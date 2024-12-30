'My Wish Is That We All Find Our Light': Gal Gadot Reveals Harrowing Health Scare During Pregnancy

Broadway Actress and Star of TV's 1970s Sitcom 'Alice' Linda Lavin Dead at...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 30, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actress and Israeli activist Gal Gadot took to X and shared a deeply personal experience from the birth of her daughter Ori, earlier this year.

After suffering debilitating headaches, Gadot learned she had a massive blood clot in her brain and underwent urgent surgery to treat it. She posted her reflections on X:

More from People:

The Wonder Woman actress, 39, detailed the “terrifying” event in an Instagram post on Sunday, Dec. 29, revealing that she was diagnosed with a “massive blood clot” in her brain during her eighth month of pregnancy. 

“For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth,” the star wrote. “In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

Gadot shared that she was rushed to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and also gave birth to her daughter Ori, now 9 months old, during the procedure in March.

“Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance," Gadot wrote of Ori. "Before the surgery, I told [my husband] Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel."

Gadot then went on to thank the “extraordinary team of doctors” at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles.

Gadot also said she wanted to raise awareness of the condition.

