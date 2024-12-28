The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed...
'Romeo & Juliet' Actress Olivia Hussey Dead at 73

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Eustache Cardenas, File

Actress Olivia Hussey Eisley, best known for her titular role in 1968's 'Romeo & Juliet' has died. She was 73 years old.

More from Deadline, who printed the family's statement:

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th.

Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her.

Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.

Olivia leaves behind a loving family— her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry.

We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.

Hussey Eisley also played the Virgin Mary in Zeffirelli's 'Jesus of Nazareth' (1977), was in 'Death on the Nile' (1978), 'It' (1990), and as Mother Theresa in a TV movie of the same name in 2003.

Her career spanned more than 50 years and included several film, television, and voice acting credits.

She set the gold standard for the role of Juliet.

It's the one this writer watched in English class.

She was gorgeous.

Hussey Eisley was also remembered for horror work, being credited as one of the first 'final girls' of horror:

Including the 1974 horror flick 'Black Christmas':

That's where she earned that 'final girl' title:

Quite a different role from Juliet.

Stunning.

Hussey Eisley is survived by her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, children Alexander Martin, Max Fuse, and India Eisley.

Our sympathies and condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones.

