'Romeo & Juliet' Actress Olivia Hussey Dead at 73

Actress Olivia Hussey Eisley, best known for her titular role in 1968's 'Romeo & Juliet' has died. She was 73 years old.

Olivia Hussey Eisley Dies: 'Romeo And Juliet' Actress Was 73

More from Deadline, who printed the family's statement:

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th. Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her. Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals. Olivia leaves behind a loving family— her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts. As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.

Hussey Eisley also played the Virgin Mary in Zeffirelli's 'Jesus of Nazareth' (1977), was in 'Death on the Nile' (1978), 'It' (1990), and as Mother Theresa in a TV movie of the same name in 2003.

Her career spanned more than 50 years and included several film, television, and voice acting credits.

She was so beautiful and so very good in that movie. Rest in Peace.

She set the gold standard for the role of Juliet.

RIP Olivia Hussey

RIP Olivia Hussey

She played Juliet in the best, definitive adaptation of Romeo and Juliet in 1968.

It's the one this writer watched in English class.

After portraying Shakespeare's Juliet and the Blessed Virgin Mary, Olivia Hussey played Mother Teresa in a recommended 2003 film of the same name. It is somewhat odd, yet fitting, that historic saints would be depicted by gorgeous people.

She was gorgeous.

Her Annunciation scene in Jesus of Nazareth, with Zeffirelli's brilliant direction, was — is — stunning and reverent. RIP.

Hussey Eisley was also remembered for horror work, being credited as one of the first 'final girls' of horror:

One of the first horror final girls. A horror legend and iconic actress. This one bums me out. RIP Olivia Hussey.

Including the 1974 horror flick 'Black Christmas':

Black Christmas fans, it is with profound sadness that we let you know that Oliva Hussey has passed away. The announcement was made a few moments ago on her official Instagram page. She was 73. On behalf of the entire cast and crew of It's Me, Billy Chapters 1 and 2, we send our…

That's where she earned that 'final girl' title:

rest in peace to the wonderful olivia hussey who gave us 1 of the best final girls ever as jess bradford in black christmas ☹️🤍

Quite a different role from Juliet.

Well damn. Olivia Hussey was stunningly beautiful & the best Juliet. RIP

Stunning.

i first saw Jesus of Nazareth as a child and Olivia Hussey's performance as Mary has stayed with me all this time. May she rest in eternal peace with our Lord

Hussey Eisley is survived by her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, children Alexander Martin, Max Fuse, and India Eisley.

Our sympathies and condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones.