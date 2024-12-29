But CHINA! Lefty Social Media Influencer Has Not-So-Deep Thoughts on High Speed Rail

What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? CBS Reminds Us Jimmy Carter Asked Joe Biden...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee,File

There are a lot of things this writer won't understand. Quantum physics, for example, or the Left's complete obsession with high speed rail.

Yet, not infrequently, various and sundry Leftists will bring up high speed rail in Europe and China and wonder why America just can't do the same thing:

There is no evidence it would make life easier for Americans.

And the Left always seem to overlook the problems they create.

Mounds of red tape.

Inflicted by the Left.

Exactly.

YUP.

Just like Tim Walz, really.

They've been promising high speed rail in CA since before this writer's eldest was born, and he'll be 18 in March.

BOOM.

They don't realize that China wouldn't care about the environment, their houses, any of it.

Several reasons.

Bingo.

Nah. He doesn't do that.

We do not want it.

A much better idea.

