But CHINA! Lefty Social Media Influencer Has Not-So-Deep Thoughts on High Speed Rail

There are a lot of things this writer won't understand. Quantum physics, for example, or the Left's complete obsession with high speed rail.

Yet, not infrequently, various and sundry Leftists will bring up high speed rail in Europe and China and wonder why America just can't do the same thing:

I cannot for the life of me figure out why the United States doesn’t have high speed trains like China. It would make life so much easier for so many Americans. https://t.co/iWSc8VKGy4 — Evan Kail (PAWN MAN) (@EvanKail) December 29, 2024

There is no evidence it would make life easier for Americans.

And the Left always seem to overlook the problems they create.

Please share the Environmental Impact Study that China did to initiate the project. Any eminent domain litigation? Tell me more about the contracting process? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 29, 2024

Mounds of red tape.

Inflicted by the Left.

Say you’ve never been outside a big city without saying you’ve never been outside a big city. — 🇺🇸🇮🇹 Coach Crash JM (@Coach_Crash) December 29, 2024

Exactly.

You must be highly educated to be this f**king clueless. — Toilet News Network (@AtlantaDawg) December 29, 2024

YUP.

Cuz you are a China puppet? — Raise Hell Praise Dale! (@ARCAMMON) December 29, 2024

Just like Tim Walz, really.

Ask the people in charge of the one in California why they can't get it done. — Dusty (@dustopian) December 29, 2024

They've been promising high speed rail in CA since before this writer's eldest was born, and he'll be 18 in March.

Zoning laws

Different states

Cheap airfare

Geography



Anything else you'd like to know? — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) December 29, 2024

BOOM.

China would bulldoze over your entire family and not even blink.



So I’m okay with doing this in Acela. — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) December 29, 2024

They don't realize that China wouldn't care about the environment, their houses, any of it.

Several reasons.

Because it's easy to acquire land, get permits, etc when you are communists. https://t.co/tC9TkKu8bM — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) December 29, 2024

Bingo.

Perhaps do some research on the topic? https://t.co/HTJizcoZyl — certain_shakespeare (@nolordofthine) December 29, 2024

Nah. He doesn't do that.

Is it possible that Americans simply don't want it? https://t.co/8EhbzqIB86 — Watcher (@immrwatcher) December 29, 2024

We do not want it.

Or we dogs just get rid of the TSA and make flying much quicker https://t.co/eICMoKKAfH — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) December 29, 2024

A much better idea.