'My Wish Is That We All Find Our Light': Gal Gadot Reveals Harrowing Health Scare During Pregnancy

Actress and Israeli activist Gal Gadot took to X and shared a deeply personal experience from the birth of her daughter Ori, earlier this year.

After suffering debilitating headaches, Gadot learned she had a massive blood clot in her brain and underwent urgent surgery to treat it. She posted her reflections on X:

The Wonder Woman actress, 39, detailed the “terrifying” event in an Instagram post on Sunday, Dec. 29, revealing that she was diagnosed with a “massive blood clot” in her brain during her eighth month of pregnancy. “For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth,” the star wrote. “In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.” Gadot shared that she was rushed to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and also gave birth to her daughter Ori, now 9 months old, during the procedure in March. “Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance," Gadot wrote of Ori. "Before the surgery, I told [my husband] Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel." Gadot then went on to thank the “extraordinary team of doctors” at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles.

Gadot also said she wanted to raise awareness of the condition.

I'm retiring my mother's birthday cake for you, your husband, and your baby girl, Ori.

Three sticks of light - candles - one for each.



We're glad you're still here, Gai! ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/xvJgYRjnJJ — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 30, 2024

A miracle... for you and your daughter. Shalom. Be at peace. 🙏 — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) December 30, 2024

I was diagnosed with a brain tumor just 2 years ago having same type of symptoms so I know how hard this can be. As you wrote, we should listen to our bodies - that’s the most important thing. Health first always. I wish you and your family the best, send you my warmest wishes… — Ricardo Matos (@thehitman29) December 29, 2024

My goodness. Glad you're OK now and yes what a precious thing life is. Every passing minute with our loved ones is a gift. You never know when they will be gone. — ❄️🎅🎄 Nina Infinity🎄 🎅❄️ (@Nina7Infinity) December 29, 2024

Regular humans on here should step back, and read your story.

Realize we are mostly posting and arguing about irrelevant garbage. God bless you and your family. 🩷 — Paul Stevens (@notsenileyet) December 30, 2024

God bless you Gal.

You’ve always been such a kind genuine soul from the moment I met you on Fast 6.

So sorry to hear you went through all this. Thank you or sharing you story.

I’m glad you had your little light at the end of the tunnel.🕯️

Have a lovely and Happy Hanukka to you… https://t.co/LjAj0t4qPc — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) December 30, 2024

She surely seems like a kind woman.

This is so beautifully written and wise. God bless you Gal, and congratulations on your little Light ♥️ https://t.co/fie2ZhN5LF — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) December 30, 2024

