drinking water.

He also got eight U.S. service members killed during Operation Eagle Claw — 325AIR (@325AIR1) December 30, 2024

Yes.

He made 24% inflation a top goal, too.....and he succeeded. — Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) December 30, 2024

That was so bad.

Guys, you are really scraping the bottom of the barrel here. Jimmy Carter was an honest man, but as a president, when you got inflation, Middle East, hostages, hippies, and you’re giving away canals- maybe eradicating worm disease isn’t that big of a deal…. — Brady Webster (@n0twaynebrady) December 30, 2024

Correct on all points.

A 'Sopranos' gif will always win you points with this writer.

When you’re really struggling to say something nice about someone… https://t.co/8Zx6sX1SnW — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 30, 2024

They sure are.

When there’s nothing good to say so you start pulling s**t out of your ass. This reminds me of when my uncle died and the preacher at his funeral was just making s**t up and highlighting ridiculous trivial things to cover up what an asshole he was. We couldn’t stop laughing. https://t.co/DTtpQGjxt3 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) December 30, 2024

It really is funny.