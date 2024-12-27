CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78

Legendary CBS sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel has died, following a battle with cancer. He was 78 years old.

Gumble's family issued a statement today announcing his passing:

More from The New York Post:

Gumbel, who missed last year’s NCAA Tournament due to what The Athletic reported as “family health issues,” spent decades at CBS across two stints, returning to the network in 1998 to pair with Phil Simms and form the No. 1 broadcast team until 2003. Then, after hosting “The NFL Today” for two seasons, Gumbel returned to calling NFL games for CBS in 2006, a role he continued to hold through the end of the 2022 season. “The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel,” David Berson, president and CEO of CBS Sports, said in a statement released by the network. “There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague.”

Gumble's broadcasting career spanned five decades.

Over 50 years in sportscasting, he left behind a great legacy between MSG, NBC, and CBS. Two Olympics. Five Super Bowl broadcasts. March Madness. MLB Playoffs. NFL Today. Even Nascar.



Others who worked with Greg remembered him fondly:

Greg is survived by his wife Marcy, daughter Michelle, brother Bryant, and sisters Renee and Rhonda.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.