That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to...
Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'Th...
A Christmas Miracle: MSNBC Suddenly Pretends It Cares About White People (WATCH)
Breaking: Former President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100
PROTEGO! J.K. Rowling Reminds Trans Activists There's No Such Thing As Trans Kids
Sen. Eric Schmitt: 'Democrats Have Proven They Don’t Believe in a Secure Border'
MONSTERS! 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Reaches New Depths with Squid Games, Blasphemy, and Zombie...
Stuck in the Past: It’s Eternal November for Jen Rubin and Other ‘Bugs’...
Mayor Pete's Curtain Call: Buttigieg's Revisionist Year In Review
Oops! Chicago Teachers Union Unintentionally Crafts a Campaign Ad for Trump
Times Square Ball Drop Now Presents: The Ultimate Party Pooper's Paradise ... a...
By the Book: Republican Senator Says Trump’s Deportations Will Use Already Existing Laws
Marc Elias, Mr. Fake Dossier Himself, Flees Twitter in a Huff to Yap...
Biden Adopts a 'Sell Low, Buy High' Losing Philosophy When it Comes to...

Guardian Angels Return to NYC Subways (How Long Before Alvin Bragg Throws Them in Prison?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 29, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Crime on New York City subways is out of control. In the last week and a half, two people were set on fire -- one fatally. There are career criminals who routinely harass subway riders, rob them, push them onto the tracks, and just make public transportation a safety nightmare.

Advertisement

So now the Guardian Angels, a volunteer vigilante squad, are returning to the subway.

WATCH:

More from The New York Post:

The Guardian Angels are resuming their patrols of the Big Apple’s subways as if it were crime-riddled Gotham in 1979, after the horrifying arson murder of a sleeping straphanger on a train last week, founder Curtis Sliwa said Sunday.

The red-beret-wearing volunteer vigilante squad is beefing up its ranks to its level 45 years ago, Sliwa said.

“We’re going to have to increase our numbers, increase the training and increase our presence as we did back in 1979,” Sliwa said at the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island station in Brooklyn where the woman was killed.

GOOD.

This writer's cynical side wants to know when Alvin Bragg brings them up on charges.

Recommended

That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to Take Credit for Trump's Successes
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It is exactly what NYC needs.

That was a missed opportunity, NYC.

Not just Hochul, but the mayors and the DA who refuse to prosecute and enforce the laws.

This is what the Democrats have done: taken New York City back 40 years.

Stay safe.

Advertisement

Welcome back.

It is not done.

Other blue cities could use them.

Hochul did deploy the National Guard. And it's not working.

Tags: CRIME GUARDIAN NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to Take Credit for Trump's Successes
Amy Curtis
Heroism Is Hierarchical: Critical Drinker Leads the Charge Against Woke Translation of 'The Odyssey'
Amy Curtis
A Christmas Miracle: MSNBC Suddenly Pretends It Cares About White People (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
PROTEGO! J.K. Rowling Reminds Trans Activists There's No Such Thing As Trans Kids
Amy Curtis
MONSTERS! 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Reaches New Depths with Squid Games, Blasphemy, and Zombie Strawberry
Grateful Calvin
Oops! Chicago Teachers Union Unintentionally Crafts a Campaign Ad for Trump
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's a Take! Jake Sullivan Sure Seems to Be Setting Biden Up to Take Credit for Trump's Successes Amy Curtis
Advertisement