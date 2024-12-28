Wins Keep Coming! Tom Homan Says Company That Bought Border Wall Will Return It to Trump Admin (WATCH)

Earlier, we told you about the Biden administration finally agreeing to follow a court's orders and not sell off pieces of the border wall. They'd been auctioning off sections of the wall for pennies on the dollar to throw a wrench in the Trump administration's immigration plans.

Now we have even better news. Incoming border czar Tom Homan reports the company that bought those materials will give them back to the Trump administration for the dirt-cheap price they paid.

BREAKING: Tom Homan just revealed that one of the companies that bought border wall materials for dirt cheap from the Biden regime reached out and offered to return the materials.



Homan says the company is "willing to give us that border wall product back at what they paid for… pic.twitter.com/1R55xckmWs — George (@BehizyTweets) December 28, 2024

Good.

Somebody in the Biden administration made that decision to sell off materials. It wasn't Biden so I want to know the name(s). This would require written authorization. — Bev Harris (@BevHarrisWrites) December 28, 2024

There are a lot of decisions being made without Biden's approval or consent.

He's not all there.

Every company that bought any of the border wall materials for pennies on the dollar would be wise to do the same.



The backlash against those companies that profited from this betrayal will be extreme to say the least. — Sean (@SeanALarabee) December 28, 2024

If they haven't already melted it down or otherwise repurposed it.

So even the folks who profited off Biden's stupidity are like, "Nah, this is too dumb even for us." They practically GAVE AWAY our border security. What a bunch of clowns. Maybe now they'll finally admit Trump was right. — SirThomasRipley (@WokeMuckraker) December 28, 2024

Trump is right.

I'd really love to hear what any of my democrat friends have to say about Biden's administration selling the border wall materials for pennies on the dollar. What the F is the obsession with opening our borders? How can that be good for your kids or mine? https://t.co/ITMsQLVNYN — jennifer humora (@HumoraJenn64633) December 28, 2024

They don't care about your kids or this nation.

“Nasty piece of work” by the Biden Administration. https://t.co/8F5AifbCaw — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 28, 2024

Yes. Absolutely nasty.

That's who Biden always was, though.