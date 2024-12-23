The Science President: Trump Vows to Make Two Genders the Official Policy of...
NYU History Prof and MSNBC Guest Deletes Post Whining About Scalia Giving Trump Immunity (We Got It Tho!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 23, 2024
Meme


Ah, the Left. There are just so many things they are so certain they know, but they really don't know. One of those things is their certainty they are much, much smarter than people like us, dear readers.

But this writer is willing to bet every single person reading this post will spot what this NYU professor (of history, no less!) got wrong.

And, yeah, we had to screenshot it because she caught her mistake (eventually):


Sigh.

Antonin Scalia died in February, 2016.

He died less than two weeks after Iowa. Ted Cruz won the Iowa caucus that year.

Here we'd like to remind you she's a history professor and sometimes MSNBC contributor.

We're guessing the list of things she's unaware of is very, very long.

Ruth hardest hit.

July of 2024.

But she'll tell us she's our moral and intellectual superior.

Who you gonna call?

It really is a *chef's kiss*, no?

Scalia hasn't ruled on any case in almost a decade.

Perfection.

So smart.

Academic and the mainstream media are garbage, populated by absolutely garbage people.

Well, maybe she is an expert in pedaling propaganda.

