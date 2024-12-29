Guardian Angels Return to NYC Subways (How Long Before Alvin Bragg Throws Them in Prison?)

Crime on New York City subways is out of control. In the last week and a half, two people were set on fire -- one fatally. There are career criminals who routinely harass subway riders, rob them, push them onto the tracks, and just make public transportation a safety nightmare.

So now the Guardian Angels, a volunteer vigilante squad, are returning to the subway.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Since NY Governor Hochul won’t do her job, the Guardian Angels are now going to start patrolling the subways again.



pic.twitter.com/UDJk4tcZkh — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 29, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The Guardian Angels are resuming their patrols of the Big Apple’s subways as if it were crime-riddled Gotham in 1979, after the horrifying arson murder of a sleeping straphanger on a train last week, founder Curtis Sliwa said Sunday. The red-beret-wearing volunteer vigilante squad is beefing up its ranks to its level 45 years ago, Sliwa said. “We’re going to have to increase our numbers, increase the training and increase our presence as we did back in 1979,” Sliwa said at the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island station in Brooklyn where the woman was killed.

GOOD.

This writer's cynical side wants to know when Alvin Bragg brings them up on charges.

This is exactly what we need.



The people have to start protecting themselves since the govt seems to care less what happens! pic.twitter.com/DKHCbrRVmm — CryptoKnievel.SOL (@CryptoKnievel) December 29, 2024

It is exactly what NYC needs.

If he were Mayor right now, these horrific casualties would never have happened in the first place.



Standing with you @CurtisSliwa! pic.twitter.com/OT6IMqppAw — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) December 29, 2024

That was a missed opportunity, NYC.

When citizens have to step up because Hochul refuses to lead, it says everything about her failed policies. — Ethan Townsend (@TheEthanCode) December 29, 2024

Not just Hochul, but the mayors and the DA who refuse to prosecute and enforce the laws.

Reminds me of the 80s when Guardian Angels were on subways in most big citys when the events happen their there to interact and help . — Richard Hoemberg (@RICKYRICKRACK) December 29, 2024

This is what the Democrats have done: taken New York City back 40 years.

I remember them from when I was a kid.



Often the only ones able and willing to make a difference.



Stay safe team. pic.twitter.com/PFHvOrBjRT — Alexander Corby (@alexander_corby) December 29, 2024

Stay safe.

I remember them always being around when I was younger. They make this city safe. Welcome back angels ❤️ https://t.co/riIQVUVlLn — NotMelissaVitelli (@melissavitelli) December 29, 2024

Welcome back.

I remember Curtis Sliwa from 30 or 35 years ago when he thought his job was done. https://t.co/7Rx6S1OdFC — JM Miller 🇮🇱🇺🇸🎗️ (@Joel_M_Miller) December 29, 2024

It is not done.

I think there needs to be more Guardian Angels across the USA at this point. https://t.co/x9gvyi4zmU — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) December 29, 2024

Other blue cities could use them.

Guardian Angels is a help, but the National Guard would prove to be a much better deterrent. https://t.co/W1lKgldolc — Private Officer (@privateofficer) December 29, 2024

Hochul did deploy the National Guard. And it's not working.