After Gaslighting Us on Economy for Years, AP FINALLY Admits Homelessness Increased 18...
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes...
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake...
CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney...
That's a No From Us: Health Officials Warn New Yorkers to Mask Up...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Weirdo Tim Walz Is LYING About the...
SUSPICIOUS: NYC's Bryant Park Christmas Village Goes Up in Flames
The AP Just Dropped ANOTHER Doozy to Add to the 'Biden Legacy' List
Call Their Bluff: Oil Companies Should Leave NY As State Plans to Charge...
HO LEE FOOK: Newly Surfaced Pic BUSTS Joe Biden for His LIES About...
VIP
JD Vance Did the Most Wholesome Thing Maybe EVER for His Christmas Greeting...
BREAKING: Florida State Rep Hillary Cassel Announces She is SWITCHING PARTIES
Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens...
Bill Melugin Shows How Actual 'Fact-Checking' Is Done When Correcting Claim About Trump...

CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:15 PM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Legendary CBS sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel has died, following a battle with cancer. He was 78 years old.

Gumble's family issued a statement today announcing his passing:

Advertisement

More from The New York Post:

Gumbel, who missed last year’s NCAA Tournament due to what The Athletic reported as “family health issues,” spent decades at CBS across two stints, returning to the network in 1998 to pair with Phil Simms and form the No. 1 broadcast team until 2003.

Then, after hosting “The NFL Today” for two seasons, Gumbel returned to calling NFL games for CBS in 2006, a role he continued to hold through the end of the 2022 season.

“The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel,” David Berson, president and CEO of CBS Sports, said in a statement released by the network. “There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague.”

Gumble's broadcasting career spanned five decades.

Quite the resume.
Here's some video of Greg doing what he did best:

Recommended

Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He will be.

Others who worked with Greg remembered him fondly:

Yes, cancer does suck.

Greg is survived by his wife Marcy, daughter Michelle, brother Bryant, and sisters Renee and Rhonda.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Tags: CBS CELEBRITIES DEATH FOOTBALL NFL SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes VERY POORLY for Them
Amy Curtis
Byron Donalds Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs About Who REALLY Pardoned Dozens of Killers and Rapists
Sam J.
CRIME WAVE: Chicago Felony Theft Charges SKYROCKET After New Cook County State's Attorney Enforces Laws
Amy Curtis
After Gaslighting Us on Economy for Years, AP FINALLY Admits Homelessness Increased 18 PERCENT in 2024
Amy Curtis
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Weirdo Tim Walz Is LYING About the 1862 Execution of 38 Dakota Men
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote Grateful Calvin
Advertisement