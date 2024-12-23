NYU History Prof and MSNBC Guest Deletes Post Whining About Scalia Giving Trump Immunity (We Got It Tho!)





Ah, the Left. There are just so many things they are so certain they know, but they really don't know. One of those things is their certainty they are much, much smarter than people like us, dear readers.

But this writer is willing to bet every single person reading this post will spot what this NYU professor (of history, no less!) got wrong.

And, yeah, we had to screenshot it because she caught her mistake (eventually):





Sigh.

Antonin Scalia died in February, 2016.

Scalia was dead before Trump was even elected much less the Republican front-runner. https://t.co/zeX3w0nmqy — BidenBeachHouse (@BidenBeachHouse) December 23, 2024

He died less than two weeks after Iowa. Ted Cruz won the Iowa caucus that year.

These f**king idiots don’t even look up the names of the justices now. https://t.co/mrpUQfp7dn — Phiophill (@Phiophills) December 23, 2024

Here we'd like to remind you she's a history professor and sometimes MSNBC contributor.

Area professor unaware that Scalia died before Trump even took office. https://t.co/gMS9xSQRJD — Mark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MarkNNVA) December 23, 2024

We're guessing the list of things she's unaware of is very, very long.

Antonin Scalia has never been and will never be a Supreme Court Justice while Donald Trump has been president. https://t.co/BRBsevHCFp — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) December 23, 2024

Ruth hardest hit.

Scalia died while Obama was still president. He most definitely did not participate in the judgment on presidential immunity, which was handed down in July. https://t.co/M9PPlyQ0tz — James Gillespie 𝕏 (@JamesGillespieX) December 23, 2024

July of 2024.

This supposed "professor of history" doesn't know anything about things that happened in the past. Including the fact Antonin Scalia died before Trump took office, and never ruled on any case involving him. https://t.co/ZovdrWgIye — DAVID HOLMAN (@HolmanTravel) December 23, 2024

But she'll tell us she's our moral and intellectual superior.

So who do he get to fix this problem!!!! Peter Venkman? Egon Spengler? https://t.co/kh34T6vld0 — Michael Turner (@mikester550) December 23, 2024

Who you gonna call?

Tenured elite human capital Democratic thought leader moment https://t.co/1vAKvRB3xY — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 23, 2024

It really is a *chef's kiss*, no?

Scalia never ruled on the case she’s referring to. Unless he’s been making rulings from the grave. https://t.co/okpHCHDeeY — Justine (@BruinJustine) December 23, 2024

Scalia hasn't ruled on any case in almost a decade.

Perfection.

"Authoritarians, propaganda, democracy/Prof. History, NYU"



Scalia has been dead since February 2016. https://t.co/zNsj6aC2AZ — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 23, 2024

So smart.

This imbecile is a go-to guest for MSNBC to screech like a banshee about her fantasies that the United States is forever a whisper away from transforming into a mashup of Nazi Germany and Stalinist Russia. https://t.co/LRo9cizWWq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 23, 2024

Academic and the mainstream media are garbage, populated by absolutely garbage people.

Very odd that this happened, as Scalia died before Trump ever served as President. (This is a supposed expert on “propaganda.”) https://t.co/FHOp3dCg9R — Ben Flowers (@BenFlowersOH) December 23, 2024

Well, maybe she is an expert in pedaling propaganda.