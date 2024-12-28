Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into...
BREAKING: Explosive South Korean Airplane Crash Caught on Video, Dozens Reported Dead
Politico Correspondent: Christian Nationalists Believe Our Rights Come From God
Vivek's 'Mediocre' Label for American Kids Sparks Twitter Debate
Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to...
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
Not Above the Law: Biden Administration Agrees to Court Order Ruling It CANNOT...
Twitter Erupts in Debate Over Young Men's First Rolex Purchase
Donald Trump Says He Has Many H1-B Visas on His Properties
Patti Davis Writes on the Unfair Blaming of President Joe Biden
The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed...
VIP
Let’s Fisk The Hill’s Garbage Column Claiming that Trump Could Still Be Disqualified...
Bill Kristol: The Trump Family Are Total Mediocrities With No Real Accomplishments
The Mayor of West Hollywood Shocking Résumé: From Anti-Semitism to City Hall

Wins Keep Coming! Tom Homan Says Company That Bought Border Wall Will Return It to Trump Admin (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Earlier, we told you about the Biden administration finally agreeing to follow a court's orders and not sell off pieces of the border wall. They'd been auctioning off sections of the wall for pennies on the dollar to throw a wrench in the Trump administration's immigration plans.

Advertisement

Now we have even better news. Incoming border czar Tom Homan reports the company that bought those materials will give them back to the Trump administration for the dirt-cheap price they paid.

WATCH:

Good.

There are a lot of decisions being made without Biden's approval or consent.

He's not all there.

If they haven't already melted it down or otherwise repurposed it.

Recommended

As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
justmindy
Advertisement

Trump is right.

They don't care about your kids or this nation.

Yes. Absolutely nasty.

That's who Biden always was, though.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS BORDER WALL TOM HOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment
justmindy
Here We Go (Again!): Dr. Birx, CDC Warn Bird Flu Could Turn Into Another Pandemic and NO ONE Is Having It
Amy Curtis
Politico Correspondent: Christian Nationalists Believe Our Rights Come From God
Brett T.
BREAKING: Explosive South Korean Airplane Crash Caught on Video, Dozens Reported Dead
Warren Squire
The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Instead
Amy Curtis
Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to Death?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
As Greenland Goes Dark Twitter Users Urge America to Seize the Moment justmindy
Advertisement